Maxwell summary after Round One

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1927 of 2088 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.29%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.70 points and all game margins within 12.78 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.71

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County8-0110.821Lee County9-194.94
2Grayson10-0101.672Buford9-191.17
3Lowndes8-197.963Valdosta6-389.19
4Norcross11-090.984Westlake9-185.93
5Collins Hill9-289.575Hughes10-182.37
6North Cobb10-188.306Allatoona10-081.15
7Milton9-185.717Carrollton7-279.96
8North Gwinnett8-385.718Richmond Hill9-279.09
9East Coweta9-182.209Lovejoy8-376.63
10Brookwood8-381.6510Dacula7-375.97
11Archer7-481.3511Rome8-375.34
12Cherokee8-380.5112Houston County5-674.27
13Parkview7-379.5213Sprayberry6-473.24
14Mill Creek5-679.1314Northside (Warner Robins)4-772.89
15Roswell8-278.8915River Ridge10-072.75



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins8-292.831Jefferson9-087.42
2Ware County9-189.072Marist9-078.94
3Blessed Trinity7-086.263Bainbridge8-374.47
4Coffee8-284.384Benedictine7-271.15
5Cartersville9-184.055Cedartown6-270.56
6Calhoun8-374.066Flowery Branch9-268.26
7Veterans4-673.407Carver (Columbus)9-065.58
8Starr's Mill9-172.528Cairo5-463.72
9Jones County8-372.209Hapeville Charter5-362.20
10St. Pius X9-171.8610Perry7-460.55
11Ola9-269.2411North Oconee5-559.40
12Clarke Central8-268.7112Baldwin5-157.89
13Wayne County3-867.3813Stephenson4-357.68
14Creekside7-267.1114Islands7-157.67
15Eastside9-266.2415Riverdale7-257.40



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove6-090.221Fitzgerald10-081.54
2Oconee County9-082.822Rabun County10-175.32
3Pierce County9-178.993Thomasville7-470.18
4Crisp County9-178.044Callaway7-165.51
5Peach County8-177.465Fannin County9-062.97
6Greater Atlanta Christian9-176.706Dodge County6-362.78
7Appling County8-174.637Early County7-261.69
8Rockmart9-171.818Jefferson County8-261.22
9Carver (Atlanta)4-568.699Lovett7-260.81
10Westminster (Atlanta)4-466.0610Bleckley County7-360.29
11White County7-365.5311Northeast8-259.06
12Monroe Area8-363.6212Jeff Davis9-158.94
13Thomson9-262.7813Haralson County7-358.80
14Sandy Creek2-462.2414Bremen7-456.70
15Richmond Academy10-160.6015Washington County6-556.41



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County10-171.671Prince Avenue Christian9-175.52
2Irwin County8-369.652Fellowship Christian9-075.10
3Metter11-068.253Eagle's Landing Christian7-368.85
4Dublin10-163.084Athens Academy9-167.94
5Clinch County7-360.545Christian Heritage8-165.61
6Commerce10-160.476North Cobb Christian8-261.18
7Washington-Wilkes8-158.837George Walton Academy8-260.78
8Macon County9-158.028Savannah Christian9-159.54
9Turner County6-556.729Wesleyan9-257.59
10Wilcox County9-255.0610Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)8-257.20
11Pelham6-153.8211Calvary Day6-452.87
12McIntosh County Academy6-452.3012Darlington7-451.45
13Chattahoochee County8-252.1413Stratford Academy8-251.30
14Lincoln County6-448.6814Holy Innocents4-650.63
15Atkinson County5-547.8315Whitefield Academy6-450.45



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy9-071.371Gatewood School10-145.36
2Frederica Academy7-342.822Brentwood School8-240.68
3Pinewood Christian7-441.863Terrell Academy7-431.08
4Bulloch Academy7-340.194Southwest Georgia Academy8-330.70
5Westfield School7-2-139.495Piedmont Academy6-327.14



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA8-0110.8275.5516 [12]40.92-22.14
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA10-0101.6776.3413 [9]37.42-16.49
3 [3]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA8-197.9681.873 [2]38.68-11.52
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA9-194.9465.0859 [14]33.02-14.16
5 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA8-292.8377.599 [1]35.20-9.86
6 [2]Buford8 - AAAAAA9-191.1766.7242 [10]32.60-10.81
7 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA11-090.9859.0999 [41]34.74-8.47
8 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA6-090.2266.0048 [3]29.82-12.64
9 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA9-289.5776.4712 [8]33.19-8.62
10 [3]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA6-389.1986.851 [1]32.60-8.83
11 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA9-189.0772.4128 [4]32.54-8.77
12 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA10-188.3072.5026 [20]31.72-8.83
13 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA9-087.4252.18176 [22]28.82-10.84
14 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA7-086.2659.04101 [12]32.88-5.63
15 [4]Westlake4 - AAAAAA9-185.9365.0360 [15]32.58-5.59
16 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA9-185.7169.4333 [24]30.49-7.46
17 [8]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA8-385.7176.1115 [11]28.28-9.67
18 [4]Coffee1 - AAAAA8-284.3866.3045 [5]30.05-6.57
19 [5]Cartersville7 - AAAAA9-184.0559.9791 [9]28.22-8.07
20 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA9-082.8259.7593 [8]26.43-8.62
21 [5]Hughes4 - AAAAAA10-182.3760.3586 [30]28.14-6.47
22 [9]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA9-182.2065.9050 [31]29.82-4.62
23 [10]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA8-381.6578.037 [5]31.74-2.15
24 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA10-081.5456.16121 [2]27.46-6.32
25 [11]Archer7 - AAAAAAA7-481.3566.6843 [28]26.45-7.15
26 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA10-081.1552.36172 [48]23.84-9.55
27 [12]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-380.5172.3129 [22]28.48-4.28
28 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA7-279.9666.7641 [9]28.87-3.33
29 [13]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA7-379.5273.7724 [18]28.35-3.41
30 [14]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA5-679.1379.335 [4]25.82-5.55
31 [8]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA9-279.0957.63114 [37]28.49-2.84
32 [3]Pierce County1 - AAA9-178.9951.30191 [19]26.14-5.09
33 [2]Marist6 - AAAA9-078.9450.69201 [26]25.36-5.83
34 [15]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA8-278.8965.5954 [34]27.76-3.37
35 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA9-178.0459.1698 [9]23.85-6.43
36 [5]Peach County2 - AAA8-177.4652.40171 [16]25.32-4.38
37 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA9-176.7060.6783 [7]25.67-3.27
38 [9]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA8-376.6364.2764 [18]23.80-5.07
39 [10]Dacula8 - AAAAAA7-375.9767.6239 [8]26.39-1.82
40 [16]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA8-375.7667.6240 [27]24.28-3.72
41 [17]Walton3 - AAAAAAA6-575.6672.4227 [21]24.99-2.90
42 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private9-175.5251.45187 [4]28.921.16
43 [11]Rome5 - AAAAAA8-375.3469.1134 [5]23.58-4.01
44 [2]Rabun County8 - AA10-175.3250.81198 [15]28.751.19
45 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private9-075.1039.06329 [30]25.99-1.35
46 [18]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-274.8561.0082 [37]27.490.40
47 [19]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-674.8383.592 [1]23.92-3.15
48 [20]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA4-574.7575.2518 [14]23.40-3.59
49 [7]Appling County1 - AAA8-174.6349.65209 [22]25.12-1.75
50 [3]Bainbridge1 - AAAA8-374.4762.8972 [2]23.97-2.74
51 [12]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-674.2777.628 [3]22.42-4.09
52 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA8-374.0659.6595 [10]25.81-0.50
53 [7]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-673.4075.1219 [2]22.87-2.77
54 [13]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA6-473.2458.62105 [33]26.851.37
55 [14]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-772.8978.336 [2]21.71-3.42
56 [15]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA10-072.7555.12135 [42]25.590.60
57 [8]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA9-172.5253.60160 [28]19.55-5.22
58 [21]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-572.3876.5811 [7]24.660.04
59 [9]Jones County4 - AAAAA8-372.2063.5066 [7]25.991.55
60 [10]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA9-171.8652.32173 [31]24.160.06
61 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA9-171.8147.02235 [28]25.991.94
62 [22]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA6-471.7265.7251 [32]21.44-2.52
63 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public10-171.6754.12149 [1]23.82-0.09
64 [23]Newton4 - AAAAAAA4-671.4676.7810 [6]20.54-3.16
65 [24]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-671.4675.3817 [13]21.88-1.82
66 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA9-071.3736.06376 [3]23.16-0.45
67 [16]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-471.2264.9661 [16]20.26-3.19
68 [4]Benedictine3 - AAAA7-271.1559.7692 [5]27.093.70
69 [25]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-470.7265.4258 [35]25.622.66
70 [26]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA6-570.5966.5744 [29]22.34-0.49
71 [5]Cedartown7 - AAAA6-270.5655.17132 [14]19.76-3.04
72 [27]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-570.5170.9530 [23]20.81-1.93
73 [17]Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-470.4965.5655 [12]23.220.49
74 [3]Thomasville1 - AA7-470.1860.0490 [1]22.790.37
75 [18]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA8-370.0555.12134 [41]20.18-2.11
76 [2]Irwin County2 - A Public8-369.6552.51169 [4]20.92-0.97
77 [11]Ola4 - AAAAA9-269.2454.54140 [23]23.201.72
78 [19]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA8-369.1755.80125 [40]21.430.01
79 [28]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-769.0281.704 [3]21.470.21
80 [20]Creekview7 - AAAAAA7-369.0263.6765 [19]18.43-2.83
81 [29]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA4-668.9774.0422 [17]21.840.63
82 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private7-368.8554.70139 [2]21.410.32
83 [12]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA8-268.7157.70113 [17]23.672.72
84 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-568.6970.9031 [1]22.751.82
85 [30]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA3-868.6573.4525 [19]25.484.59
86 [31]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-468.4665.7152 [33]20.14-0.56
87 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA9-268.2653.79154 [18]24.463.96
88 [3]Metter3 - A Public11-068.2535.98377 [34]19.98-0.51
89 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private9-167.9448.45219 [7]22.222.03
90 [13]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-867.3873.9023 [3]19.11-0.51
91 [21]Kell6 - AAAAAA6-467.2758.30107 [34]23.894.38
92 [14]Creekside3 - AAAAA7-267.1156.17119 [19]21.331.98
93 [15]Eastside8 - AAAAA9-266.2449.61211 [40]19.190.71
94 [22]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-566.0870.5432 [4]20.742.42
95 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-466.0666.2146 [2]17.84-0.47
96 [5]Christian Heritage7 - A Private8-165.6144.04262 [17]21.743.89
97 [7]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA9-065.5833.58391 [54]22.234.40
98 [23]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA6-565.5461.9078 [26]20.052.27
99 [11]White County7 - AAA7-365.5347.78230 [27]23.095.32
100 [4]Callaway5 - AA7-165.5154.14148 [4]20.032.28
101 [32]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-865.4374.9820 [15]21.383.72
102 [33]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-464.9666.0447 [30]20.383.18
103 [24]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-464.2062.4175 [24]19.242.79
104 [8]Cairo1 - AAAA5-463.7259.5996 [6]18.182.23
105 [12]Monroe Area8 - AAA8-363.6255.00136 [12]18.222.36
106 [16]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-563.3958.78104 [13]15.640.01
107 [17]Griffin2 - AAAAA7-463.3558.18108 [15]18.943.34
108 [4]Dublin4 - A Public10-163.0838.67338 [23]20.655.32
109 [5]Fannin County7 - AA9-062.9735.72380 [43]21.326.11
110 [25]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-562.9465.5056 [13]17.652.47
111 [26]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-562.8265.9149 [11]17.942.88
112 [27]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA6-562.8062.3576 [25]20.285.23
113 [13]Thomson4 - AAA9-262.7846.82239 [29]20.475.45
114 [6]Dodge County3 - AA6-362.7851.57186 [11]19.454.43
115 [18]Decatur5 - AAAAA7-162.4849.02215 [42]19.224.50
116 [14]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-462.2465.5057 [5]16.291.81
117 [9]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA5-362.2060.3985 [4]16.792.35
118 [34]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-561.9659.7294 [40]17.713.51
119 [7]Early County1 - AA7-261.6951.10192 [14]20.506.56
120 [35]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-561.5068.4538 [26]19.926.18
121 [36]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-561.4260.4884 [38]20.957.29
122 [8]Jefferson County4 - AA8-261.2237.38360 [38]18.454.99
123 [6]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private8-261.1844.60258 [16]17.464.04
124 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-561.0561.7879 [27]16.933.63
125 [9]Lovett6 - AA7-260.8142.59277 [25]16.823.77
126 [7]George Walton Academy8 - A Private8-260.7846.37243 [12]18.265.25
127 [15]Richmond Academy4 - AAA10-160.6038.07350 [51]15.772.93
128 [10]Perry4 - AAAA7-460.5553.94151 [17]16.503.71
129 [5]Clinch County2 - A Public7-360.5452.59168 [3]16.844.06
130 [6]Commerce8 - A Public10-160.4738.22347 [26]18.866.15
131 [37]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-760.4569.1035 [25]18.946.25
132 [29]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA5-660.3262.9271 [22]17.555.00
133 [10]Bleckley County3 - AA7-360.2951.85182 [10]19.326.79
134 [30]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-759.8468.9236 [6]18.005.92
135 [8]Savannah Christian3 - A Private9-159.5442.21281 [19]17.715.93
136 [19]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA7-459.5250.28204 [37]17.535.77
137 [38]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-959.4976.3114 [10]19.027.29
138 [11]North Oconee8 - AAAA5-559.4056.19118 [10]20.148.51
139 [16]Hart County8 - AAA3-659.2962.9870 [6]18.046.50
140 [11]Northeast3 - AA8-259.0646.85238 [22]17.526.22
141 [31]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA4-659.0061.1681 [29]17.125.88
142 [12]Jeff Davis2 - AA9-158.9441.40292 [29]17.416.23
143 [7]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public8-158.8337.96354 [29]16.515.44
144 [13]Haralson County5 - AA7-358.8051.33190 [13]16.755.71
145 [20]Union Grove4 - AAAAA6-558.5855.51128 [21]16.856.03
146 [17]Stephens County8 - AAA5-358.1851.74184 [18]16.736.31
147 [8]Macon County5 - A Public9-158.0238.74336 [22]16.976.71
148 [21]New Manchester6 - AAAAA6-358.0051.94181 [32]15.845.59
149 [22]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-557.9956.01123 [20]15.375.14
150 [32]Evans3 - AAAAAA9-257.9341.47291 [53]16.155.98
151 [12]Baldwin4 - AAAA5-157.8946.32244 [30]17.267.13
152 [13]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-357.6855.14133 [15]13.043.12
153 [14]Islands3 - AAAA7-157.6734.28389 [53]14.464.55
154 [23]Loganville8 - AAAAA5-657.6454.40143 [25]14.995.11
155 [9]Wesleyan5 - A Private9-257.5945.84251 [14]14.074.24
156 [15]Riverdale5 - AAAA7-257.4038.12349 [46]16.596.95
157 [33]Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-757.3064.8662 [17]15.786.23
158 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private8-257.2044.88256 [15]14.374.93
159 [24]Cass7 - AAAAA6-457.2059.07100 [11]14.525.08
160 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA1-957.1574.0521 [16]12.473.08
161 [34]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA4-556.9153.95150 [45]14.675.51
162 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA7-256.7548.43220 [24]15.296.29
163 [9]Turner County2 - A Public6-556.7253.77155 [2]15.706.74
164 [14]Bremen5 - AA7-456.7052.10178 [9]15.176.23
165 [15]Washington County3 - AA6-556.4150.71199 [16]15.586.93
166 [25]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA4-456.2853.72157 [27]13.324.80
167 [19]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA10-156.1330.09413 [57]14.386.01
168 [35]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA4-655.7653.65159 [46]17.169.16
169 [36]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-555.4360.1289 [31]13.205.54
170 [16]Heard County5 - AA7-455.3553.85153 [6]16.548.95
171 [17]Vidalia2 - AA7-355.3347.85228 [20]15.267.69
172 [18]Cook1 - AA5-555.2053.26161 [7]15.177.73
173 [10]Wilcox County4 - A Public9-255.0638.04351 [28]15.428.12
174 [19]Pace Academy6 - AA6-355.0240.58308 [32]13.085.82
175 [16]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-454.9453.06163 [20]16.459.27
176 [17]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA8-254.9342.21280 [35]17.7110.54
177 [18]West Laurens4 - AAAA5-554.8152.67167 [21]13.506.45
178 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA4-454.5654.31144 [43]14.597.79
179 [20]Toombs County2 - AA7-454.3247.75231 [21]15.288.72
180 [20]Morgan County4 - AAA6-554.1946.55240 [30]11.845.41
181 [11]Pelham1 - A Public6-153.8235.45384 [38]14.838.77
182 [21]Temple5 - AA5-553.7052.69166 [8]13.587.64
183 [21]Dawson County7 - AAA6-553.5346.50241 [31]17.2711.50
184 [19]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-453.4439.15328 [42]13.637.95
185 [20]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA4-653.4456.00124 [11]15.9010.23
186 [22]Windsor Forest3 - AAA6-253.2937.91357 [53]9.513.98
187 [26]Whitewater2 - AAAAA5-653.2253.74156 [26]12.837.37
188 [21]New Hampstead3 - AAAA6-253.0834.45388 [52]15.159.82
189 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private6-452.8750.10207 [5]13.418.31
190 [23]Upson-Lee2 - AAA6-552.8251.03195 [20]14.489.42
191 [22]Troup2 - AAAA6-552.5442.13284 [36]13.418.63
192 [24]Franklin County8 - AAA7-352.4042.68275 [39]13.588.95
193 [12]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public6-452.3045.97250 [9]13.949.40
194 [13]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-252.1435.90378 [35]11.677.30
195 [12]Darlington7 - A Private7-451.4541.75289 [22]13.589.88
196 [27]M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-651.3560.2788 [8]11.758.16
197 [38]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-751.3263.0969 [21]12.969.39
198 [13]Stratford Academy1 - A Private8-251.3041.21297 [25]12.959.41
199 [28]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA3-751.2957.96109 [16]13.8210.29
200 [29]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA7-351.2743.73265 [50]10.026.51
201 [25]North Hall7 - AAA7-451.2643.46268 [37]14.7911.29
202 [30]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-451.1944.57259 [48]14.5511.12
203 [31]Northgate2 - AAAAA4-651.0654.43141 [24]12.969.65
204 [14]Holy Innocents5 - A Private4-650.6351.72185 [3]11.919.04
205 [32]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-450.5846.26247 [47]13.4610.64
206 [26]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-550.4749.64210 [23]12.8110.10
207 [15]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private6-450.4546.93236 [10]12.239.54
208 [33]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-550.3350.18206 [38]13.3310.77
209 [22]Pepperell7 - AA5-550.2548.36222 [18]13.1410.65
210 [23]LaGrange2 - AAAA8-350.2237.92355 [47]12.7810.32
211 [39]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-750.1656.16120 [38]14.0611.66
212 [27]Burke County4 - AAA3-650.1454.41142 [14]15.4713.08
213 [40]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA6-450.0544.86257 [45]13.8711.58
214 [34]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-1049.7664.3963 [6]13.3311.33
215 [24]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA3-449.7154.25145 [16]11.9810.03
216 [23]Putnam County4 - AA9-249.5933.01398 [46]11.639.80
217 [25]Westover1 - AAAA1-549.3658.95102 [8]10.308.70
218 [26]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA2-749.3463.2068 [1]9.137.55
219 [16]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-549.2945.98249 [13]13.6112.08
220 [28]Douglass5 - AAA0-549.1765.6253 [4]10.869.46
221 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA4-749.0655.25130 [22]13.5912.29
222 [29]Jackson2 - AAA4-549.0555.23131 [11]13.2011.90
223 [41]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-748.9762.1177 [36]16.3415.12
224 [27]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA4-648.6951.42188 [25]12.3211.39
225 [14]Lincoln County8 - A Public6-448.6841.94285 [12]9.768.84
226 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-548.6048.23223 [29]9.288.44
227 [30]Adairsville6 - AAA6-448.5144.07261 [35]12.0511.30
228 [40]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-948.5068.7537 [7]11.8211.08
229 [24]Swainsboro2 - AA4-748.3254.19146 [3]8.808.24
230 [41]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-748.2558.92103 [32]13.6813.20
231 [29]Mays6 - AAAA3-748.1555.55127 [12]13.0312.64
232 [31]North Murray6 - AAA6-448.0942.77273 [38]13.8213.49
233 [17]First Presbyterian1 - A Private7-447.9637.32361 [34]10.4610.26
234 [18]Aquinas3 - A Private7-447.8941.35294 [24]13.4513.32
235 [42]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-747.8557.81110 [35]13.5813.49
236 [15]Atkinson County2 - A Public5-547.8351.04193 [5]12.5312.45
237 [16]Mitchell County1 - A Public5-347.6939.83320 [16]14.5714.64
238 [25]South Atlanta6 - AA7-347.5241.88286 [28]8.899.13
239 [30]Howard4 - AAAA3-447.4352.16177 [23]11.1911.52
240 [17]Gordon Lee6 - A Public10-147.2928.07419 [50]11.0111.48
241 [18]Taylor County5 - A Public6-346.9533.91390 [41]12.9313.74
242 [26]Worth County1 - AA4-646.8853.87152 [5]12.6913.58
243 [31]Jenkins3 - AAAA4-446.5037.20363 [49]10.5511.81
244 [43]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †3-246.4839.98318 [55]9.6510.93
245 [32]Madison County8 - AAAA3-746.2555.46129 [13]9.0810.60
246 [36]Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-446.1749.53213 [41]10.5112.09
247 [19]Bowdon6 - A Public7-446.1138.48340 [24]11.3212.97
248 [27]Model7 - AA7-445.9539.65323 [34]7.869.67
249 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA4-745.9557.11115 [42]10.4012.21
250 [33]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-545.8549.56212 [27]6.588.49
251 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-445.8251.02196 [33]7.379.31
252 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-745.7754.73138 [1]10.0812.07
253 [38]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA3-745.6656.22117 [18]9.5211.62
254 [34]Fayette County5 - AAAA7-345.6636.41370 [51]8.1810.29
255 [20]Marion County5 - A Public3-445.5545.26255 [10]8.7610.97
256 [28]Elbert County8 - AA3-645.4051.35189 [12]10.3712.73
257 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA10-145.3625.95423 [3]7.539.93
258 [21]Hancock Central7 - A Public7-045.1417.35436 [58]11.0513.68
259 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private6-545.0441.87287 [21]11.5114.23
260 [22]Johnson County4 - A Public8-344.7935.55383 [37]8.5511.51
261 [39]Jackson County8 - AAAAA4-644.3547.72232 [45]7.5811.00
262 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-644.3154.17147 [44]8.6712.12
263 [21]Pacelli4 - A Private7-343.9434.46387 [36]7.5711.39
264 [40]Banneker3 - AAAAA3-543.3252.77165 [29]7.9512.38
265 [41]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-743.1852.44170 [30]8.6113.20
266 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA6-443.1238.97333 [49]8.6313.27
267 [42]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-543.0941.08301 [54]7.0211.69
268 [43]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-742.9050.85197 [34]9.7814.64
269 [2]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-342.8228.20418 [11]7.4512.39
270 [29]Washington6 - AA7-342.7728.31417 [51]10.4015.38
271 [33]Ringgold6 - AAA5-542.5841.17298 [43]9.2914.47
272 [30]Bacon County2 - AA5-542.4938.29345 [37]8.2113.47
273 [34]Hephzibah4 - AAA3-542.4242.64276 [40]11.0016.35
274 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-842.4160.3187 [39]6.6011.95
275 [31]Union County8 - AA4-642.2246.32245 [23]7.5813.12
276 [23]Charlton County2 - A Public4-642.0746.87237 [8]10.0515.73
277 [32]Lamar County3 - AA4-642.0742.28279 [27]7.0112.70
278 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-841.9150.35203 [36]9.4215.28
279 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA7-441.8632.38402 [7]7.8213.72
280 [24]Warren County7 - A Public8-241.5724.84428 [54]6.2212.41
281 [22]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-641.5648.07225 [8]10.1316.34
282 [45]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-541.5441.01303 [56]10.2516.47
283 [25]Claxton3 - A Public3-641.4551.03194 [6]7.4913.80
284 [45]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-841.1356.01122 [39]6.2412.87
285 [46]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-741.0548.77216 [43]5.0011.71
286 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-440.9962.6774 [3]7.5914.36
287 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA8-240.6817.65434 [7]9.3616.43
288 [26]Manchester5 - A Public4-740.6842.88272 [11]6.2413.32
289 [27]Lanier County2 - A Public3-640.2447.96227 [7]6.7714.29
290 [4]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-340.1925.31425 [12]8.2315.80
291 [47]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-540.0942.21282 [53]9.5217.19
292 [36]Luella5 - AAAA6-539.8640.60307 [38]5.4613.36
293 [37]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-539.8559.5497 [7]8.1516.06
294 [35]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-739.5955.63126 [10]5.6413.81
295 [5]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA7-2-139.4930.67409 [8]9.6717.94
296 [36]Liberty County3 - AAA2-439.1341.27295 [41]4.5113.14
297 [37]LaFayette6 - AAA4-639.0740.81305 [45]9.1217.82
298 [23]Athens Christian8 - A Private5-638.6941.39293 [23]9.5018.56
299 [33]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA6-538.6833.07396 [45]5.7814.86
300 [24]Brookstone4 - A Private5-638.3438.97332 [31]6.7916.21
301 [48]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †5-138.3026.85421 [57]5.7415.20
302 [28]Schley County5 - A Public4-538.2041.70290 [13]4.1413.70
303 [25]Mount de Sales1 - A Private6-538.1342.90271 [18]7.0716.70
304 [29]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-538.1139.58324 [17]4.6514.30
305 [46]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-838.0163.2267 [20]7.0016.75
306 [30]Telfair County4 - A Public5-537.9438.20348 [27]5.9015.72
307 [47]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA1-937.9261.7180 [28]5.6115.45
308 [38]Sonoraville6 - AAA5-537.9041.11300 [44]8.0417.90
309 [48]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-737.6052.08179 [49]4.2714.43
310 [49]Drew3 - AAAAA3-737.4347.15234 [46]0.8811.21
311 [31]Montgomery County4 - A Public6-537.3033.12395 [44]5.9916.45
312 [26]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private1-737.2848.50217 [6]3.6814.16
313 [6]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA6-437.1236.52368 [2]7.0917.73
314 [38]East Hall8 - AAAA4-436.9440.09315 [39]7.8318.65
315 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA8-336.8130.14412 [9]7.3418.29
316 [34]Columbia6 - AA3-336.7232.57401 [48]3.5314.58
317 [39]Harlem4 - AAA2-836.6348.21224 [26]7.1318.25
318 [39]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA2-636.4748.48218 [28]5.4316.71
319 [40]Pickens7 - AAAA3-636.2645.57254 [31]4.5416.03
320 [41]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-736.0457.74112 [9]6.1817.90
321 [27]Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-735.4237.91356 [33]4.5816.92
322 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-935.2852.06180 [50]3.6116.09
323 [40]Redan5 - AAA2-435.2454.85137 [13]6.5319.05
324 [32]Terrell County1 - A Public4-535.1930.49410 [49]3.0315.60
325 [41]West Hall7 - AAA4-634.9336.37371 [55]4.2917.12
326 [42]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-534.7740.15314 [46]5.4718.46
327 [33]Jenkins County3 - A Public4-734.6940.17313 [15]2.7715.84
328 [50]Northview5 - AAAAA2-734.6349.99208 [39]6.7119.83
329 [51]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-1034.1058.53106 [14]2.7116.36
330 [50]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-933.8557.76111 [36]6.9420.85
331 [42]Spalding4 - AAAA1-933.8051.78183 [24]4.7518.70
332 [35]Chattooga7 - AA3-833.4842.57278 [26]4.2618.53
333 [34]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-633.4638.99331 [19]3.3017.61
334 [35]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public8-333.3826.89420 [51]6.1920.57
335 [51]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-733.2762.8673 [23]2.9617.45
336 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA4-633.0637.23362 [48]6.7221.42
337 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-633.0135.67382 [35]4.6419.40
338 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-432.9336.50369 [40]4.2319.07
339 [36]Miller County1 - A Public3-632.8938.31344 [25]2.0916.96
340 [43]Salem5 - AAA †1-432.8552.24175 [17]4.0318.94
341 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private5-431.3531.25407 [37]2.6919.11
342 [37]Dooly County4 - A Public3-531.2038.87334 [20]0.4617.02
343 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-431.0825.28426 [4]0.8017.48
344 [38]Social Circle8 - A Public4-731.0840.30312 [14]6.4223.09
345 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA2-630.9643.01270 [51]5.1721.97
346 [52]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-930.9546.13248 [52]1.2618.07
347 [39]Screven County3 - A Public4-630.8937.84358 [30]2.5819.45
348 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-530.8440.45310 [27]-0.2616.66
349 [37]Laney4 - AA4-530.7331.61405 [49]-1.3615.67
350 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA8-330.7016.83438 [10]5.4822.53
351 [44]Gilmer7 - AAA3-630.6636.19374 [56]0.0917.18
352 [45]Pike County2 - AAA1-730.6050.25205 [21]4.1321.29
353 [38]Gordon Central7 - AA3-730.4640.92304 [31]2.6719.97
354 [39]Berrien1 - AA2-830.3849.09214 [17]4.8222.20
355 [40]Monticello3 - AA2-830.1545.62253 [24]2.2419.84
356 [44]Shaw2 - AAAA3-730.0938.35343 [45]-0.2517.43
357 [46]Murray County6 - AAA4-630.0238.52339 [50]3.2821.02
358 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA5-429.8932.82400 [6]2.4620.33
359 [53]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-829.6352.78164 [47]1.6719.79
360 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA1-929.0343.90263 [49]-0.6818.06
361 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-728.7656.34116 [43]-1.9017.10
362 [40]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-528.6132.06404 [46]3.6522.80
363 [41]Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-728.2234.57386 [40]1.2020.75
364 [41]Coosa7 - AA4-428.1232.83399 [47]0.0219.66
365 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-1027.9950.41202 [35]3.6223.40
366 [42]East Laurens2 - AA3-627.9436.35372 [41]1.5921.42
367 [47]East Jackson8 - AAA1-827.7453.66158 [15]5.2425.26
368 [45]Hampton5 - AAAA3-727.4843.53267 [33]0.5720.85
369 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-527.2041.14299 [30]2.1122.67
370 [48]Tattnall County1 - AAA2-927.1645.81252 [33]2.4123.01
371 [5]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-327.1418.23433 [6]2.5123.12
372 [49]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-827.0541.25296 [42]-1.4619.25
373 [42]Trion6 - A Public3-726.9332.15403 [45]2.2623.09
374 [46]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-1026.7453.21162 [19]4.6025.61
375 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-826.7240.34311 [28]0.8121.85
376 [47]Rutland4 - AAAA1-726.6443.84264 [32]-0.0821.04
377 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-726.6337.99353 [1]2.9924.12
378 [6]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA6-4-125.8417.06437 [9]-0.3421.58
379 [32]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-925.5846.44242 [11]-0.3721.81
380 [44]Dade County7 - AA2-825.4039.87319 [33]2.1724.52
381 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-825.3533.25393 [4]-2.2320.18
382 [45]Therrell6 - AA2-625.1639.31327 [35]0.9023.50
383 [33]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-624.9540.04316 [29]-1.3821.43
384 [50]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-824.5643.60266 [36]2.2925.49
385 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-524.4640.62306 [54]0.4023.70
386 [46]Butler4 - AA4-524.2925.22427 [52]-2.9420.53
387 [47]Banks County8 - AA1-923.7047.97226 [19]-3.7420.32
388 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-722.9533.34392 [42]-2.1822.63
389 [7]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA8-322.1811.60441 [11]-4.1921.38
390 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-822.1235.70381 [44]-3.4822.16
391 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA1-921.4546.26246 [32]-3.6222.69
392 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-920.7341.85288 [37]-4.6822.34
393 [44]Greenville5 - A Public2-720.3336.81365 [32]-0.0227.42
394 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-720.0052.28174 [44]-1.2326.54
395 [52]Beach3 - AAA2-519.9736.93364 [54]-3.6424.15
396 [45]Georgia Military College7 - A Public6-519.8423.55429 [55]-3.2224.70
397 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-719.4538.43341 [44]-1.9926.33
398 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-1019.1747.28233 [9]-0.6127.98
399 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-1019.1340.58309 [26]-3.5525.08
400 [46]Towns County8 - A Public3-618.1226.77422 [52]-5.3624.29
401 [47]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-718.0833.23394 [43]-6.6523.02
402 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-916.9942.14283 [20]-5.9524.82
403 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-716.7518.47432 [5]-4.6226.40
404 [50]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-316.6143.08269 [34]-4.7926.35
405 [49]Towers6 - AA1-616.2738.70337 [36]-8.9022.59
406 [48]Treutlen4 - A Public1-915.9537.57359 [31]-3.9027.91
407 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-915.8250.71200 [51]-6.0025.94
408 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-714.9836.79366 [50]-4.2228.56
409 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-614.6331.13408 [48]-7.8825.25
410 [52]Spencer2 - AAAA1-912.8839.01330 [43]-8.8326.05
411 [50]Josey4 - AA2-712.5730.18411 [50]-6.8028.39
412 [53]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-912.4939.46326 [41]-6.8528.43
413 [53]Savannah3 - AAA1-612.4038.01352 [52]-8.1327.23
414 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-1011.1944.32260 [34]-7.6428.92
415 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-811.1629.20415 [10]-4.6931.91
416 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-810.8038.36342 [56]-8.3528.61
417 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-810.5042.74274 [52]-6.4030.85
418 [50]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-710.4431.58406 [47]-6.9630.36
419 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-810.3338.25346 [32]-4.2533.17
420 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-109.9941.01302 [55]-4.0533.72
421 [51]Portal3 - A Public0-79.3036.26373 [33]-8.9629.50
422 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-78.2225.76424 [53]-7.1332.41
423 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-77.7730.06414 [1]-7.5232.47
424 [53]Greene County8 - A Public1-86.4735.18385 [39]-11.2830.01
425 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-106.2548.40221 [25]-12.0829.43
426 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-95.0047.82229 [44]-8.7034.06
427 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-4-14.5314.31439 [13]-18.9124.32
428 [54]Bryan County3 - A Public0-74.4939.49325 [18]-7.6735.60
429 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-94.0940.00317 [40]-8.4435.23
430 [55]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †5-53.351.51444 [61]-13.3531.06
431 [51]McNair6 - AA0-52.9036.74367 [39]-11.3033.55
432 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-92.6833.06397 [5]-7.4637.62
433 [56]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-31.8622.86430 [56]-12.6933.21
434 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-70.8139.67321 [47]-12.7934.16
435 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-2.2612.55440 [59]-12.0237.99
436 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-2.4238.76335 [21]-14.3635.82
437 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-9-3.6536.11375 [42]-14.5536.86
438 [59]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-7-3.6820.02431 [57]-14.4636.98
439 [60]Crawford County7 - A Public0-10-6.1735.85379 [36]-13.4840.45
440 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-10-6.3939.66322 [48]-14.9539.20
441 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-9-6.9317.38435 [8]-15.9938.70
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-9-20.9328.74416 [2]-12.5556.14
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-22.433.35443 [58]-17.9852.21
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-38.255.55442 [60]-32.8953.12



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA496.9288.16
21 - AAAAAA487.7382.82
34 - AAAAAAA587.3680.96
41 - AAAAA586.1281.41
58 - AAAAAAA581.2775.08
63 - AAAAAAA678.3074.19
75 - AAAAAAA677.5372.36
87 - AAAAA674.3866.19
98 - AAAAAA772.7665.92
102 - AAAAAAA572.5066.08
116 - AAAAAAA771.8069.09
125 - AAAAAA871.0266.36
134 - AAAAAA670.5266.62
145 - AAA769.4764.05
151 - AA665.7357.64
168 - AAA665.4057.34
177 - AAAAAAA764.8152.29
187 - AAAAAA864.3559.05
198 - AAAA763.5553.48
208 - A Private562.7053.58
212 - AAAAAA762.5153.37
223 - AAAA462.4657.10
232 - AAA862.4354.35
246 - AAAAAA961.7351.90
254 - AAAAA861.5955.32
262 - A Public761.4655.53
275 - AA560.3158.01
281 - AAAA660.1253.64
296 - AAAA759.8451.31
302 - AAAAA759.2252.32
311 - AAA557.2242.69
322 - A Private356.9348.29
338 - AA456.6246.66
348 - AAAAA855.5347.01
353 - AA754.8548.28
367 - A Private554.8346.50
373 - A Private453.8950.46
387 - AAAA753.5445.19
394 - AAA752.8744.72
402 - AA652.7047.89
414 - AAAA752.6247.12
425 - AAAAA752.1150.53
433 - AAAAA851.9744.33
447 - AAA750.8240.81
455 - A Private550.3744.49
466 - A Private549.8638.53
47GISA 4 - AAA449.3437.98
486 - AAA948.5341.07
496 - AAAAA747.3240.59
508 - A Public647.2837.28
517 - AA746.5139.52
523 - AAAAAA446.3443.00
534 - A Private446.3039.66
545 - A Public845.6037.43
552 - AAAA945.5735.70
564 - A Public945.2038.02
573 - A Public844.7234.93
586 - AA944.1335.57
591 - A Private643.1138.76
60GISA 1 - AA341.9637.73
615 - AAAA741.4834.30
624 - AA839.1729.44
636 - A Public639.1333.63
643 - AAA737.6329.07
65GISA 2 - AAA535.5526.42
66GISA 3 - AAA434.4631.48
671 - A Public732.8929.26
687 - A Public623.0521.11
69GISA 2 - AA422.5712.16
70GISA 4 - AA420.1814.46

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 644.2399.6%0.172
10/02Lincoln CountyHarlem27 - 4213.7684.3%0.198
11/27DublinTerrell County14 - 1229.6097.4%0.199
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1820.1892.2%0.200
10/02WestlakeHillgrove21 - 4211.8481.0%0.211
10/30LowndesTift County17 - 1330.6497.7%0.235
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 3711.0379.4%0.240
11/13Tiftarea AcademySouthland Academy20 - 4410.0777.4%0.241
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1415.5286.9%0.242
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2218.1990.2%0.259
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 713.5984.0%0.262
09/25North GwinnettLovejoy7 - 1910.7878.9%0.270
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3225.2095.6%0.271
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1438.6499.1%0.273
10/16White CountyNorth Hall31 - 3415.9887.6%0.276

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.0611/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 1014.5785.6%
96.6409/25LowndesLee County38 - 134.7264.0%
94.3010/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 73.8261.5%
93.0010/09LowndesValdosta33 - 217.0670.3%
92.1912/04LowndesNorth Cobb - 7.9572.5%
91.7509/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 281.9355.9%
91.7309/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 713.8084.4%
91.3311/13Lee CountyValdosta41 - 77.4671.3%
90.9210/30Warner RobinsWare County22 - 195.4666.1%
90.5509/11BufordNorth Cobb14 - 281.1653.5%
90.4709/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1023.3394.5%
88.5810/02Cedar GroveMilton14 - 72.8158.5%
87.8310/09North CobbNorth Gwinnett0 - 160.8952.7%
87.5810/30Collins HillNorth Gwinnett42 - 215.5766.4%
86.3910/23Ware CountyCoffee24 - 146.4068.6%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

