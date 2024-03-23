SEC powers Auburn, Florida knocked out of NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament has been upsetting for the SEC so far.

The league is 1-5 in the first round so far, with No. 4 seed Alabama and ninth-seeded Texas A&M still to play.

No. 3 seed Kentucky, sixth-seeded South Carolina, and No. 8 seed Mississippi State all lost Thursday. Seventh-seeded Florida and fourth-seeded and defending SEC Tournament champion Auburn joined them with quick exits Friday.

Kentucky was arguably the biggest shocker, losing to Oakland.

No. 2 seed Tennessee is the SEC’s only winner so far.

Colorado 102, Florida 100: KJ Simpson rattled in a tiebreaking jumper from the baseline with 2 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Colorado beat the Gators in Indianapolis.

Simpson finished with 23 points as the Buffaloes (26-10) and Florida (24-12) put on the most impressive offensive display of this year’s March Madness.

Colorado extended its single-season school record for wins two days after beating Boise State in the First Four. The Buffs advance in the South Region to face second-seeded Marquette on Sunday.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored the last 16 points for Florida, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 100-all with 9 seconds left. He finished with a career-high 33 points, but his half-court heave at the buzzer didn’t hit the rim, and Colorado moved on to the second round for the third time since 1998.

The Buffs’ astonishing offensive totals: 34 of 54 (63%) from the field, 6 of 10 on 3-pointers and 28 of 33 (84.8%) on free throws. The Gators made five more 3s (11 of 25) and shot 51.5% overall (35 of 68) to keep pace.

Yale 78, Auburn 76: The Ivy League has as many wins in this tournament right now as the SEC.

Yale, the No. 13 seed in the East region, beat the No. 4 seed. It’s the second win in NCAA tourney play ever for Yale.

Auburn led for 34 of the game’s 40 minutes.

Up next for Yale: 2023 national finalist San Diego State on Sunday.