X

Poor shooting dooms Dream in loss to Sky

Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams (10) has averaged 11.2 points in nine games this season.
Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams (10) has averaged 11.2 points in nine games this season.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sports Report | 23 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. — Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and the Chicago Sky cruised to a 92-67 win over Atlanta on Sunday, sending the Dream to their eighth consecutive loss.

Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 14 points apiece and Kahleah Copper added 11 for Chicago (7-4).

The Sky used a 15-2 run to take the lead for good and make it 25-14 when Sydney Colson hit two free throws about a minute into the second quarter. They made 37 of 64 (57.8%) from the field, 7 of 14 from behind the arc, and hit 11 of 12 from the foul line.

Courtney Williams had 15 points, Monique Billings scored 12 and Betnijah Laney added 10 for Atlanta (2-9). The Dream, playing without exciting rookie Chennedy Carter since she left in the opening minutes of a 93-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 10, shot 39.7% from the field and made just 2 of 14 from 3-point range. Carter is averaging 17.0 points and shooting 42.1% from 3.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.