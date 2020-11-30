Maxwell summary after Round One

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1927 of 2088 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.29%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.70 points and all game margins within 12.78 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.71
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|8-0
|110.82
|1
|Lee County
|9-1
|94.94
|2
|Grayson
|10-0
|101.67
|2
|Buford
|9-1
|91.17
|3
|Lowndes
|8-1
|97.96
|3
|Valdosta
|6-3
|89.19
|4
|Norcross
|11-0
|90.98
|4
|Westlake
|9-1
|85.93
|5
|Collins Hill
|9-2
|89.57
|5
|Hughes
|10-1
|82.37
|6
|North Cobb
|10-1
|88.30
|6
|Allatoona
|10-0
|81.15
|7
|Milton
|9-1
|85.71
|7
|Carrollton
|7-2
|79.96
|8
|North Gwinnett
|8-3
|85.71
|8
|Richmond Hill
|9-2
|79.09
|9
|East Coweta
|9-1
|82.20
|9
|Lovejoy
|8-3
|76.63
|10
|Brookwood
|8-3
|81.65
|10
|Dacula
|7-3
|75.97
|11
|Archer
|7-4
|81.35
|11
|Rome
|8-3
|75.34
|12
|Cherokee
|8-3
|80.51
|12
|Houston County
|5-6
|74.27
|13
|Parkview
|7-3
|79.52
|13
|Sprayberry
|6-4
|73.24
|14
|Mill Creek
|5-6
|79.13
|14
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-7
|72.89
|15
|Roswell
|8-2
|78.89
|15
|River Ridge
|10-0
|72.75
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|8-2
|92.83
|1
|Jefferson
|9-0
|87.42
|2
|Ware County
|9-1
|89.07
|2
|Marist
|9-0
|78.94
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|7-0
|86.26
|3
|Bainbridge
|8-3
|74.47
|4
|Coffee
|8-2
|84.38
|4
|Benedictine
|7-2
|71.15
|5
|Cartersville
|9-1
|84.05
|5
|Cedartown
|6-2
|70.56
|6
|Calhoun
|8-3
|74.06
|6
|Flowery Branch
|9-2
|68.26
|7
|Veterans
|4-6
|73.40
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|9-0
|65.58
|8
|Starr's Mill
|9-1
|72.52
|8
|Cairo
|5-4
|63.72
|9
|Jones County
|8-3
|72.20
|9
|Hapeville Charter
|5-3
|62.20
|10
|St. Pius X
|9-1
|71.86
|10
|Perry
|7-4
|60.55
|11
|Ola
|9-2
|69.24
|11
|North Oconee
|5-5
|59.40
|12
|Clarke Central
|8-2
|68.71
|12
|Baldwin
|5-1
|57.89
|13
|Wayne County
|3-8
|67.38
|13
|Stephenson
|4-3
|57.68
|14
|Creekside
|7-2
|67.11
|14
|Islands
|7-1
|57.67
|15
|Eastside
|9-2
|66.24
|15
|Riverdale
|7-2
|57.40
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|6-0
|90.22
|1
|Fitzgerald
|10-0
|81.54
|2
|Oconee County
|9-0
|82.82
|2
|Rabun County
|10-1
|75.32
|3
|Pierce County
|9-1
|78.99
|3
|Thomasville
|7-4
|70.18
|4
|Crisp County
|9-1
|78.04
|4
|Callaway
|7-1
|65.51
|5
|Peach County
|8-1
|77.46
|5
|Fannin County
|9-0
|62.97
|6
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|9-1
|76.70
|6
|Dodge County
|6-3
|62.78
|7
|Appling County
|8-1
|74.63
|7
|Early County
|7-2
|61.69
|8
|Rockmart
|9-1
|71.81
|8
|Jefferson County
|8-2
|61.22
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|4-5
|68.69
|9
|Lovett
|7-2
|60.81
|10
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-4
|66.06
|10
|Bleckley County
|7-3
|60.29
|11
|White County
|7-3
|65.53
|11
|Northeast
|8-2
|59.06
|12
|Monroe Area
|8-3
|63.62
|12
|Jeff Davis
|9-1
|58.94
|13
|Thomson
|9-2
|62.78
|13
|Haralson County
|7-3
|58.80
|14
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|62.24
|14
|Bremen
|7-4
|56.70
|15
|Richmond Academy
|10-1
|60.60
|15
|Washington County
|6-5
|56.41
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|10-1
|71.67
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|9-1
|75.52
|2
|Irwin County
|8-3
|69.65
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|9-0
|75.10
|3
|Metter
|11-0
|68.25
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|7-3
|68.85
|4
|Dublin
|10-1
|63.08
|4
|Athens Academy
|9-1
|67.94
|5
|Clinch County
|7-3
|60.54
|5
|Christian Heritage
|8-1
|65.61
|6
|Commerce
|10-1
|60.47
|6
|North Cobb Christian
|8-2
|61.18
|7
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-1
|58.83
|7
|George Walton Academy
|8-2
|60.78
|8
|Macon County
|9-1
|58.02
|8
|Savannah Christian
|9-1
|59.54
|9
|Turner County
|6-5
|56.72
|9
|Wesleyan
|9-2
|57.59
|10
|Wilcox County
|9-2
|55.06
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|8-2
|57.20
|11
|Pelham
|6-1
|53.82
|11
|Calvary Day
|6-4
|52.87
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|6-4
|52.30
|12
|Darlington
|7-4
|51.45
|13
|Chattahoochee County
|8-2
|52.14
|13
|Stratford Academy
|8-2
|51.30
|14
|Lincoln County
|6-4
|48.68
|14
|Holy Innocents
|4-6
|50.63
|15
|Atkinson County
|5-5
|47.83
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|6-4
|50.45
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|9-0
|71.37
|1
|Gatewood School
|10-1
|45.36
|2
|Frederica Academy
|7-3
|42.82
|2
|Brentwood School
|8-2
|40.68
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|7-4
|41.86
|3
|Terrell Academy
|7-4
|31.08
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|7-3
|40.19
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|8-3
|30.70
|5
|Westfield School
|7-2-1
|39.49
|5
|Piedmont Academy
|6-3
|27.14
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|8-0
|110.82
|75.55
|16 [12]
|40.92
|-22.14
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|10-0
|101.67
|76.34
|13 [9]
|37.42
|-16.49
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|97.96
|81.87
|3 [2]
|38.68
|-11.52
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|9-1
|94.94
|65.08
|59 [14]
|33.02
|-14.16
|5 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|8-2
|92.83
|77.59
|9 [1]
|35.20
|-9.86
|6 [2]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|9-1
|91.17
|66.72
|42 [10]
|32.60
|-10.81
|7 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|11-0
|90.98
|59.09
|99 [41]
|34.74
|-8.47
|8 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|6-0
|90.22
|66.00
|48 [3]
|29.82
|-12.64
|9 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|89.57
|76.47
|12 [8]
|33.19
|-8.62
|10 [3]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|89.19
|86.85
|1 [1]
|32.60
|-8.83
|11 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|9-1
|89.07
|72.41
|28 [4]
|32.54
|-8.77
|12 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|10-1
|88.30
|72.50
|26 [20]
|31.72
|-8.83
|13 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|9-0
|87.42
|52.18
|176 [22]
|28.82
|-10.84
|14 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|7-0
|86.26
|59.04
|101 [12]
|32.88
|-5.63
|15 [4]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|9-1
|85.93
|65.03
|60 [15]
|32.58
|-5.59
|16 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|85.71
|69.43
|33 [24]
|30.49
|-7.46
|17 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|85.71
|76.11
|15 [11]
|28.28
|-9.67
|18 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|8-2
|84.38
|66.30
|45 [5]
|30.05
|-6.57
|19 [5]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|9-1
|84.05
|59.97
|91 [9]
|28.22
|-8.07
|20 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|9-0
|82.82
|59.75
|93 [8]
|26.43
|-8.62
|21 [5]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|10-1
|82.37
|60.35
|86 [30]
|28.14
|-6.47
|22 [9]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|82.20
|65.90
|50 [31]
|29.82
|-4.62
|23 [10]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.65
|78.03
|7 [5]
|31.74
|-2.15
|24 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|10-0
|81.54
|56.16
|121 [2]
|27.46
|-6.32
|25 [11]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7-4
|81.35
|66.68
|43 [28]
|26.45
|-7.15
|26 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|10-0
|81.15
|52.36
|172 [48]
|23.84
|-9.55
|27 [12]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|80.51
|72.31
|29 [22]
|28.48
|-4.28
|28 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|79.96
|66.76
|41 [9]
|28.87
|-3.33
|29 [13]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|7-3
|79.52
|73.77
|24 [18]
|28.35
|-3.41
|30 [14]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|79.13
|79.33
|5 [4]
|25.82
|-5.55
|31 [8]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|9-2
|79.09
|57.63
|114 [37]
|28.49
|-2.84
|32 [3]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|9-1
|78.99
|51.30
|191 [19]
|26.14
|-5.09
|33 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|9-0
|78.94
|50.69
|201 [26]
|25.36
|-5.83
|34 [15]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-2
|78.89
|65.59
|54 [34]
|27.76
|-3.37
|35 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|9-1
|78.04
|59.16
|98 [9]
|23.85
|-6.43
|36 [5]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|8-1
|77.46
|52.40
|171 [16]
|25.32
|-4.38
|37 [6]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|9-1
|76.70
|60.67
|83 [7]
|25.67
|-3.27
|38 [9]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|76.63
|64.27
|64 [18]
|23.80
|-5.07
|39 [10]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|75.97
|67.62
|39 [8]
|26.39
|-1.82
|40 [16]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|8-3
|75.76
|67.62
|40 [27]
|24.28
|-3.72
|41 [17]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|75.66
|72.42
|27 [21]
|24.99
|-2.90
|42 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|9-1
|75.52
|51.45
|187 [4]
|28.92
|1.16
|43 [11]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|75.34
|69.11
|34 [5]
|23.58
|-4.01
|44 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|10-1
|75.32
|50.81
|198 [15]
|28.75
|1.19
|45 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|9-0
|75.10
|39.06
|329 [30]
|25.99
|-1.35
|46 [18]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-2
|74.85
|61.00
|82 [37]
|27.49
|0.40
|47 [19]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-6
|74.83
|83.59
|2 [1]
|23.92
|-3.15
|48 [20]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|74.75
|75.25
|18 [14]
|23.40
|-3.59
|49 [7]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|8-1
|74.63
|49.65
|209 [22]
|25.12
|-1.75
|50 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|8-3
|74.47
|62.89
|72 [2]
|23.97
|-2.74
|51 [12]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|74.27
|77.62
|8 [3]
|22.42
|-4.09
|52 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|8-3
|74.06
|59.65
|95 [10]
|25.81
|-0.50
|53 [7]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-6
|73.40
|75.12
|19 [2]
|22.87
|-2.77
|54 [13]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|73.24
|58.62
|105 [33]
|26.85
|1.37
|55 [14]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|72.89
|78.33
|6 [2]
|21.71
|-3.42
|56 [15]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|10-0
|72.75
|55.12
|135 [42]
|25.59
|0.60
|57 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|9-1
|72.52
|53.60
|160 [28]
|19.55
|-5.22
|58 [21]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.38
|76.58
|11 [7]
|24.66
|0.04
|59 [9]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|8-3
|72.20
|63.50
|66 [7]
|25.99
|1.55
|60 [10]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|9-1
|71.86
|52.32
|173 [31]
|24.16
|0.06
|61 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|9-1
|71.81
|47.02
|235 [28]
|25.99
|1.94
|62 [22]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|71.72
|65.72
|51 [32]
|21.44
|-2.52
|63 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|10-1
|71.67
|54.12
|149 [1]
|23.82
|-0.09
|64 [23]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|71.46
|76.78
|10 [6]
|20.54
|-3.16
|65 [24]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|71.46
|75.38
|17 [13]
|21.88
|-1.82
|66 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|9-0
|71.37
|36.06
|376 [3]
|23.16
|-0.45
|67 [16]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-4
|71.22
|64.96
|61 [16]
|20.26
|-3.19
|68 [4]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|7-2
|71.15
|59.76
|92 [5]
|27.09
|3.70
|69 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|70.72
|65.42
|58 [35]
|25.62
|2.66
|70 [26]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|70.59
|66.57
|44 [29]
|22.34
|-0.49
|71 [5]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|70.56
|55.17
|132 [14]
|19.76
|-3.04
|72 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|70.51
|70.95
|30 [23]
|20.81
|-1.93
|73 [17]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|70.49
|65.56
|55 [12]
|23.22
|0.49
|74 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|7-4
|70.18
|60.04
|90 [1]
|22.79
|0.37
|75 [18]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|70.05
|55.12
|134 [41]
|20.18
|-2.11
|76 [2]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|8-3
|69.65
|52.51
|169 [4]
|20.92
|-0.97
|77 [11]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|9-2
|69.24
|54.54
|140 [23]
|23.20
|1.72
|78 [19]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-3
|69.17
|55.80
|125 [40]
|21.43
|0.01
|79 [28]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|69.02
|81.70
|4 [3]
|21.47
|0.21
|80 [20]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|69.02
|63.67
|65 [19]
|18.43
|-2.83
|81 [29]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|68.97
|74.04
|22 [17]
|21.84
|0.63
|82 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|7-3
|68.85
|54.70
|139 [2]
|21.41
|0.32
|83 [12]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|8-2
|68.71
|57.70
|113 [17]
|23.67
|2.72
|84 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-5
|68.69
|70.90
|31 [1]
|22.75
|1.82
|85 [30]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-8
|68.65
|73.45
|25 [19]
|25.48
|4.59
|86 [31]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|68.46
|65.71
|52 [33]
|20.14
|-0.56
|87 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|9-2
|68.26
|53.79
|154 [18]
|24.46
|3.96
|88 [3]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|11-0
|68.25
|35.98
|377 [34]
|19.98
|-0.51
|89 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|9-1
|67.94
|48.45
|219 [7]
|22.22
|2.03
|90 [13]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-8
|67.38
|73.90
|23 [3]
|19.11
|-0.51
|91 [21]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|67.27
|58.30
|107 [34]
|23.89
|4.38
|92 [14]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|7-2
|67.11
|56.17
|119 [19]
|21.33
|1.98
|93 [15]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|9-2
|66.24
|49.61
|211 [40]
|19.19
|0.71
|94 [22]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|66.08
|70.54
|32 [4]
|20.74
|2.42
|95 [10]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-4
|66.06
|66.21
|46 [2]
|17.84
|-0.47
|96 [5]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|8-1
|65.61
|44.04
|262 [17]
|21.74
|3.89
|97 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|9-0
|65.58
|33.58
|391 [54]
|22.23
|4.40
|98 [23]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|65.54
|61.90
|78 [26]
|20.05
|2.27
|99 [11]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|7-3
|65.53
|47.78
|230 [27]
|23.09
|5.32
|100 [4]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|7-1
|65.51
|54.14
|148 [4]
|20.03
|2.28
|101 [32]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|65.43
|74.98
|20 [15]
|21.38
|3.72
|102 [33]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|64.96
|66.04
|47 [30]
|20.38
|3.18
|103 [24]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|64.20
|62.41
|75 [24]
|19.24
|2.79
|104 [8]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|5-4
|63.72
|59.59
|96 [6]
|18.18
|2.23
|105 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|8-3
|63.62
|55.00
|136 [12]
|18.22
|2.36
|106 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|63.39
|58.78
|104 [13]
|15.64
|0.01
|107 [17]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|7-4
|63.35
|58.18
|108 [15]
|18.94
|3.34
|108 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|10-1
|63.08
|38.67
|338 [23]
|20.65
|5.32
|109 [5]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|9-0
|62.97
|35.72
|380 [43]
|21.32
|6.11
|110 [25]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|62.94
|65.50
|56 [13]
|17.65
|2.47
|111 [26]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|62.82
|65.91
|49 [11]
|17.94
|2.88
|112 [27]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-5
|62.80
|62.35
|76 [25]
|20.28
|5.23
|113 [13]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|9-2
|62.78
|46.82
|239 [29]
|20.47
|5.45
|114 [6]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|6-3
|62.78
|51.57
|186 [11]
|19.45
|4.43
|115 [18]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|7-1
|62.48
|49.02
|215 [42]
|19.22
|4.50
|116 [14]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|62.24
|65.50
|57 [5]
|16.29
|1.81
|117 [9]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|5-3
|62.20
|60.39
|85 [4]
|16.79
|2.35
|118 [34]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-5
|61.96
|59.72
|94 [40]
|17.71
|3.51
|119 [7]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|7-2
|61.69
|51.10
|192 [14]
|20.50
|6.56
|120 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|61.50
|68.45
|38 [26]
|19.92
|6.18
|121 [36]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|61.42
|60.48
|84 [38]
|20.95
|7.29
|122 [8]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|8-2
|61.22
|37.38
|360 [38]
|18.45
|4.99
|123 [6]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|8-2
|61.18
|44.60
|258 [16]
|17.46
|4.04
|124 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|61.05
|61.78
|79 [27]
|16.93
|3.63
|125 [9]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|7-2
|60.81
|42.59
|277 [25]
|16.82
|3.77
|126 [7]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|8-2
|60.78
|46.37
|243 [12]
|18.26
|5.25
|127 [15]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|10-1
|60.60
|38.07
|350 [51]
|15.77
|2.93
|128 [10]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|7-4
|60.55
|53.94
|151 [17]
|16.50
|3.71
|129 [5]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|7-3
|60.54
|52.59
|168 [3]
|16.84
|4.06
|130 [6]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|10-1
|60.47
|38.22
|347 [26]
|18.86
|6.15
|131 [37]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|60.45
|69.10
|35 [25]
|18.94
|6.25
|132 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-6
|60.32
|62.92
|71 [22]
|17.55
|5.00
|133 [10]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|7-3
|60.29
|51.85
|182 [10]
|19.32
|6.79
|134 [30]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|59.84
|68.92
|36 [6]
|18.00
|5.92
|135 [8]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|9-1
|59.54
|42.21
|281 [19]
|17.71
|5.93
|136 [19]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|7-4
|59.52
|50.28
|204 [37]
|17.53
|5.77
|137 [38]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|59.49
|76.31
|14 [10]
|19.02
|7.29
|138 [11]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|5-5
|59.40
|56.19
|118 [10]
|20.14
|8.51
|139 [16]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-6
|59.29
|62.98
|70 [6]
|18.04
|6.50
|140 [11]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|8-2
|59.06
|46.85
|238 [22]
|17.52
|6.22
|141 [31]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|59.00
|61.16
|81 [29]
|17.12
|5.88
|142 [12]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|9-1
|58.94
|41.40
|292 [29]
|17.41
|6.23
|143 [7]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|8-1
|58.83
|37.96
|354 [29]
|16.51
|5.44
|144 [13]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-3
|58.80
|51.33
|190 [13]
|16.75
|5.71
|145 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|6-5
|58.58
|55.51
|128 [21]
|16.85
|6.03
|146 [17]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|5-3
|58.18
|51.74
|184 [18]
|16.73
|6.31
|147 [8]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|9-1
|58.02
|38.74
|336 [22]
|16.97
|6.71
|148 [21]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|6-3
|58.00
|51.94
|181 [32]
|15.84
|5.59
|149 [22]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-5
|57.99
|56.01
|123 [20]
|15.37
|5.14
|150 [32]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|9-2
|57.93
|41.47
|291 [53]
|16.15
|5.98
|151 [12]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|5-1
|57.89
|46.32
|244 [30]
|17.26
|7.13
|152 [13]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-3
|57.68
|55.14
|133 [15]
|13.04
|3.12
|153 [14]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|7-1
|57.67
|34.28
|389 [53]
|14.46
|4.55
|154 [23]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|5-6
|57.64
|54.40
|143 [25]
|14.99
|5.11
|155 [9]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|9-2
|57.59
|45.84
|251 [14]
|14.07
|4.24
|156 [15]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|7-2
|57.40
|38.12
|349 [46]
|16.59
|6.95
|157 [33]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|57.30
|64.86
|62 [17]
|15.78
|6.23
|158 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|8-2
|57.20
|44.88
|256 [15]
|14.37
|4.93
|159 [24]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|57.20
|59.07
|100 [11]
|14.52
|5.08
|160 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|57.15
|74.05
|21 [16]
|12.47
|3.08
|161 [34]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|56.91
|53.95
|150 [45]
|14.67
|5.51
|162 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|7-2
|56.75
|48.43
|220 [24]
|15.29
|6.29
|163 [9]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-5
|56.72
|53.77
|155 [2]
|15.70
|6.74
|164 [14]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|7-4
|56.70
|52.10
|178 [9]
|15.17
|6.23
|165 [15]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|6-5
|56.41
|50.71
|199 [16]
|15.58
|6.93
|166 [25]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|4-4
|56.28
|53.72
|157 [27]
|13.32
|4.80
|167 [19]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|10-1
|56.13
|30.09
|413 [57]
|14.38
|6.01
|168 [35]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.76
|53.65
|159 [46]
|17.16
|9.16
|169 [36]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|55.43
|60.12
|89 [31]
|13.20
|5.54
|170 [16]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|7-4
|55.35
|53.85
|153 [6]
|16.54
|8.95
|171 [17]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|7-3
|55.33
|47.85
|228 [20]
|15.26
|7.69
|172 [18]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-5
|55.20
|53.26
|161 [7]
|15.17
|7.73
|173 [10]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|9-2
|55.06
|38.04
|351 [28]
|15.42
|8.12
|174 [19]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|6-3
|55.02
|40.58
|308 [32]
|13.08
|5.82
|175 [16]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|54.94
|53.06
|163 [20]
|16.45
|9.27
|176 [17]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|8-2
|54.93
|42.21
|280 [35]
|17.71
|10.54
|177 [18]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|5-5
|54.81
|52.67
|167 [21]
|13.50
|6.45
|178 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|54.56
|54.31
|144 [43]
|14.59
|7.79
|179 [20]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|7-4
|54.32
|47.75
|231 [21]
|15.28
|8.72
|180 [20]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|6-5
|54.19
|46.55
|240 [30]
|11.84
|5.41
|181 [11]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|6-1
|53.82
|35.45
|384 [38]
|14.83
|8.77
|182 [21]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|53.70
|52.69
|166 [8]
|13.58
|7.64
|183 [21]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|6-5
|53.53
|46.50
|241 [31]
|17.27
|11.50
|184 [19]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-4
|53.44
|39.15
|328 [42]
|13.63
|7.95
|185 [20]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|4-6
|53.44
|56.00
|124 [11]
|15.90
|10.23
|186 [22]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|6-2
|53.29
|37.91
|357 [53]
|9.51
|3.98
|187 [26]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|5-6
|53.22
|53.74
|156 [26]
|12.83
|7.37
|188 [21]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|53.08
|34.45
|388 [52]
|15.15
|9.82
|189 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|6-4
|52.87
|50.10
|207 [5]
|13.41
|8.31
|190 [23]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|6-5
|52.82
|51.03
|195 [20]
|14.48
|9.42
|191 [22]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|6-5
|52.54
|42.13
|284 [36]
|13.41
|8.63
|192 [24]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-3
|52.40
|42.68
|275 [39]
|13.58
|8.95
|193 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|6-4
|52.30
|45.97
|250 [9]
|13.94
|9.40
|194 [13]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-2
|52.14
|35.90
|378 [35]
|11.67
|7.30
|195 [12]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|7-4
|51.45
|41.75
|289 [22]
|13.58
|9.88
|196 [27]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|51.35
|60.27
|88 [8]
|11.75
|8.16
|197 [38]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|51.32
|63.09
|69 [21]
|12.96
|9.39
|198 [13]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|8-2
|51.30
|41.21
|297 [25]
|12.95
|9.41
|199 [28]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|51.29
|57.96
|109 [16]
|13.82
|10.29
|200 [29]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|7-3
|51.27
|43.73
|265 [50]
|10.02
|6.51
|201 [25]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|7-4
|51.26
|43.46
|268 [37]
|14.79
|11.29
|202 [30]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-4
|51.19
|44.57
|259 [48]
|14.55
|11.12
|203 [31]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|4-6
|51.06
|54.43
|141 [24]
|12.96
|9.65
|204 [14]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|4-6
|50.63
|51.72
|185 [3]
|11.91
|9.04
|205 [32]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|50.58
|46.26
|247 [47]
|13.46
|10.64
|206 [26]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|50.47
|49.64
|210 [23]
|12.81
|10.10
|207 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|6-4
|50.45
|46.93
|236 [10]
|12.23
|9.54
|208 [33]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-5
|50.33
|50.18
|206 [38]
|13.33
|10.77
|209 [22]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-5
|50.25
|48.36
|222 [18]
|13.14
|10.65
|210 [23]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|8-3
|50.22
|37.92
|355 [47]
|12.78
|10.32
|211 [39]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-7
|50.16
|56.16
|120 [38]
|14.06
|11.66
|212 [27]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-6
|50.14
|54.41
|142 [14]
|15.47
|13.08
|213 [40]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|50.05
|44.86
|257 [45]
|13.87
|11.58
|214 [34]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-10
|49.76
|64.39
|63 [6]
|13.33
|11.33
|215 [24]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|49.71
|54.25
|145 [16]
|11.98
|10.03
|216 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|9-2
|49.59
|33.01
|398 [46]
|11.63
|9.80
|217 [25]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-5
|49.36
|58.95
|102 [8]
|10.30
|8.70
|218 [26]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|2-7
|49.34
|63.20
|68 [1]
|9.13
|7.55
|219 [16]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-5
|49.29
|45.98
|249 [13]
|13.61
|12.08
|220 [28]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|49.17
|65.62
|53 [4]
|10.86
|9.46
|221 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|4-7
|49.06
|55.25
|130 [22]
|13.59
|12.29
|222 [29]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|49.05
|55.23
|131 [11]
|13.20
|11.90
|223 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|48.97
|62.11
|77 [36]
|16.34
|15.12
|224 [27]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|4-6
|48.69
|51.42
|188 [25]
|12.32
|11.39
|225 [14]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|6-4
|48.68
|41.94
|285 [12]
|9.76
|8.84
|226 [28]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-5
|48.60
|48.23
|223 [29]
|9.28
|8.44
|227 [30]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|48.51
|44.07
|261 [35]
|12.05
|11.30
|228 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|48.50
|68.75
|37 [7]
|11.82
|11.08
|229 [24]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-7
|48.32
|54.19
|146 [3]
|8.80
|8.24
|230 [41]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|48.25
|58.92
|103 [32]
|13.68
|13.20
|231 [29]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-7
|48.15
|55.55
|127 [12]
|13.03
|12.64
|232 [31]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|6-4
|48.09
|42.77
|273 [38]
|13.82
|13.49
|233 [17]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|7-4
|47.96
|37.32
|361 [34]
|10.46
|10.26
|234 [18]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-4
|47.89
|41.35
|294 [24]
|13.45
|13.32
|235 [42]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|47.85
|57.81
|110 [35]
|13.58
|13.49
|236 [15]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|5-5
|47.83
|51.04
|193 [5]
|12.53
|12.45
|237 [16]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|5-3
|47.69
|39.83
|320 [16]
|14.57
|14.64
|238 [25]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|7-3
|47.52
|41.88
|286 [28]
|8.89
|9.13
|239 [30]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|47.43
|52.16
|177 [23]
|11.19
|11.52
|240 [17]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|10-1
|47.29
|28.07
|419 [50]
|11.01
|11.48
|241 [18]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-3
|46.95
|33.91
|390 [41]
|12.93
|13.74
|242 [26]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|46.88
|53.87
|152 [5]
|12.69
|13.58
|243 [31]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|4-4
|46.50
|37.20
|363 [49]
|10.55
|11.81
|244 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|3-2
|46.48
|39.98
|318 [55]
|9.65
|10.93
|245 [32]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-7
|46.25
|55.46
|129 [13]
|9.08
|10.60
|246 [36]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|46.17
|49.53
|213 [41]
|10.51
|12.09
|247 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|7-4
|46.11
|38.48
|340 [24]
|11.32
|12.97
|248 [27]
|Model
|7 - AA
|7-4
|45.95
|39.65
|323 [34]
|7.86
|9.67
|249 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-7
|45.95
|57.11
|115 [42]
|10.40
|12.21
|250 [33]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|45.85
|49.56
|212 [27]
|6.58
|8.49
|251 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-4
|45.82
|51.02
|196 [33]
|7.37
|9.31
|252 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-7
|45.77
|54.73
|138 [1]
|10.08
|12.07
|253 [38]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|3-7
|45.66
|56.22
|117 [18]
|9.52
|11.62
|254 [34]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-3
|45.66
|36.41
|370 [51]
|8.18
|10.29
|255 [20]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|45.55
|45.26
|255 [10]
|8.76
|10.97
|256 [28]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|3-6
|45.40
|51.35
|189 [12]
|10.37
|12.73
|257 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|10-1
|45.36
|25.95
|423 [3]
|7.53
|9.93
|258 [21]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|7-0
|45.14
|17.35
|436 [58]
|11.05
|13.68
|259 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-5
|45.04
|41.87
|287 [21]
|11.51
|14.23
|260 [22]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|8-3
|44.79
|35.55
|383 [37]
|8.55
|11.51
|261 [39]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|4-6
|44.35
|47.72
|232 [45]
|7.58
|11.00
|262 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.31
|54.17
|147 [44]
|8.67
|12.12
|263 [21]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|7-3
|43.94
|34.46
|387 [36]
|7.57
|11.39
|264 [40]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|43.32
|52.77
|165 [29]
|7.95
|12.38
|265 [41]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|43.18
|52.44
|170 [30]
|8.61
|13.20
|266 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|6-4
|43.12
|38.97
|333 [49]
|8.63
|13.27
|267 [42]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|43.09
|41.08
|301 [54]
|7.02
|11.69
|268 [43]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-7
|42.90
|50.85
|197 [34]
|9.78
|14.64
|269 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-3
|42.82
|28.20
|418 [11]
|7.45
|12.39
|270 [29]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|7-3
|42.77
|28.31
|417 [51]
|10.40
|15.38
|271 [33]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|42.58
|41.17
|298 [43]
|9.29
|14.47
|272 [30]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|42.49
|38.29
|345 [37]
|8.21
|13.47
|273 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-5
|42.42
|42.64
|276 [40]
|11.00
|16.35
|274 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|42.41
|60.31
|87 [39]
|6.60
|11.95
|275 [31]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|4-6
|42.22
|46.32
|245 [23]
|7.58
|13.12
|276 [23]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-6
|42.07
|46.87
|237 [8]
|10.05
|15.73
|277 [32]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-6
|42.07
|42.28
|279 [27]
|7.01
|12.70
|278 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-8
|41.91
|50.35
|203 [36]
|9.42
|15.28
|279 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-4
|41.86
|32.38
|402 [7]
|7.82
|13.72
|280 [24]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|8-2
|41.57
|24.84
|428 [54]
|6.22
|12.41
|281 [22]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-6
|41.56
|48.07
|225 [8]
|10.13
|16.34
|282 [45]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-5
|41.54
|41.01
|303 [56]
|10.25
|16.47
|283 [25]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|3-6
|41.45
|51.03
|194 [6]
|7.49
|13.80
|284 [45]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.13
|56.01
|122 [39]
|6.24
|12.87
|285 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-7
|41.05
|48.77
|216 [43]
|5.00
|11.71
|286 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|40.99
|62.67
|74 [3]
|7.59
|14.36
|287 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|8-2
|40.68
|17.65
|434 [7]
|9.36
|16.43
|288 [26]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-7
|40.68
|42.88
|272 [11]
|6.24
|13.32
|289 [27]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-6
|40.24
|47.96
|227 [7]
|6.77
|14.29
|290 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-3
|40.19
|25.31
|425 [12]
|8.23
|15.80
|291 [47]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|40.09
|42.21
|282 [53]
|9.52
|17.19
|292 [36]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-5
|39.86
|40.60
|307 [38]
|5.46
|13.36
|293 [37]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-5
|39.85
|59.54
|97 [7]
|8.15
|16.06
|294 [35]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|39.59
|55.63
|126 [10]
|5.64
|13.81
|295 [5]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|7-2-1
|39.49
|30.67
|409 [8]
|9.67
|17.94
|296 [36]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-4
|39.13
|41.27
|295 [41]
|4.51
|13.14
|297 [37]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|39.07
|40.81
|305 [45]
|9.12
|17.82
|298 [23]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-6
|38.69
|41.39
|293 [23]
|9.50
|18.56
|299 [33]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|6-5
|38.68
|33.07
|396 [45]
|5.78
|14.86
|300 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|5-6
|38.34
|38.97
|332 [31]
|6.79
|16.21
|301 [48]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|5-1
|38.30
|26.85
|421 [57]
|5.74
|15.20
|302 [28]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|38.20
|41.70
|290 [13]
|4.14
|13.70
|303 [25]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|6-5
|38.13
|42.90
|271 [18]
|7.07
|16.70
|304 [29]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|38.11
|39.58
|324 [17]
|4.65
|14.30
|305 [46]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|38.01
|63.22
|67 [20]
|7.00
|16.75
|306 [30]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|37.94
|38.20
|348 [27]
|5.90
|15.72
|307 [47]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|37.92
|61.71
|80 [28]
|5.61
|15.45
|308 [38]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|37.90
|41.11
|300 [44]
|8.04
|17.90
|309 [48]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|37.60
|52.08
|179 [49]
|4.27
|14.43
|310 [49]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|3-7
|37.43
|47.15
|234 [46]
|0.88
|11.21
|311 [31]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-5
|37.30
|33.12
|395 [44]
|5.99
|16.45
|312 [26]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|37.28
|48.50
|217 [6]
|3.68
|14.16
|313 [6]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|6-4
|37.12
|36.52
|368 [2]
|7.09
|17.73
|314 [38]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-4
|36.94
|40.09
|315 [39]
|7.83
|18.65
|315 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|8-3
|36.81
|30.14
|412 [9]
|7.34
|18.29
|316 [34]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-3
|36.72
|32.57
|401 [48]
|3.53
|14.58
|317 [39]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-8
|36.63
|48.21
|224 [26]
|7.13
|18.25
|318 [39]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|36.47
|48.48
|218 [28]
|5.43
|16.71
|319 [40]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-6
|36.26
|45.57
|254 [31]
|4.54
|16.03
|320 [41]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|36.04
|57.74
|112 [9]
|6.18
|17.90
|321 [27]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-7
|35.42
|37.91
|356 [33]
|4.58
|16.92
|322 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|35.28
|52.06
|180 [50]
|3.61
|16.09
|323 [40]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|35.24
|54.85
|137 [13]
|6.53
|19.05
|324 [32]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|4-5
|35.19
|30.49
|410 [49]
|3.03
|15.60
|325 [41]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-6
|34.93
|36.37
|371 [55]
|4.29
|17.12
|326 [42]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-5
|34.77
|40.15
|314 [46]
|5.47
|18.46
|327 [33]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-7
|34.69
|40.17
|313 [15]
|2.77
|15.84
|328 [50]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-7
|34.63
|49.99
|208 [39]
|6.71
|19.83
|329 [51]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-10
|34.10
|58.53
|106 [14]
|2.71
|16.36
|330 [50]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|33.85
|57.76
|111 [36]
|6.94
|20.85
|331 [42]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-9
|33.80
|51.78
|183 [24]
|4.75
|18.70
|332 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-8
|33.48
|42.57
|278 [26]
|4.26
|18.53
|333 [34]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-6
|33.46
|38.99
|331 [19]
|3.30
|17.61
|334 [35]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|8-3
|33.38
|26.89
|420 [51]
|6.19
|20.57
|335 [51]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|33.27
|62.86
|73 [23]
|2.96
|17.45
|336 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|4-6
|33.06
|37.23
|362 [48]
|6.72
|21.42
|337 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-6
|33.01
|35.67
|382 [35]
|4.64
|19.40
|338 [36]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-4
|32.93
|36.50
|369 [40]
|4.23
|19.07
|339 [36]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|3-6
|32.89
|38.31
|344 [25]
|2.09
|16.96
|340 [43]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-4
|32.85
|52.24
|175 [17]
|4.03
|18.94
|341 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|5-4
|31.35
|31.25
|407 [37]
|2.69
|19.11
|342 [37]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-5
|31.20
|38.87
|334 [20]
|0.46
|17.02
|343 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-4
|31.08
|25.28
|426 [4]
|0.80
|17.48
|344 [38]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|4-7
|31.08
|40.30
|312 [14]
|6.42
|23.09
|345 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|30.96
|43.01
|270 [51]
|5.17
|21.97
|346 [52]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-9
|30.95
|46.13
|248 [52]
|1.26
|18.07
|347 [39]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-6
|30.89
|37.84
|358 [30]
|2.58
|19.45
|348 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-5
|30.84
|40.45
|310 [27]
|-0.26
|16.66
|349 [37]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-5
|30.73
|31.61
|405 [49]
|-1.36
|15.67
|350 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|8-3
|30.70
|16.83
|438 [10]
|5.48
|22.53
|351 [44]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|30.66
|36.19
|374 [56]
|0.09
|17.18
|352 [45]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|30.60
|50.25
|205 [21]
|4.13
|21.29
|353 [38]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-7
|30.46
|40.92
|304 [31]
|2.67
|19.97
|354 [39]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|30.38
|49.09
|214 [17]
|4.82
|22.20
|355 [40]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-8
|30.15
|45.62
|253 [24]
|2.24
|19.84
|356 [44]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-7
|30.09
|38.35
|343 [45]
|-0.25
|17.43
|357 [46]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|30.02
|38.52
|339 [50]
|3.28
|21.02
|358 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-4
|29.89
|32.82
|400 [6]
|2.46
|20.33
|359 [53]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|29.63
|52.78
|164 [47]
|1.67
|19.79
|360 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|29.03
|43.90
|263 [49]
|-0.68
|18.06
|361 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|28.76
|56.34
|116 [43]
|-1.90
|17.10
|362 [40]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|28.61
|32.06
|404 [46]
|3.65
|22.80
|363 [41]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-7
|28.22
|34.57
|386 [40]
|1.20
|20.75
|364 [41]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|28.12
|32.83
|399 [47]
|0.02
|19.66
|365 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-10
|27.99
|50.41
|202 [35]
|3.62
|23.40
|366 [42]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-6
|27.94
|36.35
|372 [41]
|1.59
|21.42
|367 [47]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-8
|27.74
|53.66
|158 [15]
|5.24
|25.26
|368 [45]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|3-7
|27.48
|43.53
|267 [33]
|0.57
|20.85
|369 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|27.20
|41.14
|299 [30]
|2.11
|22.67
|370 [48]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|2-9
|27.16
|45.81
|252 [33]
|2.41
|23.01
|371 [5]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-3
|27.14
|18.23
|433 [6]
|2.51
|23.12
|372 [49]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-8
|27.05
|41.25
|296 [42]
|-1.46
|19.25
|373 [42]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-7
|26.93
|32.15
|403 [45]
|2.26
|23.09
|374 [46]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-10
|26.74
|53.21
|162 [19]
|4.60
|25.61
|375 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-8
|26.72
|40.34
|311 [28]
|0.81
|21.85
|376 [47]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|26.64
|43.84
|264 [32]
|-0.08
|21.04
|377 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-7
|26.63
|37.99
|353 [1]
|2.99
|24.12
|378 [6]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|6-4-1
|25.84
|17.06
|437 [9]
|-0.34
|21.58
|379 [32]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-9
|25.58
|46.44
|242 [11]
|-0.37
|21.81
|380 [44]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-8
|25.40
|39.87
|319 [33]
|2.17
|24.52
|381 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-8
|25.35
|33.25
|393 [4]
|-2.23
|20.18
|382 [45]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|25.16
|39.31
|327 [35]
|0.90
|23.50
|383 [33]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-6
|24.95
|40.04
|316 [29]
|-1.38
|21.43
|384 [50]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|24.56
|43.60
|266 [36]
|2.29
|25.49
|385 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-5
|24.46
|40.62
|306 [54]
|0.40
|23.70
|386 [46]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-5
|24.29
|25.22
|427 [52]
|-2.94
|20.53
|387 [47]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-9
|23.70
|47.97
|226 [19]
|-3.74
|20.32
|388 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-7
|22.95
|33.34
|392 [42]
|-2.18
|22.63
|389 [7]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|8-3
|22.18
|11.60
|441 [11]
|-4.19
|21.38
|390 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-8
|22.12
|35.70
|381 [44]
|-3.48
|22.16
|391 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-9
|21.45
|46.26
|246 [32]
|-3.62
|22.69
|392 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-9
|20.73
|41.85
|288 [37]
|-4.68
|22.34
|393 [44]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|20.33
|36.81
|365 [32]
|-0.02
|27.42
|394 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|20.00
|52.28
|174 [44]
|-1.23
|26.54
|395 [52]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|2-5
|19.97
|36.93
|364 [54]
|-3.64
|24.15
|396 [45]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|6-5
|19.84
|23.55
|429 [55]
|-3.22
|24.70
|397 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-7
|19.45
|38.43
|341 [44]
|-1.99
|26.33
|398 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-10
|19.17
|47.28
|233 [9]
|-0.61
|27.98
|399 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-10
|19.13
|40.58
|309 [26]
|-3.55
|25.08
|400 [46]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|18.12
|26.77
|422 [52]
|-5.36
|24.29
|401 [47]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|18.08
|33.23
|394 [43]
|-6.65
|23.02
|402 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-9
|16.99
|42.14
|283 [20]
|-5.95
|24.82
|403 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-7
|16.75
|18.47
|432 [5]
|-4.62
|26.40
|404 [50]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|16.61
|43.08
|269 [34]
|-4.79
|26.35
|405 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-6
|16.27
|38.70
|337 [36]
|-8.90
|22.59
|406 [48]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-9
|15.95
|37.57
|359 [31]
|-3.90
|27.91
|407 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|15.82
|50.71
|200 [51]
|-6.00
|25.94
|408 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|14.98
|36.79
|366 [50]
|-4.22
|28.56
|409 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-6
|14.63
|31.13
|408 [48]
|-7.88
|25.25
|410 [52]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|12.88
|39.01
|330 [43]
|-8.83
|26.05
|411 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|2-7
|12.57
|30.18
|411 [50]
|-6.80
|28.39
|412 [53]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-9
|12.49
|39.46
|326 [41]
|-6.85
|28.43
|413 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-6
|12.40
|38.01
|352 [52]
|-8.13
|27.23
|414 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-10
|11.19
|44.32
|260 [34]
|-7.64
|28.92
|415 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-8
|11.16
|29.20
|415 [10]
|-4.69
|31.91
|416 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-8
|10.80
|38.36
|342 [56]
|-8.35
|28.61
|417 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-8
|10.50
|42.74
|274 [52]
|-6.40
|30.85
|418 [50]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|10.44
|31.58
|406 [47]
|-6.96
|30.36
|419 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-8
|10.33
|38.25
|346 [32]
|-4.25
|33.17
|420 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-10
|9.99
|41.01
|302 [55]
|-4.05
|33.72
|421 [51]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|9.30
|36.26
|373 [33]
|-8.96
|29.50
|422 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|8.22
|25.76
|424 [53]
|-7.13
|32.41
|423 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-7
|7.77
|30.06
|414 [1]
|-7.52
|32.47
|424 [53]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-8
|6.47
|35.18
|385 [39]
|-11.28
|30.01
|425 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|6.25
|48.40
|221 [25]
|-12.08
|29.43
|426 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|5.00
|47.82
|229 [44]
|-8.70
|34.06
|427 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-4-1
|4.53
|14.31
|439 [13]
|-18.91
|24.32
|428 [54]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|4.49
|39.49
|325 [18]
|-7.67
|35.60
|429 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|4.09
|40.00
|317 [40]
|-8.44
|35.23
|430 [55]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|5-5
|3.35
|1.51
|444 [61]
|-13.35
|31.06
|431 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|2.90
|36.74
|367 [39]
|-11.30
|33.55
|432 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-9
|2.68
|33.06
|397 [5]
|-7.46
|37.62
|433 [56]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|1.86
|22.86
|430 [56]
|-12.69
|33.21
|434 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-7
|0.81
|39.67
|321 [47]
|-12.79
|34.16
|435 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-2.26
|12.55
|440 [59]
|-12.02
|37.99
|436 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-2.42
|38.76
|335 [21]
|-14.36
|35.82
|437 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-9
|-3.65
|36.11
|375 [42]
|-14.55
|36.86
|438 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-7
|-3.68
|20.02
|431 [57]
|-14.46
|36.98
|439 [60]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-10
|-6.17
|35.85
|379 [36]
|-13.48
|40.45
|440 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-10
|-6.39
|39.66
|322 [48]
|-14.95
|39.20
|441 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-9
|-6.93
|17.38
|435 [8]
|-15.99
|38.70
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-9
|-20.93
|28.74
|416 [2]
|-12.55
|56.14
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-22.43
|3.35
|443 [58]
|-17.98
|52.21
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-38.25
|5.55
|442 [60]
|-32.89
|53.12
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|96.92
|88.16
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|87.73
|82.82
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|87.36
|80.96
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|86.12
|81.41
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|81.27
|75.08
|6
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.30
|74.19
|7
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.53
|72.36
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|74.38
|66.19
|9
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|72.76
|65.92
|10
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|72.50
|66.08
|11
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|71.80
|69.09
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|71.02
|66.36
|13
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|70.52
|66.62
|14
|5 - AAA
|7
|69.47
|64.05
|15
|1 - AA
|6
|65.73
|57.64
|16
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.40
|57.34
|17
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|64.81
|52.29
|18
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|64.35
|59.05
|19
|8 - AAAA
|7
|63.55
|53.48
|20
|8 - A Private
|5
|62.70
|53.58
|21
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|62.51
|53.37
|22
|3 - AAAA
|4
|62.46
|57.10
|23
|2 - AAA
|8
|62.43
|54.35
|24
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|61.73
|51.90
|25
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|61.59
|55.32
|26
|2 - A Public
|7
|61.46
|55.53
|27
|5 - AA
|5
|60.31
|58.01
|28
|1 - AAAA
|6
|60.12
|53.64
|29
|6 - AAAA
|7
|59.84
|51.31
|30
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|59.22
|52.32
|31
|1 - AAA
|5
|57.22
|42.69
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|56.93
|48.29
|33
|8 - AA
|4
|56.62
|46.66
|34
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|55.53
|47.01
|35
|3 - AA
|7
|54.85
|48.28
|36
|7 - A Private
|5
|54.83
|46.50
|37
|3 - A Private
|4
|53.89
|50.46
|38
|7 - AAAA
|7
|53.54
|45.19
|39
|4 - AAA
|7
|52.87
|44.72
|40
|2 - AA
|6
|52.70
|47.89
|41
|4 - AAAA
|7
|52.62
|47.12
|42
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|52.11
|50.53
|43
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|51.97
|44.33
|44
|7 - AAA
|7
|50.82
|40.81
|45
|5 - A Private
|5
|50.37
|44.49
|46
|6 - A Private
|5
|49.86
|38.53
|47
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|49.34
|37.98
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|48.53
|41.07
|49
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|47.32
|40.59
|50
|8 - A Public
|6
|47.28
|37.28
|51
|7 - AA
|7
|46.51
|39.52
|52
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|46.34
|43.00
|53
|4 - A Private
|4
|46.30
|39.66
|54
|5 - A Public
|8
|45.60
|37.43
|55
|2 - AAAA
|9
|45.57
|35.70
|56
|4 - A Public
|9
|45.20
|38.02
|57
|3 - A Public
|8
|44.72
|34.93
|58
|6 - AA
|9
|44.13
|35.57
|59
|1 - A Private
|6
|43.11
|38.76
|60
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|41.96
|37.73
|61
|5 - AAAA
|7
|41.48
|34.30
|62
|4 - AA
|8
|39.17
|29.44
|63
|6 - A Public
|6
|39.13
|33.63
|64
|3 - AAA
|7
|37.63
|29.07
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|35.55
|26.42
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|34.46
|31.48
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|32.89
|29.26
|68
|7 - A Public
|6
|23.05
|21.11
|69
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|22.57
|12.16
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|20.18
|14.46
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|44.23
|99.6%
|0.172
|10/02
|Lincoln County
|Harlem
|27 - 42
|13.76
|84.3%
|0.198
|11/27
|Dublin
|Terrell County
|14 - 12
|29.60
|97.4%
|0.199
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|20.18
|92.2%
|0.200
|10/02
|Westlake
|Hillgrove
|21 - 42
|11.84
|81.0%
|0.211
|10/30
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|17 - 13
|30.64
|97.7%
|0.235
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|11.03
|79.4%
|0.240
|11/13
|Tiftarea Academy
|Southland Academy
|20 - 44
|10.07
|77.4%
|0.241
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|15.52
|86.9%
|0.242
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|18.19
|90.2%
|0.259
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|13.59
|84.0%
|0.262
|09/25
|North Gwinnett
|Lovejoy
|7 - 19
|10.78
|78.9%
|0.270
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|25.20
|95.6%
|0.271
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|38.64
|99.1%
|0.273
|10/16
|White County
|North Hall
|31 - 34
|15.98
|87.6%
|0.276
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.06
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|14.57
|85.6%
|96.64
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|4.72
|64.0%
|94.30
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|3.82
|61.5%
|93.00
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|7.06
|70.3%
|92.19
|12/04
|Lowndes
|North Cobb
|-
|7.95
|72.5%
|91.75
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|1.93
|55.9%
|91.73
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|13.80
|84.4%
|91.33
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|41 - 7
|7.46
|71.3%
|90.92
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|22 - 19
|5.46
|66.1%
|90.55
|09/11
|Buford
|North Cobb
|14 - 28
|1.16
|53.5%
|90.47
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|23.33
|94.5%
|88.58
|10/02
|Cedar Grove
|Milton
|14 - 7
|2.81
|58.5%
|87.83
|10/09
|North Cobb
|North Gwinnett
|0 - 16
|0.89
|52.7%
|87.58
|10/30
|Collins Hill
|North Gwinnett
|42 - 21
|5.57
|66.4%
|86.39
|10/23
|Ware County
|Coffee
|24 - 14
|6.40
|68.6%
About the Author