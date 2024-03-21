Reporters’ notebook: No more fence jumping for Tyler Matzek

“He’s been a fence jumper and helping out in the bullpen,” Snitker said after Zebrowski doubled in his final at-bat.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

A fence jumper, Snitker explained later, is a minor-league player who helps out the major-league club during spring training if it needs an extra body, coming over to the big club’s section of the complex by, we can only assume, hopping over a fence. Zebrowski, a catcher drafted in the 13th round of the 2021 draft, has filled the role capably.

“Good kid, works his tail off, always ready to catch somebody, and so it was nice to get him a couple at-bats,” Snitker said.

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek once graduated from fence-jumper status to an actual spot on the roster. In the spring training of 2020 curtailed by COVID-19, Matzek hadn’t been in the majors since 2015 when he caught Snitker’s attention.

“I remember asking (general manager Alex Anthopoulos), ‘Who’s that left-hander that kept striking everybody out?’ because he wasn’t on that list,” Snitker said. “I was like, ‘We might need to bring him in here and get a look at him.’”

Matzek has been with the Braves since and this year is making his return from Tommy John surgery.

Case of tampering remains under review

The Falcons’ case of possible tampering in the signing of free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, remains under review as of Thursday morning, according to the NFL office.

There is no timetable for the review. Cousins signed a four-year contract that is worth up to $180 million March 13 at the team’s facility.

With the signing of Cousins, the Falcons are considered the favorite by some Las Vegas oddsmakers to win the NFC South.

The Eagles, who also are being investigated for tampering in the signing of running back Saquon Barkley, have denied any violations. The Falcons issued a “no comment” statement.

Tampering violations are considered serious by the league. The Chiefs lost two draft picks (a third- and sixth-rounder) and were fined $100,000 for tampering with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin before the start of the 2015 league year.

They were cited for “improper contact” before the start of free agency. Maclin played in Philadelphia before signing a five-year, $55 million deal with the Chiefs on March 11, 2015.

Tech to honor Jim Poole

Georgia Tech baseball will honor Tech Sports Hall of Famer and MLB pitcher Jim Poole at 1 p.m. March 30 ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ game against Boston College.

Tech will hold a pregame ceremony recognizing the life and legacy of Poole, honor his family and feature a Jim Poole “21″ sign giveaway for fans. Poole died in October at the age of 57 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Poole played at Tech from 1986-88 and pitched in 120 games, striking out 263 batters in 188 innings. Poole ranks first in the Tech record book with 22 career saves, including 10 as a junior and nine as a senior. He was named all-ACC his last two seasons and was enshrined into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame nine years later, in 1997.

Poole played 11 years in the major leagues, predominantly with the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants.

Peelle to Bucs

Justin Peelle, a former Falcons tight end and tight ends coach, was named as the Bucs tight end coach Wednesday.

Peelle, who played with the Falcons (2008-10), was the tight ends coach for the past three seasons under Arthur Smith.

Peelle helped Kyle Pitts make the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Stiggers stuns

Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers, the reigning Canadian Football League rookie of the year, is considered a draftable player.

Stiggers played at B.E.S.T. Academy and in the Fan Controlled Football League. He did not play in college.

“I liked the tape on him,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “He was a kid who popped a little bit. He had that CFL year last year. Watched him there. He’s an interesting guy. ... I believe that he’s going to get drafted.”

Teams need at least three cornerbacks and most teams don’t have two superior cornerbacks.

“He played the ball well,” Kiper said. “He anticipates well. He showed good awareness, good ball skills. I mean he got after it up there.”

Klesko’s new baseball adventure

Former Braves star outfielder Ryan Klesko has made official a role in baseball at the grassroots level. Klesko, who played for the Braves from 1992-99, will serve as a special assistant to ownership of Perfect Game, which calls itself the world’s largest baseball and softball platform and scouting service. The company made the announcement Wednesday.

Klesko, who has a son (Hunter) who plays at the high-school level, has been a fixture at Perfect Game events and has trained players for several years. He will serve the company as a consultant.

I think (Perfect Game chairman Rick Thurman) calls me boots on the ground because I’m literally at all the events,” Klesko, 52, said.

-Staff writers Chad Bishop, D. Orlando Ledbetter and Ken Sugiura contributed to this report.