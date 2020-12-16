X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Semifinals

The Hillgrove HawkÕs defense brings down McEachern running back Makari Bodiford (22) in the first half of their game at Hillgrove High School Friday, September 25, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado
Credit: Daniel Varnado

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds
Grayson#1 (4 - AAAAAAA)12-0101.3495.954.06633,997.63429,898.001.33
Lowndes#2 (1 - AAAAAAA)10-197.5095.374.03719,541.39311,610.612.21
Norcross#1 (7 - AAAAAAA)13-096.8998.453.57366,002.37203,391.503.92
Collins Hill#1 (8 - AAAAAAA)11-288.1297.823.34280,458.6155,099.8917.15

Class AAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds
Lee County#1 (1 - AAAAAA)11-194.3290.904.01642,031.29364,039.171.75
Buford#1 (8 - AAAAAA)11-192.9390.943.93615,472.61313,118.432.19
Valdosta#2 (1 - AAAAAA)8-390.8593.683.56384,527.39171,579.794.83
Westlake#1 (4 - AAAAAA)11-189.5993.263.51357,968.71151,262.605.61

Class AAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins#1 (1 - AAAAA)10-293.7781.774.55919,386.60633,603.420.58
Cartersville#2 (7 - AAAAA)11-188.0488.753.84610,069.47226,897.853.41
Coffee#3 (1 - AAAAA)10-286.1591.153.52389,930.53126,302.926.92
Jones County#1 (4 - AAAAA)10-374.0590.803.0980,613.4013,195.8174.78

Class AAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson#1 (8 - AAAA)11-084.6377.044.31808,943.15504,165.480.98
Marist#1 (6 - AAAA)11-082.1480.103.95639,670.43311,878.142.21
Bainbridge#1 (1 - AAAA)10-377.4982.333.49360,329.57129,273.956.74
Benedictine#1 (3 - AAAA)9-272.9482.673.25191,056.8554,682.4217.29

Class AAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Finals Champ Odds
Oconee County#1 (8 - AAA)11-085.5480.184.14709,100.79432,690.941.31
Crisp County#2 (2 - AAA)11-183.0182.943.77518,333.56251,988.622.97
Pierce County#1 (1 - AAA)11-180.6882.393.68481,666.44201,249.993.97
Greater Atlanta Christian#1 (5 - AAA)11-178.3283.803.40290,899.21114,070.457.77

Class AA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald#1 (1 - AA)12-082.4968.934.59896,369.78693,187.330.44
Rabun County#1 (8 - AA)12-174.2375.333.90681,980.41215,644.973.64
Callaway#1 (5 - AA)9-168.0577.773.38318,019.5960,601.1015.50
Jefferson County#1 (4 - AA)10-265.0078.083.13103,630.2230,566.6031.72

Class A Public

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County#2 (2 - A Public)12-175.0265.594.43865,494.14562,784.560.78
Irwin County#1 (2 - A Public)10-370.4871.453.75532,708.34221,256.883.52
Metter#1 (3 - A Public)13-069.4271.953.65467,291.66180,454.044.54
Clinch County#3 (2 - A Public)9-361.6773.663.17134,505.8635,504.5227.17

Class A Private

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian#1 (8 - A Private)11-179.4460.664.74911,446.31825,279.810.21
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)#1 (4 - A Private)10-262.4869.323.84733,833.75109,773.678.11
Wesleyan#1 (5 - A Private)11-260.5572.363.1388,553.6943,644.6721.91
Calvary Day#2 (3 - A Private)8-456.0072.123.29266,166.2521,301.8445.94

