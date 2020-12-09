Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Lowndes Lowndes Collins Hill Colquitt County Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lowndes Milton Collins Hill Parkview Lowndes North Cobb Archer Milton Denmark Collins Hill Parkview East Coweta Reg 4, #3 64 71.66 4-6 Newton Reg 1, #2 3 97.95 9-1 Lowndes Reg 2, #4 117 61.23 6-5 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 15 87.10 10-2 North Cobb Reg 6, #3 69 70.86 6-5 Gainesville Reg 7, #2 30 79.89 7-5 Archer Reg 8, #4 121 60.85 4-5 Peachtree Ridge Reg 5, #1 16 85.88 10-1 Milton Reg 7, #3 245 45.51 4-7 Discovery Reg 6, #2 58 72.68 6-5 Denmark Reg 5, #4 68 70.95 3-6 Alpharetta Reg 8, #1 14 87.42 10-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #3 50 74.63 5-6 Camden County Reg 4, #2 23 81.61 8-3 Parkview Reg 3, #4 84 68.15 3-8 Marietta Reg 2, #1 40 77.06 9-2 East Coweta Norcross Colquitt County Grayson North Gwinnett Roswell Norcross Walton Colquitt County Newnan Grayson North Gwinnett West Forsyth Reg 8, #3 34 78.44 5-6 Mill Creek Reg 5, #2 35 78.34 8-3 Roswell Reg 6, #4 67 71.22 5-4 South Forsyth Reg 7, #1 6 90.68 12-0 Norcross Reg 2, #3 83 68.53 4-6 McEachern Reg 3, #2 44 75.80 6-6 Walton Reg 4, #4 24 81.32 8-3 Brookwood Reg 1, #1 1 109.54 9-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #3 48 74.92 4-6 Harrison Reg 2, #2 52 73.65 9-2 Newnan Reg 1, #4 79 68.95 2-7 Tift County Reg 4, #1 2 100.66 11-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 28 80.13 8-3 Cherokee Reg 8, #2 21 83.51 8-4 North Gwinnett Reg 7, #4 219 48.63 3-7 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #1 36 77.83 9-3 West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County #1 (1 - AAAAAAA) 9-0 109.54 94.94 4.20 910,382.15 693,584.66 596,130.63 0.68 Grayson #1 (4 - AAAAAAA) 11-0 100.66 96.57 3.42 943,061.02 281,118.48 192,943.46 4.18 Lowndes #2 (1 - AAAAAAA) 9-1 97.95 95.57 3.56 782,364.23 615,332.37 166,222.17 5.02 Collins Hill #1 (8 - AAAAAAA) 10-2 87.42 96.24 2.96 714,535.36 225,675.44 22,536.32 43.37 Norcross #1 (7 - AAAAAAA) 12-0 90.68 102.17 2.12 89,617.85 23,395.95 9,857.05 100.45 Milton #1 (5 - AAAAAAA) 10-1 85.88 97.78 2.34 217,635.77 112,336.83 9,539.97 103.82 Parkview #2 (4 - AAAAAAA) 8-3 81.61 98.30 2.33 285,464.64 46,655.36 2,486.55 401.16 West Forsyth #1 (6 - AAAAAAA) 9-3 77.83 101.62 2.06 56,938.98 1,900.92 283.86 3,521.91

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Buford Valdosta Buford Lee County Westlake First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Carrollton Buford Hughes Valdosta Evans Sprayberry Carrollton Kell Buford Hughes Glynn Academy Reg 4, #3 38 77.27 8-3 Lovejoy Reg 1, #2 8 89.41 7-3 Valdosta Reg 2, #4 212 49.01 4-7 Statesboro Reg 3, #1 157 56.69 9-3 Evans Reg 6, #3 65 71.56 6-5 Sprayberry Reg 7, #2 74 69.87 7-3 Creekview Reg 8, #4 131 59.47 5-6 Winder-Barrow Reg 5, #1 27 80.44 8-2 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 95 66.48 6-6 Cambridge Reg 6, #2 89 67.72 6-4 Kell Reg 5, #4 72 70.31 7-4 Douglas County Reg 8, #1 7 90.14 10-1 Buford Reg 1, #3 54 73.20 4-7 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #2 18 84.84 11-1 Hughes Reg 3, #4 346 30.09 2-9 Grovetown Reg 2, #1 86 68.06 8-4 Glynn Academy River Ridge Lee County Westlake Allatoona Rome River Ridge Brunswick Lee County Richmond Hill Westlake Dacula Allatoona Reg 8, #3 115 61.66 6-5 Habersham Central Reg 5, #2 57 72.85 8-4 Rome Reg 6, #4 162 55.75 4-6 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 7, #1 37 77.42 11-0 River Ridge Reg 2, #3 78 68.98 8-4 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 230 47.35 2-7 Alcovy Reg 4, #4 93 66.84 3-5 Tucker Reg 1, #1 4 94.16 10-1 Lee County Reg 3, #3 323 34.36 2-9 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 2, #2 39 77.16 9-3 Richmond Hill Reg 1, #4 49 74.91 5-6 Houston County Reg 4, #1 9 89.08 10-1 Westlake Reg 5, #3 75 69.46 6-4 Alexander Reg 8, #2 51 73.93 7-4 Dacula Reg 7, #4 102 63.95 4-5 Johns Creek Reg 6, #1 20 83.76 11-0 Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County #1 (1 - AAAAAA) 10-1 94.16 84.94 3.91 886,819.92 617,262.59 410,184.44 1.44 Buford #1 (8 - AAAAAA) 10-1 90.14 87.03 3.35 701,589.89 441,212.65 202,770.07 3.93 Valdosta #2 (1 - AAAAAA) 7-3 89.41 88.13 3.21 710,910.82 348,285.25 152,829.91 5.54 Westlake #1 (4 - AAAAAA) 10-1 89.08 88.47 3.06 658,054.32 263,683.78 136,773.27 6.31 Hughes #2 (4 - AAAAAA) 11-1 84.84 90.31 2.47 298,410.11 127,357.96 40,159.26 23.90 Allatoona #1 (6 - AAAAAA) 11-0 83.76 90.06 2.47 341,945.68 92,553.15 33,656.72 28.71 Carrollton #1 (5 - AAAAAA) 8-2 80.44 89.16 2.39 289,089.18 83,144.14 18,016.70 54.50 River Ridge #1 (7 - AAAAAA) 11-0 77.42 90.21 2.15 113,180.08 26,500.48 5,609.62 177.27

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Ware County Ware County Coffee Warner Robins Jones County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Cartersville Calhoun Coffee Ware County Creekside Cartersville St. Pius X Calhoun Clarke Central Coffee Starr's Mill Reg 4, #3 108 62.89 6-5 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 11 88.55 10-1 Ware County Reg 2, #4 156 57.09 6-5 Harris County Reg 3, #1 88 67.84 7-3 Creekside Reg 6, #3 253 44.73 3-7 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #2 17 85.22 10-1 Cartersville Reg 8, #4 153 57.27 5-6 Loganville Reg 5, #1 70 70.84 9-2 St. Pius X Reg 7, #3 42 76.67 9-3 Calhoun Reg 6, #2 224 48.02 4-7 Lithia Springs Reg 5, #4 202 50.27 2-6 M.L. King Reg 8, #1 94 66.54 8-3 Clarke Central Reg 1, #3 19 84.70 9-2 Coffee Reg 4, #2 80 68.87 9-2 Ola Reg 3, #4 269 42.55 4-7 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #1 73 70.17 9-2 Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Jones County Eastside Decatur Blessed Trinity Woodward Academy Warner Robins Griffin Jones County Eastside New Manchester Reg 8, #3 198 50.57 7-4 Greenbrier Reg 5, #2 116 61.63 7-2 Decatur Reg 6, #4 211 49.02 6-5 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #1 12 88.40 8-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #3 184 52.33 5-6 Whitewater Reg 3, #2 129 59.74 7-5 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #4 145 58.00 6-5 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 5 92.34 9-2 Warner Robins Reg 3, #3 195 50.84 7-3 Jonesboro Reg 2, #2 114 61.71 7-5 Griffin Reg 1, #4 90 67.54 3-8 Wayne County Reg 4, #1 59 72.52 9-3 Jones County Reg 5, #3 163 55.70 4-4 Southwest DeKalb Reg 8, #2 92 67.10 10-2 Eastside Reg 7, #4 215 48.76 1-10 Hiram Reg 6, #1 165 55.44 6-4 New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins #1 (1 - AAAAA) 9-2 92.34 83.24 3.59 618,733.96 577,202.56 391,812.65 1.55 Ware County #2 (1 - AAAAA) 10-1 88.55 85.49 3.23 601,041.81 427,563.89 199,595.52 4.01 Blessed Trinity #1 (7 - AAAAA) 8-0 88.40 85.08 2.92 381,266.04 341,547.16 194,085.91 4.15 Coffee #3 (1 - AAAAA) 9-2 84.70 85.83 3.10 728,493.61 273,500.51 99,027.21 9.10 Cartersville #2 (7 - AAAAA) 10-1 85.22 86.70 2.74 398,958.19 248,918.62 93,477.43 9.70 Jones County #1 (4 - AAAAA) 9-3 72.52 83.67 2.78 704,895.94 68,488.75 11,255.51 87.85 Calhoun #3 (7 - AAAAA) 9-3 76.67 87.81 2.33 271,506.39 50,016.98 9,562.06 103.58 Eastside #2 (8 - AAAAA) 10-2 67.10 85.66 2.31 295,104.06 12,761.53 1,183.71 843.80

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Jefferson Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Marist First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Benedictine Riverdale Jefferson Carver (Columbus) Cairo Benedictine Stephenson Riverdale Hapeville Charter Jefferson Baldwin Carver (Columbus) Reg 4, #3 173 54.43 5-5 West Laurens Reg 1, #2 106 62.96 5-5 Cairo Reg 2, #4 192 51.11 6-5 Troup Reg 3, #1 63 71.88 8-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 160 55.98 4-3 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 183 52.37 8-3 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #4 214 48.79 2-7 Cedar Shoals Reg 5, #1 133 59.19 8-2 Riverdale Reg 7, #3 231 47.26 5-5 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 6, #2 123 60.78 5-4 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #4 314 36.11 2-6 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 8, #1 13 87.66 10-0 Jefferson Reg 1, #3 182 52.69 4-6 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #2 155 57.22 5-2 Baldwin Reg 3, #4 254 44.67 4-4 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 101 64.00 10-0 Carver (Columbus) Cedartown Bainbridge Perry Marist North Oconee Cedartown Islands Bainbridge New Hampstead Perry Flowery Branch Marist Reg 8, #3 146 57.84 5-6 North Oconee Reg 5, #2 248 45.36 7-3 Fayette County Reg 6, #4 220 48.28 3-4 Arabia Mountain Reg 7, #1 61 72.34 7-2 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 186 51.77 7-4 Hardaway Reg 3, #2 166 55.26 7-2 Islands Reg 4, #4 221 48.26 4-6 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 47 75.40 9-3 Bainbridge Reg 3, #3 194 51.02 6-2 New Hampstead Reg 2, #2 226 47.86 8-4 LaGrange Reg 1, #4 223 48.09 1-5 Westover Reg 4, #1 120 60.88 8-4 Perry Reg 5, #3 289 39.70 6-5 Luella Reg 8, #2 91 67.19 9-3 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 175 54.09 5-4 Central (Carrollton) Reg 6, #1 25 81.12 10-0 Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson #1 (8 - AAAA) 10-0 87.66 71.63 4.42 948,285.74 845,084.49 628,662.81 0.59 Marist #1 (6 - AAAA) 10-0 81.12 75.48 3.82 923,291.03 646,658.22 247,157.55 3.05 Bainbridge #1 (1 - AAAA) 9-3 75.40 79.70 2.87 592,989.93 220,266.54 55,685.58 16.96 Benedictine #1 (3 - AAAA) 8-2 71.88 77.85 3.00 826,322.84 129,346.22 40,401.13 23.75 Cedartown #1 (7 - AAAA) 7-2 72.34 80.47 2.55 407,010.07 120,406.14 23,793.76 41.03 Carver (Columbus) #1 (2 - AAAA) 10-0 64.00 80.11 2.07 51,714.26 17,545.56 2,687.02 371.16 Perry #1 (4 - AAAA) 8-4 60.88 80.59 2.09 76,708.97 12,669.10 866.60 1,152.93 Riverdale #1 (5 - AAAA) 8-2 59.19 79.88 2.18 173,677.16 8,023.73 745.55 1,340.29

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Pierce County Cedar Grove First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Appling County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Peach County Appling County Upson-Lee North Hall Greater Atlanta Christian Dawson County Oconee County Thomson Peach County Reg 4, #3 180 52.94 6-5 Morgan County Reg 1, #2 45 75.63 9-1 Appling County Reg 2, #4 190 51.62 6-6 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #1 270 42.26 6-4 Southeast Bulloch Reg 6, #3 232 47.23 6-4 North Murray Reg 7, #2 199 50.57 7-5 North Hall Reg 8, #4 188 51.70 7-3 Franklin County Reg 5, #1 43 76.13 10-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #3 178 53.13 6-6 Dawson County Reg 6, #2 225 47.92 6-4 Adairsville Reg 5, #4 97 65.20 4-4 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #1 22 82.91 10-0 Oconee County Reg 1, #3 371 26.36 2-9 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 124 60.77 9-3 Thomson Reg 3, #4 332 32.86 3-5 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 2, #1 33 79.10 9-1 Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Pierce County Crisp County Cedar Grove Carver (Atlanta) Cherokee Bluff Central (Macon) Pierce County Crisp County Richmond Academy Cedar Grove Rockmart Reg 8, #3 139 58.68 3-6 Hart County Reg 5, #2 87 68.02 5-5 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #4 299 38.37 4-6 LaFayette Reg 7, #1 161 55.97 10-2 Cherokee Bluff Reg 2, #3 164 55.68 7-3 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 300 37.81 2-4 Liberty County Reg 4, #4 216 48.74 3-6 Burke County Reg 1, #1 31 79.74 10-1 Pierce County Reg 3, #3 189 51.65 6-2 Windsor Forest Reg 2, #2 32 79.44 10-1 Crisp County Reg 1, #4 391 20.61 1-9 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 143 58.38 10-2 Richmond Academy Reg 5, #3 10 88.91 7-0 Cedar Grove Reg 8, #2 105 62.96 8-3 Monroe Area Reg 7, #4 98 65.09 7-3 White County Reg 6, #1 56 73.09 9-2 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #3 (5 - AAA) 7-0 88.91 80.19 3.67 723,319.09 540,927.02 404,625.77 1.47 Oconee County #1 (8 - AAA) 10-0 82.91 79.85 3.26 615,021.78 442,912.90 201,534.11 3.96 Pierce County #1 (1 - AAA) 10-1 79.74 78.29 3.29 838,189.80 302,209.84 150,725.82 5.63 Peach County #1 (2 - AAA) 9-1 79.10 81.21 2.71 384,978.22 237,685.11 83,767.75 10.94 Crisp County #2 (2 - AAA) 10-1 79.44 82.54 2.48 276,680.91 137,977.32 67,565.00 13.80 Greater Atlanta Christian #1 (5 - AAA) 10-1 76.13 80.36 2.81 565,786.01 194,570.99 54,493.24 17.35 Appling County #2 (1 - AAA) 9-1 75.63 81.94 2.59 434,213.99 124,831.01 33,563.22 28.79 Carver (Atlanta) #2 (5 - AAA) 5-5 68.02 82.21 2.18 161,810.20 18,885.82 3,725.08 267.45

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Rabun County Thomasville Rabun County Fitzgerald Jefferson County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomasville Callaway Rabun County Bleckley County Thomasville Dodge County Lovett Callaway Model Rabun County Early County Bleckley County Reg 4, #3 288 39.82 6-5 Westside (Augusta) Reg 1, #2 66 71.53 8-4 Thomasville Reg 2, #4 235 46.84 4-7 Swainsboro Reg 3, #1 127 59.97 6-4 Dodge County Reg 6, #3 138 58.86 7-3 Lovett Reg 7, #2 209 49.55 5-5 Pepperell Reg 8, #4 387 23.02 1-9 Banks County Reg 5, #1 99 65.08 8-1 Callaway Reg 7, #3 250 45.13 7-5 Model Reg 6, #2 283 40.88 7-3 Washington Reg 5, #4 144 58.29 7-3 Haralson County Reg 8, #1 46 75.50 11-1 Rabun County Reg 1, #3 154 57.25 7-3 Early County Reg 4, #2 217 48.73 9-2 Putnam County Reg 3, #4 112 61.78 8-3 Bleckley County Reg 2, #1 170 54.67 7-3 Vidalia Fannin County Fitzgerald Jefferson County Bremen Heard County Fannin County Northeast Fitzgerald Jeff Davis Jefferson County Bremen South Atlanta Reg 8, #3 273 41.75 4-6 Union County Reg 5, #2 172 54.48 7-5 Heard County Reg 6, #4 176 53.77 6-3 Pace Academy Reg 7, #1 107 62.94 10-0 Fannin County Reg 2, #3 181 52.71 7-4 Toombs County Reg 3, #2 141 58.56 8-3 Northeast Reg 4, #4 389 21.99 3-8 Oglethorpe County Reg 1, #1 26 80.97 11-0 Fitzgerald Reg 3, #3 167 55.13 6-5 Washington County Reg 2, #2 150 57.32 9-2 Jeff Davis Reg 1, #4 174 54.14 5-5 Cook Reg 4, #1 111 61.85 9-2 Jefferson County Reg 5, #3 151 57.32 8-4 Bremen Reg 8, #2 242 45.72 3-6 Elbert County Reg 7, #4 335 32.50 3-8 Chattooga Reg 6, #1 258 44.34 7-4 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald #1 (1 - AA) 11-0 80.97 66.02 4.34 901,737.33 836,010.87 598,957.58 0.67 Rabun County #1 (8 - AA) 11-1 75.50 69.79 3.74 868,835.30 615,040.75 258,954.35 2.86 Thomasville #2 (1 - AA) 8-4 71.53 73.79 2.98 643,164.32 254,111.87 82,739.27 11.09 Callaway #1 (5 - AA) 8-1 65.08 74.09 2.47 356,835.68 97,708.49 19,803.59 49.50 Jefferson County #1 (4 - AA) 9-2 61.85 71.62 2.78 681,381.64 84,706.86 17,949.74 54.71 Fannin County #1 (7 - AA) 10-0 62.94 73.22 2.17 98,262.67 57,935.18 13,551.93 72.79 Bleckley County #4 (3 - AA) 8-3 61.78 75.64 2.17 131,164.70 33,138.89 5,130.13 193.93 Bremen #3 (5 - AA) 8-4 57.32 73.66 2.34 318,618.36 21,347.10 2,913.43 342.24

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Irwin County Metter Irwin County Clinch County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Metter Macon County Commerce Irwin County Mitchell County Metter Warren County Macon County Gordon Lee Commerce Wilcox County Irwin County Reg 4, #3 262 43.22 8-3 Johnson County Reg 1, #2 241 45.89 5-4 Mitchell County Reg 2, #4 159 56.21 6-5 Turner County Reg 3, #1 82 68.71 12-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 327 33.54 8-3 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 7, #2 233 47.03 9-2 Warren County Reg 8, #4 342 30.74 4-7 Social Circle Reg 5, #1 185 52.07 9-2 Macon County Reg 7, #3 393 20.06 6-5 Georgia Military College Reg 6, #2 239 46.68 10-2 Gordon Lee Reg 5, #4 295 38.62 4-7 Manchester Reg 8, #1 118 61.20 11-1 Commerce Reg 1, #3 338 31.38 3-6 Miller County Reg 4, #2 171 54.50 9-3 Wilcox County Reg 3, #4 321 34.78 4-7 Jenkins County Reg 2, #1 77 68.98 9-3 Irwin County Chattahoochee County Clinch County Brooks County Washington-Wilkes Chattahoochee County Hancock Central Clinch County Pelham Brooks County Dublin Washington-Wilkes Bowdon Reg 8, #3 196 50.81 7-4 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 205 49.88 8-2 Chattahoochee County Reg 6, #4 333 32.77 3-6 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 7, #1 264 42.98 7-1 Hancock Central Reg 2, #3 130 59.68 8-3 Clinch County Reg 3, #2 187 51.76 6-4 McIntosh County Academy Reg 4, #4 316 35.69 6-5 Montgomery County Reg 1, #1 200 50.52 6-2 Pelham Reg 3, #3 278 41.23 3-6 Claxton Reg 2, #2 55 73.10 11-1 Brooks County Reg 1, #4 329 33.41 4-5 Terrell County Reg 4, #1 132 59.25 10-2 Dublin Reg 5, #3 255 44.63 6-3 Taylor County Reg 8, #2 125 60.54 9-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #4 398 18.23 2-7 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #1 249 45.21 7-5 Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Brooks County #2 (2 - A Public) 11-1 73.10 62.15 4.03 824,222.59 730,333.54 471,701.51 1.12 Metter #1 (3 - A Public) 12-0 68.71 63.13 3.72 946,322.82 524,141.56 247,590.19 3.04 Irwin County #1 (2 - A Public) 9-3 68.98 66.41 3.29 722,462.54 384,287.40 184,334.75 4.42 Clinch County #3 (2 - A Public) 8-3 59.68 65.86 2.92 748,562.47 139,242.39 36,992.08 26.03 Washington-Wilkes #2 (8 - A Public) 9-1 60.54 67.04 2.32 175,777.41 111,324.43 31,858.29 30.39 Commerce #1 (8 - A Public) 11-1 61.20 68.81 2.39 277,537.46 87,692.20 25,104.04 38.83 Lincoln County #3 (8 - A Public) 7-4 50.81 67.43 2.27 251,437.53 19,099.64 2,117.10 471.34 Warren County #2 (7 - A Public) 9-2 47.03 69.53 2.06 53,677.18 3,878.85 302.04 3,309.80

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fellowship Christian Prince Avenue Christian Savannah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Christian Heritage Fellowship Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Savannah Christian Wesleyan Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Pacelli Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Wesleyan Darlington Prince Avenue Christian Stratford Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 4, #3 259 44.13 7-4 Pacelli Reg 1, #2 302 37.60 6-5 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #1 134 59.16 10-1 Savannah Christian #N/A Reg 6, #3 344 30.65 5-4 Lakeview Academy Reg 7, #2 135 59.08 8-3 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 293 39.09 5-6 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 136 59.00 10-2 Wesleyan Reg 7, #3 203 50.25 7-5 Darlington Reg 6, #2 256 44.51 6-5 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #4 240 46.03 3-7 Hebron Christian Reg 8, #1 41 76.92 10-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 193 51.02 8-3 Stratford Academy Reg 4, #2 303 37.53 5-6 Brookstone Reg 3, #4 229 47.38 7-4 Aquinas Reg 2, #1 76 69.32 8-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Christian Heritage Calvary Day Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian George Walton Academy Christian Heritage Calvary Day First Presbyterian Whitefield Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Athens Academy Fellowship Christian Reg 8, #3 103 63.41 9-2 George Walton Academy Reg 5, #2 191 51.52 4-6 Holy Innocents Reg 6, #4 347 30.00 3-5 King's Ridge Christian Reg 7, #1 109 62.34 8-2 Christian Heritage Reg 2, #3 378 25.07 1-9 Landmark Christian Reg 3, #2 179 53.09 7-4 Calvary Day Reg 4, #4 397 18.38 0-10 Heritage School Reg 1, #1 237 46.78 7-5 First Presbyterian Reg 3, #3 282 40.93 3-6 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 218 48.69 6-5 Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #4 320 34.87 4-7 Tattnall Square Reg 4, #1 142 58.55 9-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 5, #3 207 49.68 5-5 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 8, #2 85 68.06 9-2 Athens Academy Reg 7, #4 309 36.64 1-7 Mount Paran Christian Reg 6, #1 29 80.10 10-0 Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fellowship Christian #1 (6 - A Private) 10-0 80.10 64.43 4.38 933,959.05 861,259.82 589,064.13 0.70 Prince Avenue Christian #1 (8 - A Private) 10-1 76.92 69.91 3.67 717,869.55 645,818.32 301,809.25 2.31 Eagle's Landing Christian #1 (2 - A Private) 8-3 69.32 72.97 2.56 282,130.45 219,749.79 61,624.86 15.23 George Walton Academy #3 (8 - A Private) 9-2 63.41 72.10 2.86 743,497.85 95,152.82 24,681.28 39.52 Savannah Christian #1 (3 - A Private) 10-1 59.16 72.01 2.58 504,904.42 68,431.37 8,270.66 119.91 Wesleyan #1 (5 - A Private) 10-2 59.00 72.04 2.57 495,095.58 66,000.52 7,861.81 126.20 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) #1 (4 - A Private) 9-2 58.55 72.72 2.10 66,040.95 31,743.76 5,472.53 181.73 Calvary Day #2 (3 - A Private) 7-4 53.09 73.14 2.27 256,502.15 11,843.60 1,215.50 821.71