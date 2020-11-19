Maxwell Week 12 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 19
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|57.84
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|90.3%
|25 - 0
|25
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|49.84
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|59.6%
|21 - 17
|4
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|47.60
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|81.9%
|28 - 14
|14
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|44.10
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|63.4%
|21 - 16
|5
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|41.38
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|97.0%
|40 - 10
|30
|East Hall
|AAAA
|39.47
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|91.2%
|33 - 13
|20
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|36.87
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.3%
|42 - 0
|42
|Redan
|AAA
|35.89
|AA
|Union County
|75.5%
|23 - 14
|9
|Gilmer
|AAA
|34.58
|AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|92.2%
|30 - 7
|23
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|23.79
|AA
|Washington
|96.3%
|31 - 0
|31
|Towers
|AA
|22.14
|A Private
|Brookstone
|92.4%
|29 - 7
|22
|Heritage School
|A Private
|9.76
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|98.8%
|41 - 0
|41
|Forest Park
|AAAAA
|9.72
|AA
|Therrell
|94.1%
|34 - 7
|27
|McNair
|AA
Nov 20
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|86.40
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|69.8%
|26 - 20
|6
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|86.03
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|52.0%
|20 - 20
|0
|Milton
|AAAAAAA
|81.63
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|53.6%
|28 - 27
|1
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|81.62
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|57.5%
|28 - 25
|3
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|78.54
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|82.9%
|28 - 14
|14
|Dacula
|AAAAAA
|78.39
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|89.4%
|28 - 8
|20
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|77.97
|AAA
|Appling County
|60.8%
|21 - 17
|4
|Pierce County
|AAA
|76.36
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|68.8%
|22 - 16
|6
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|74.55
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|61.7%
|21 - 15
|6
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|73.25
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|59.7%
|21 - 20
|1
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|73.18
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|90.8%
|29 - 8
|21
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|72.02
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|57.6%
|17 - 14
|3
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|70.67
|AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|54.3%
|21 - 20
|1
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|70.46
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|72.6%
|28 - 20
|8
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|69.64
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|65.2%
|23 - 19
|4
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|67.92
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|74.4%
|25 - 15
|10
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|67.80
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|86.5%
|31 - 14
|17
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|67.27
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|94.3%
|35 - 8
|27
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|67.19
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|72.3%
|28 - 20
|8
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|66.15
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|76.1%
|21 - 7
|14
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|65.56
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|95.9%
|29 - 0
|29
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|65.01
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|73.7%
|28 - 20
|8
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|64.91
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|89.9%
|30 - 12
|18
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|64.48
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|89.4%
|33 - 14
|19
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|63.86
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|62.8%
|21 - 16
|5
|Woodward Academy
|AAAAA
|63.82
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|94.4%
|32 - 6
|26
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|63.01
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|51.0%
|22 - 21
|1
|Christian Heritage
|A Private
|62.93
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|63.6%
|24 - 20
|4
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|62.91
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|51.7%
|22 - 21
|1
|Hart County
|AAA
|62.76
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|51.0%
|24 - 24
|0
|White County
|AAA
|62.13
|A Public
|Irwin County
|75.5%
|23 - 14
|9
|Turner County
|A Public
|61.87
|AAAA
|Perry
|58.8%
|22 - 20
|2
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|61.62
|A Public
|Macon County
|53.7%
|20 - 19
|1
|Chattahoochee County
|A Public
|61.31
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|57.2%
|22 - 21
|1
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|60.92
|AAA
|Peach County
|92.7%
|31 - 7
|24
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|60.12
|AA
|Callaway
|79.4%
|28 - 16
|12
|Heard County
|AA
|59.96
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|83.0%
|27 - 14
|13
|Statesboro
|AAAAAA
|58.71
|AA
|Haralson County
|70.9%
|24 - 17
|7
|Bremen
|AA
|58.56
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|72.5%
|28 - 20
|8
|Burke County
|AAA
|58.40
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|75.2%
|27 - 16
|11
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|57.13
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|95.0%
|28 - 0
|28
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|57.12
|AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|92.9%
|28 - 0
|28
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|56.88
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|68.0%
|25 - 20
|5
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|56.43
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|58.0%
|20 - 17
|3
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|55.63
|AA
|Vidalia
|72.9%
|22 - 14
|8
|Swainsboro
|AA
|55.23
|AAA
|Oconee County
|97.2%
|34 - 0
|34
|Franklin County
|AAA
|54.92
|AAAAA
|New Manchester
|50.6%
|21 - 21
|0
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|54.84
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|78.7%
|23 - 13
|10
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|54.51
|AAAA
|Cairo
|82.3%
|26 - 13
|13
|Westover
|AAAA
|53.95
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|59.4%
|24 - 21
|3
|Aquinas
|A Private
|53.56
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|78.4%
|27 - 14
|13
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|53.38
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|70.1%
|28 - 20
|8
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|53.27
|AAAA
|Islands
|78.2%
|21 - 7
|14
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|52.90
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|96.2%
|31 - 0
|31
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|52.87
|AAA
|Dawson County
|68.0%
|28 - 21
|7
|North Hall
|AAA
|52.86
|AAA
|Jackson
|54.1%
|25 - 23
|2
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|52.79
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|80.3%
|27 - 14
|13
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A Private
|51.52
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|57.7%
|21 - 18
|3
|Hebron Christian
|A Private
|51.21
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|92.8%
|28 - 0
|28
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|51.16
|AAAA
|Marist
|98.3%
|36 - 0
|36
|Mays
|AAAA
|51.04
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|89.3%
|26 - 6
|20
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|50.28
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|98.7%
|35 - 0
|35
|Madison County
|AAAA
|49.18
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|75.7%
|28 - 20
|8
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|49.02
|AAAAA
|Ola
|95.1%
|35 - 7
|28
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|48.48
|AA
|Northeast
|81.4%
|27 - 14
|13
|Lamar County
|AA
|48.09
|AAA
|Thomson
|92.3%
|34 - 13
|21
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|47.41
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|99.4%
|40 - 0
|40
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|47.33
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|88.2%
|31 - 14
|17
|Savannah Country Day
|A Private
|47.04
|AAA
|Rockmart
|95.7%
|36 - 10
|26
|Ringgold
|AAA
|46.57
|GISA AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|59.2%
|24 - 21
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA AAA
|46.53
|AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|80.9%
|27 - 14
|13
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAA
|46.23
|A Public
|Commerce
|90.0%
|31 - 13
|18
|Lincoln County
|A Public
|46.17
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|75.5%
|24 - 14
|10
|Luella
|AAAA
|45.95
|A Public
|Dublin
|94.9%
|35 - 10
|25
|Montgomery County
|A Public
|45.25
|AA
|South Atlanta
|70.3%
|21 - 14
|7
|Columbia
|AA
|45.11
|AAAAA
|Jackson County
|54.6%
|21 - 21
|0
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|45.05
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|52.9%
|21 - 21
|0
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|44.88
|A Public
|Clinch County
|90.8%
|28 - 7
|21
|Lanier County
|A Public
|44.73
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|98.2%
|36 - 0
|36
|Monroe
|AAAA
|44.55
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|79.4%
|26 - 14
|12
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|44.31
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|89.1%
|26 - 6
|20
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|44.26
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|96.6%
|34 - 0
|34
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|43.99
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|81.8%
|26 - 13
|13
|Americus-Sumter
|AAA
|43.72
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|52.5%
|21 - 21
|0
|Gatewood School
|GISA AA
|43.53
|A Public
|Metter
|96.7%
|32 - 0
|32
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Public
|43.49
|AAA
|North Murray
|80.6%
|31 - 20
|11
|LaFayette
|AAA
|42.68
|A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|87.3%
|24 - 6
|18
|Pacelli
|A Private
|42.62
|AAA
|Morgan County
|89.9%
|28 - 8
|20
|Harlem
|AAA
|42.36
|AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|89.8%
|29 - 10
|19
|Dougherty
|AAAA
|42.00
|AAAAAA
|Kell
|97.8%
|39 - 6
|33
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|41.96
|A Private
|Mount de Sales
|64.5%
|24 - 20
|4
|Tattnall Square
|A Private
|41.32
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|79.0%
|27 - 14
|13
|Strong Rock Christian
|A Private
|41.07
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|88.7%
|30 - 13
|17
|Northview
|AAAAA
|40.81
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|85.5%
|28 - 14
|14
|Pickens
|AAAA
|40.45
|A Public
|Telfair County
|56.3%
|20 - 17
|3
|Dooly County
|A Public
|40.44
|AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|54.1%
|20 - 20
|0
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|39.82
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|98.4%
|35 - 0
|35
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|39.29
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|91.7%
|34 - 13
|21
|Ridgeland
|AAAA
|39.08
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.2%
|43 - 0
|43
|Athens Christian
|A Private
|39.00
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|85.0%
|27 - 10
|17
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|38.61
|GISA AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|97.9%
|38 - 0
|38
|Westfield School
|GISA AAA
|38.56
|AAAA
|Howard
|86.1%
|28 - 12
|16
|Spalding
|AAAA
|38.38
|A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|91.1%
|28 - 6
|22
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|37.60
|A Public
|Johnson County
|86.6%
|27 - 7
|20
|Hawkinsville
|A Public
|37.49
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|98.6%
|38 - 0
|38
|Salem
|AAA
|37.19
|A Public
|Claxton
|70.4%
|25 - 18
|7
|Screven County
|A Public
|37.03
|AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|81.6%
|21 - 6
|15
|Drew
|AAAAA
|36.91
|AA
|Pace Academy
|94.6%
|31 - 0
|31
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|36.54
|AA
|Washington County
|94.8%
|33 - 6
|27
|Monticello
|AA
|36.51
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.4%
|41 - 0
|41
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|36.29
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|98.1%
|41 - 7
|34
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|35.87
|A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|62.1%
|22 - 20
|2
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Public
|35.59
|AA
|Toombs County
|94.6%
|35 - 9
|26
|East Laurens
|AA
|34.81
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|92.4%
|31 - 7
|24
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAAA
|34.62
|GISA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|58.9%
|24 - 21
|3
|Terrell Academy
|GISA AA
|33.33
|AA
|Jefferson County
|97.6%
|32 - 0
|32
|Laney
|AA
|32.84
|AAA
|Crisp County
|99.7%
|42 - 0
|42
|Pike County
|AAA
|32.73
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|89.4%
|31 - 14
|17
|Trion
|A Public
|32.65
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|94.3%
|34 - 7
|27
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|32.49
|AAA
|Sonoraville
|78.1%
|26 - 14
|12
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|32.42
|GISA AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|69.7%
|28 - 21
|7
|Valwood School
|GISA AAA
|32.03
|AA
|Pepperell
|93.2%
|31 - 7
|24
|Coosa
|AA
|31.90
|A Private
|Stratford Academy
|94.6%
|34 - 7
|27
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|31.08
|AA
|Dodge County
|98.5%
|40 - 0
|40
|Southwest
|AA
|31.01
|AAA
|Stephens County
|97.2%
|39 - 7
|32
|East Jackson
|AAA
|30.33
|GISA AAA
|Brookwood School
|81.8%
|27 - 14
|13
|Southland Academy
|GISA AAA
|30.29
|A Public
|Terrell County
|61.2%
|21 - 17
|4
|Seminole County
|A Public
|30.04
|AAAA
|Shaw
|55.5%
|24 - 21
|3
|Columbus
|AAAA
|30.02
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|95.4%
|35 - 8
|27
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|29.59
|AAA
|Adairsville
|94.6%
|35 - 12
|23
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|28.77
|AA
|Fannin County
|97.9%
|41 - 7
|34
|Dade County
|AA
|28.44
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|98.0%
|37 - 0
|37
|Loganville Christian
|A Private
|28.28
|AA
|Elbert County
|92.4%
|28 - 6
|22
|Banks County
|AA
|28.14
|AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|80.0%
|23 - 12
|11
|McDonough
|AAAA
|27.77
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|89.4%
|29 - 12
|17
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|27.32
|AA
|Putnam County
|96.7%
|33 - 0
|33
|Butler
|AA
|26.85
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|99.5%
|42 - 0
|42
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|26.50
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|85.1%
|24 - 7
|17
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|25.30
|A Public
|Marion County
|95.7%
|35 - 7
|28
|Greenville
|A Public
|24.08
|A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|79.0%
|29 - 19
|10
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|21.32
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|99.2%
|41 - 0
|41
|Treutlen
|A Public
|20.90
|A Public
|Warren County
|91.8%
|28 - 6
|22
|Wilkinson County
|A Public
|19.80
|A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|94.9%
|28 - 0
|28
|Walker
|A Private
|19.78
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|99.6%
|39 - 0
|39
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|19.51
|AAA
|Tattnall County
|77.2%
|27 - 14
|13
|Long County
|AAA
|19.36
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|99.1%
|38 - 0
|38
|Towns County
|A Public
|18.99
|AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|86.7%
|30 - 14
|16
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|17.84
|A Public
|Bowdon
|97.7%
|35 - 0
|35
|Armuchee
|A Public
|17.79
|AAAA
|Jenkins
|98.5%
|37 - 0
|37
|Savannah
|AAA
|16.76
|AAAA
|Hampton
|86.7%
|27 - 9
|18
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|16.04
|AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|99.2%
|40 - 0
|40
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|16.01
|GISA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|83.9%
|27 - 12
|15
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA AA
|15.55
|A Public
|Miller County
|94.0%
|31 - 6
|25
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|14.15
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|98.9%
|41 - 0
|41
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|13.46
|A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|98.7%
|42 - 6
|36
|St. Francis
|A Private
|12.61
|A Public
|Georgia Military College
|76.1%
|27 - 16
|11
|ACE Charter
|A Public
|11.40
|GISA AAA
|Creekside Christian
|93.8%
|35 - 13
|22
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA AAA
|10.59
|A Public
|Social Circle
|94.4%
|35 - 10
|25
|Greene County
|A Public
|9.37
|A Public
|Portal
|74.0%
|28 - 20
|8
|Bryan County
|A Public
|8.41
|AAA
|Beach
|89.3%
|27 - 7
|20
|Groves
|AAA
|6.88
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|100.0%
|49 - 0
|49
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|4.32
|GISA AAA
|Frederica Academy
|99.2%
|41 - 0
|41
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
|3.25
|AA
|Josey
|82.7%
|28 - 15
|13
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|2.87
|A Public
|Baconton Charter
|53.2%
|17 - 16
|1
|Pataula Charter
|A Public
|-1.60
|A Public
|Schley County
|99.6%
|41 - 0
|41
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|-3.47
|AAA
|West Hall
|99.3%
|40 - 0
|40
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|-4.73
|A Public
|Hancock Central
|99.8%
|45 - 0
|45
|Crawford County
|A Public
|-9.19
|GISA AA
|Thomas Jefferson
|98.1%
|34 - 0
|34
|Augusta Prep
|GISA AA
|-17.58
|GISA AA
|Memorial Day
|96.3%
|43 - 20
|23
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
Nov 21
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|66.15
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|80.0%
|28 - 16
|12
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|64.39
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|82.4%
|28 - 14
|14
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|62.76
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|55.2%
|21 - 21
|0
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|52.77
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|88.3%
|31 - 14
|17
|Troup
|AAAA
|46.10
|A Public
|Atkinson County
|67.5%
|27 - 21
|6
|Charlton County
|A Public
|42.07
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|92.9%
|32 - 7
|25
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|35.98
|AA
|Model
|78.9%
|24 - 13
|11
|Gordon Central
|AA
