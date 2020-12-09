X

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Quarterfinals

By Loren Maxwell

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2020 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Lowndes
Collins Hill
Colquitt County
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lowndes
Milton
Collins Hill
Parkview
Lowndes
North Cobb
Archer
Milton
Denmark
Collins Hill
Parkview
East Coweta
Reg 4, #3
64
71.66
4-6
Newton
Reg 1, #2
3
97.95
9-1
Lowndes
Reg 2, #4
117
61.23
6-5
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
15
87.10
10-2
North Cobb
Reg 6, #3
69
70.86
6-5
Gainesville
Reg 7, #2
30
79.89
7-5
Archer
Reg 8, #4
121
60.85
4-5
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 5, #1
16
85.88
10-1
Milton
Reg 7, #3
245
45.51
4-7
Discovery
Reg 6, #2
58
72.68
6-5
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
68
70.95
3-6
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #1
14
87.42
10-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #3
50
74.63
5-6
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
23
81.61
8-3
Parkview
Reg 3, #4
84
68.15
3-8
Marietta
Reg 2, #1
40
77.06
9-2
East Coweta
Norcross
Colquitt County
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Roswell
Norcross
Walton
Colquitt County
Newnan
Grayson
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #3
34
78.44
5-6
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #2
35
78.34
8-3
Roswell
Reg 6, #4
67
71.22
5-4
South Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
6
90.68
12-0
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
83
68.53
4-6
McEachern
Reg 3, #2
44
75.80
6-6
Walton
Reg 4, #4
24
81.32
8-3
Brookwood
Reg 1, #1
1
109.54
9-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #3
48
74.92
4-6
Harrison
Reg 2, #2
52
73.65
9-2
Newnan
Reg 1, #4
79
68.95
2-7
Tift County
Reg 4, #1
2
100.66
11-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
28
80.13
8-3
Cherokee
Reg 8, #2
21
83.51
8-4
North Gwinnett
Reg 7, #4
219
48.63
3-7
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #1
36
77.83
9-3
West Forsyth

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County#1 (1 - AAAAAAA)9-0109.5494.944.20910,382.15693,584.66596,130.630.68
Grayson#1 (4 - AAAAAAA)11-0100.6696.573.42943,061.02281,118.48192,943.464.18
Lowndes#2 (1 - AAAAAAA)9-197.9595.573.56782,364.23615,332.37166,222.175.02
Collins Hill#1 (8 - AAAAAAA)10-287.4296.242.96714,535.36225,675.4422,536.3243.37
Norcross#1 (7 - AAAAAAA)12-090.68102.172.1289,617.8523,395.959,857.05100.45
Milton#1 (5 - AAAAAAA)10-185.8897.782.34217,635.77112,336.839,539.97103.82
Parkview#2 (4 - AAAAAAA)8-381.6198.302.33285,464.6446,655.362,486.55401.16
West Forsyth#1 (6 - AAAAAAA)9-377.83101.622.0656,938.981,900.92283.863,521.91

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Buford
Valdosta
Buford
Lee County
Westlake
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Carrollton
Buford
Hughes
Valdosta
Evans
Sprayberry
Carrollton
Kell
Buford
Hughes
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #3
38
77.27
8-3
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #2
8
89.41
7-3
Valdosta
Reg 2, #4
212
49.01
4-7
Statesboro
Reg 3, #1
157
56.69
9-3
Evans
Reg 6, #3
65
71.56
6-5
Sprayberry
Reg 7, #2
74
69.87
7-3
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
131
59.47
5-6
Winder-Barrow
Reg 5, #1
27
80.44
8-2
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
95
66.48
6-6
Cambridge
Reg 6, #2
89
67.72
6-4
Kell
Reg 5, #4
72
70.31
7-4
Douglas County
Reg 8, #1
7
90.14
10-1
Buford
Reg 1, #3
54
73.20
4-7
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #2
18
84.84
11-1
Hughes
Reg 3, #4
346
30.09
2-9
Grovetown
Reg 2, #1
86
68.06
8-4
Glynn Academy
River Ridge
Lee County
Westlake
Allatoona
Rome
River Ridge
Brunswick
Lee County
Richmond Hill
Westlake
Dacula
Allatoona
Reg 8, #3
115
61.66
6-5
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #2
57
72.85
8-4
Rome
Reg 6, #4
162
55.75
4-6
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 7, #1
37
77.42
11-0
River Ridge
Reg 2, #3
78
68.98
8-4
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
230
47.35
2-7
Alcovy
Reg 4, #4
93
66.84
3-5
Tucker
Reg 1, #1
4
94.16
10-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #3
323
34.36
2-9
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 2, #2
39
77.16
9-3
Richmond Hill
Reg 1, #4
49
74.91
5-6
Houston County
Reg 4, #1
9
89.08
10-1
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
75
69.46
6-4
Alexander
Reg 8, #2
51
73.93
7-4
Dacula
Reg 7, #4
102
63.95
4-5
Johns Creek
Reg 6, #1
20
83.76
11-0
Allatoona

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County#1 (1 - AAAAAA)10-194.1684.943.91886,819.92617,262.59410,184.441.44
Buford#1 (8 - AAAAAA)10-190.1487.033.35701,589.89441,212.65202,770.073.93
Valdosta#2 (1 - AAAAAA)7-389.4188.133.21710,910.82348,285.25152,829.915.54
Westlake#1 (4 - AAAAAA)10-189.0888.473.06658,054.32263,683.78136,773.276.31
Hughes#2 (4 - AAAAAA)11-184.8490.312.47298,410.11127,357.9640,159.2623.90
Allatoona#1 (6 - AAAAAA)11-083.7690.062.47341,945.6892,553.1533,656.7228.71
Carrollton#1 (5 - AAAAAA)8-280.4489.162.39289,089.1883,144.1418,016.7054.50
River Ridge#1 (7 - AAAAAA)11-077.4290.212.15113,180.0826,500.485,609.62177.27

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Ware County
Ware County
Coffee
Warner Robins
Jones County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Cartersville
Calhoun
Coffee
Ware County
Creekside
Cartersville
St. Pius X
Calhoun
Clarke Central
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Reg 4, #3
108
62.89
6-5
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
11
88.55
10-1
Ware County
Reg 2, #4
156
57.09
6-5
Harris County
Reg 3, #1
88
67.84
7-3
Creekside
Reg 6, #3
253
44.73
3-7
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #2
17
85.22
10-1
Cartersville
Reg 8, #4
153
57.27
5-6
Loganville
Reg 5, #1
70
70.84
9-2
St. Pius X
Reg 7, #3
42
76.67
9-3
Calhoun
Reg 6, #2
224
48.02
4-7
Lithia Springs
Reg 5, #4
202
50.27
2-6
M.L. King
Reg 8, #1
94
66.54
8-3
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #3
19
84.70
9-2
Coffee
Reg 4, #2
80
68.87
9-2
Ola
Reg 3, #4
269
42.55
4-7
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #1
73
70.17
9-2
Starr's Mill
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Jones County
Eastside
Decatur
Blessed Trinity
Woodward Academy
Warner Robins
Griffin
Jones County
Eastside
New Manchester
Reg 8, #3
198
50.57
7-4
Greenbrier
Reg 5, #2
116
61.63
7-2
Decatur
Reg 6, #4
211
49.02
6-5
Chapel Hill
Reg 7, #1
12
88.40
8-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #3
184
52.33
5-6
Whitewater
Reg 3, #2
129
59.74
7-5
Woodward Academy
Reg 4, #4
145
58.00
6-5
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
5
92.34
9-2
Warner Robins
Reg 3, #3
195
50.84
7-3
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #2
114
61.71
7-5
Griffin
Reg 1, #4
90
67.54
3-8
Wayne County
Reg 4, #1
59
72.52
9-3
Jones County
Reg 5, #3
163
55.70
4-4
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 8, #2
92
67.10
10-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
215
48.76
1-10
Hiram
Reg 6, #1
165
55.44
6-4
New Manchester

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins#1 (1 - AAAAA)9-292.3483.243.59618,733.96577,202.56391,812.651.55
Ware County#2 (1 - AAAAA)10-188.5585.493.23601,041.81427,563.89199,595.524.01
Blessed Trinity#1 (7 - AAAAA)8-088.4085.082.92381,266.04341,547.16194,085.914.15
Coffee#3 (1 - AAAAA)9-284.7085.833.10728,493.61273,500.5199,027.219.10
Cartersville#2 (7 - AAAAA)10-185.2286.702.74398,958.19248,918.6293,477.439.70
Jones County#1 (4 - AAAAA)9-372.5283.672.78704,895.9468,488.7511,255.5187.85
Calhoun#3 (7 - AAAAA)9-376.6787.812.33271,506.3950,016.989,562.06103.58
Eastside#2 (8 - AAAAA)10-267.1085.662.31295,104.0612,761.531,183.71843.80

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Marist
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Benedictine
Riverdale
Jefferson
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Benedictine
Stephenson
Riverdale
Hapeville Charter
Jefferson
Baldwin
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 4, #3
173
54.43
5-5
West Laurens
Reg 1, #2
106
62.96
5-5
Cairo
Reg 2, #4
192
51.11
6-5
Troup
Reg 3, #1
63
71.88
8-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
160
55.98
4-3
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
183
52.37
8-3
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #4
214
48.79
2-7
Cedar Shoals
Reg 5, #1
133
59.19
8-2
Riverdale
Reg 7, #3
231
47.26
5-5
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 6, #2
123
60.78
5-4
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #4
314
36.11
2-6
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 8, #1
13
87.66
10-0
Jefferson
Reg 1, #3
182
52.69
4-6
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #2
155
57.22
5-2
Baldwin
Reg 3, #4
254
44.67
4-4
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
101
64.00
10-0
Carver (Columbus)
Cedartown
Bainbridge
Perry
Marist
North Oconee
Cedartown
Islands
Bainbridge
New Hampstead
Perry
Flowery Branch
Marist
Reg 8, #3
146
57.84
5-6
North Oconee
Reg 5, #2
248
45.36
7-3
Fayette County
Reg 6, #4
220
48.28
3-4
Arabia Mountain
Reg 7, #1
61
72.34
7-2
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
186
51.77
7-4
Hardaway
Reg 3, #2
166
55.26
7-2
Islands
Reg 4, #4
221
48.26
4-6
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
47
75.40
9-3
Bainbridge
Reg 3, #3
194
51.02
6-2
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #2
226
47.86
8-4
LaGrange
Reg 1, #4
223
48.09
1-5
Westover
Reg 4, #1
120
60.88
8-4
Perry
Reg 5, #3
289
39.70
6-5
Luella
Reg 8, #2
91
67.19
9-3
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
175
54.09
5-4
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 6, #1
25
81.12
10-0
Marist

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson#1 (8 - AAAA)10-087.6671.634.42948,285.74845,084.49628,662.810.59
Marist#1 (6 - AAAA)10-081.1275.483.82923,291.03646,658.22247,157.553.05
Bainbridge#1 (1 - AAAA)9-375.4079.702.87592,989.93220,266.5455,685.5816.96
Benedictine#1 (3 - AAAA)8-271.8877.853.00826,322.84129,346.2240,401.1323.75
Cedartown#1 (7 - AAAA)7-272.3480.472.55407,010.07120,406.1423,793.7641.03
Carver (Columbus)#1 (2 - AAAA)10-064.0080.112.0751,714.2617,545.562,687.02371.16
Perry#1 (4 - AAAA)8-460.8880.592.0976,708.9712,669.10866.601,152.93
Riverdale#1 (5 - AAAA)8-259.1979.882.18173,677.168,023.73745.551,340.29

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Pierce County
Cedar Grove
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Appling County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Oconee County
Peach County
Appling County
Upson-Lee
North Hall
Greater Atlanta Christian
Dawson County
Oconee County
Thomson
Peach County
Reg 4, #3
180
52.94
6-5
Morgan County
Reg 1, #2
45
75.63
9-1
Appling County
Reg 2, #4
190
51.62
6-6
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #1
270
42.26
6-4
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 6, #3
232
47.23
6-4
North Murray
Reg 7, #2
199
50.57
7-5
North Hall
Reg 8, #4
188
51.70
7-3
Franklin County
Reg 5, #1
43
76.13
10-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #3
178
53.13
6-6
Dawson County
Reg 6, #2
225
47.92
6-4
Adairsville
Reg 5, #4
97
65.20
4-4
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #1
22
82.91
10-0
Oconee County
Reg 1, #3
371
26.36
2-9
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
124
60.77
9-3
Thomson
Reg 3, #4
332
32.86
3-5
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 2, #1
33
79.10
9-1
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Crisp County
Cedar Grove
Carver (Atlanta)
Cherokee Bluff
Central (Macon)
Pierce County
Crisp County
Richmond Academy
Cedar Grove
Rockmart
Reg 8, #3
139
58.68
3-6
Hart County
Reg 5, #2
87
68.02
5-5
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #4
299
38.37
4-6
LaFayette
Reg 7, #1
161
55.97
10-2
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 2, #3
164
55.68
7-3
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
300
37.81
2-4
Liberty County
Reg 4, #4
216
48.74
3-6
Burke County
Reg 1, #1
31
79.74
10-1
Pierce County
Reg 3, #3
189
51.65
6-2
Windsor Forest
Reg 2, #2
32
79.44
10-1
Crisp County
Reg 1, #4
391
20.61
1-9
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
143
58.38
10-2
Richmond Academy
Reg 5, #3
10
88.91
7-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 8, #2
105
62.96
8-3
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #4
98
65.09
7-3
White County
Reg 6, #1
56
73.09
9-2
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove#3 (5 - AAA)7-088.9180.193.67723,319.09540,927.02404,625.771.47
Oconee County#1 (8 - AAA)10-082.9179.853.26615,021.78442,912.90201,534.113.96
Pierce County#1 (1 - AAA)10-179.7478.293.29838,189.80302,209.84150,725.825.63
Peach County#1 (2 - AAA)9-179.1081.212.71384,978.22237,685.1183,767.7510.94
Crisp County#2 (2 - AAA)10-179.4482.542.48276,680.91137,977.3267,565.0013.80
Greater Atlanta Christian#1 (5 - AAA)10-176.1380.362.81565,786.01194,570.9954,493.2417.35
Appling County#2 (1 - AAA)9-175.6381.942.59434,213.99124,831.0133,563.2228.79
Carver (Atlanta)#2 (5 - AAA)5-568.0282.212.18161,810.2018,885.823,725.08267.45

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Rabun County
Thomasville
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomasville
Callaway
Rabun County
Bleckley County
Thomasville
Dodge County
Lovett
Callaway
Model
Rabun County
Early County
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #3
288
39.82
6-5
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 1, #2
66
71.53
8-4
Thomasville
Reg 2, #4
235
46.84
4-7
Swainsboro
Reg 3, #1
127
59.97
6-4
Dodge County
Reg 6, #3
138
58.86
7-3
Lovett
Reg 7, #2
209
49.55
5-5
Pepperell
Reg 8, #4
387
23.02
1-9
Banks County
Reg 5, #1
99
65.08
8-1
Callaway
Reg 7, #3
250
45.13
7-5
Model
Reg 6, #2
283
40.88
7-3
Washington
Reg 5, #4
144
58.29
7-3
Haralson County
Reg 8, #1
46
75.50
11-1
Rabun County
Reg 1, #3
154
57.25
7-3
Early County
Reg 4, #2
217
48.73
9-2
Putnam County
Reg 3, #4
112
61.78
8-3
Bleckley County
Reg 2, #1
170
54.67
7-3
Vidalia
Fannin County
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
Bremen
Heard County
Fannin County
Northeast
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Jefferson County
Bremen
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #3
273
41.75
4-6
Union County
Reg 5, #2
172
54.48
7-5
Heard County
Reg 6, #4
176
53.77
6-3
Pace Academy
Reg 7, #1
107
62.94
10-0
Fannin County
Reg 2, #3
181
52.71
7-4
Toombs County
Reg 3, #2
141
58.56
8-3
Northeast
Reg 4, #4
389
21.99
3-8
Oglethorpe County
Reg 1, #1
26
80.97
11-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 3, #3
167
55.13
6-5
Washington County
Reg 2, #2
150
57.32
9-2
Jeff Davis
Reg 1, #4
174
54.14
5-5
Cook
Reg 4, #1
111
61.85
9-2
Jefferson County
Reg 5, #3
151
57.32
8-4
Bremen
Reg 8, #2
242
45.72
3-6
Elbert County
Reg 7, #4
335
32.50
3-8
Chattooga
Reg 6, #1
258
44.34
7-4
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald#1 (1 - AA)11-080.9766.024.34901,737.33836,010.87598,957.580.67
Rabun County#1 (8 - AA)11-175.5069.793.74868,835.30615,040.75258,954.352.86
Thomasville#2 (1 - AA)8-471.5373.792.98643,164.32254,111.8782,739.2711.09
Callaway#1 (5 - AA)8-165.0874.092.47356,835.6897,708.4919,803.5949.50
Jefferson County#1 (4 - AA)9-261.8571.622.78681,381.6484,706.8617,949.7454.71
Fannin County#1 (7 - AA)10-062.9473.222.1798,262.6757,935.1813,551.9372.79
Bleckley County#4 (3 - AA)8-361.7875.642.17131,164.7033,138.895,130.13193.93
Bremen#3 (5 - AA)8-457.3273.662.34318,618.3621,347.102,913.43342.24

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Irwin County
Metter
Irwin County
Clinch County
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Metter
Macon County
Commerce
Irwin County
Mitchell County
Metter
Warren County
Macon County
Gordon Lee
Commerce
Wilcox County
Irwin County
Reg 4, #3
262
43.22
8-3
Johnson County
Reg 1, #2
241
45.89
5-4
Mitchell County
Reg 2, #4
159
56.21
6-5
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
82
68.71
12-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
327
33.54
8-3
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 7, #2
233
47.03
9-2
Warren County
Reg 8, #4
342
30.74
4-7
Social Circle
Reg 5, #1
185
52.07
9-2
Macon County
Reg 7, #3
393
20.06
6-5
Georgia Military College
Reg 6, #2
239
46.68
10-2
Gordon Lee
Reg 5, #4
295
38.62
4-7
Manchester
Reg 8, #1
118
61.20
11-1
Commerce
Reg 1, #3
338
31.38
3-6
Miller County
Reg 4, #2
171
54.50
9-3
Wilcox County
Reg 3, #4
321
34.78
4-7
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #1
77
68.98
9-3
Irwin County
Chattahoochee County
Clinch County
Brooks County
Washington-Wilkes
Chattahoochee County
Hancock Central
Clinch County
Pelham
Brooks County
Dublin
Washington-Wilkes
Bowdon
Reg 8, #3
196
50.81
7-4
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
205
49.88
8-2
Chattahoochee County
Reg 6, #4
333
32.77
3-6
B.E.S.T. Academy
Reg 7, #1
264
42.98
7-1
Hancock Central
Reg 2, #3
130
59.68
8-3
Clinch County
Reg 3, #2
187
51.76
6-4
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 4, #4
316
35.69
6-5
Montgomery County
Reg 1, #1
200
50.52
6-2
Pelham
Reg 3, #3
278
41.23
3-6
Claxton
Reg 2, #2
55
73.10
11-1
Brooks County
Reg 1, #4
329
33.41
4-5
Terrell County
Reg 4, #1
132
59.25
10-2
Dublin
Reg 5, #3
255
44.63
6-3
Taylor County
Reg 8, #2
125
60.54
9-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #4
398
18.23
2-7
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #1
249
45.21
7-5
Bowdon

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County#2 (2 - A Public)11-173.1062.154.03824,222.59730,333.54471,701.511.12
Metter#1 (3 - A Public)12-068.7163.133.72946,322.82524,141.56247,590.193.04
Irwin County#1 (2 - A Public)9-368.9866.413.29722,462.54384,287.40184,334.754.42
Clinch County#3 (2 - A Public)8-359.6865.862.92748,562.47139,242.3936,992.0826.03
Washington-Wilkes#2 (8 - A Public)9-160.5467.042.32175,777.41111,324.4331,858.2930.39
Commerce#1 (8 - A Public)11-161.2068.812.39277,537.4687,692.2025,104.0438.83
Lincoln County#3 (8 - A Public)7-450.8167.432.27251,437.5319,099.642,117.10471.34
Warren County#2 (7 - A Public)9-247.0369.532.0653,677.183,878.85302.043,309.80

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Prince Avenue Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Pacelli
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Wesleyan
Darlington
Prince Avenue Christian
Stratford Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 4, #3
259
44.13
7-4
Pacelli
Reg 1, #2
302
37.60
6-5
Mount de Sales
#N/A
Reg 3, #1
134
59.16
10-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 6, #3
344
30.65
5-4
Lakeview Academy
Reg 7, #2
135
59.08
8-3
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
293
39.09
5-6
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
136
59.00
10-2
Wesleyan
Reg 7, #3
203
50.25
7-5
Darlington
Reg 6, #2
256
44.51
6-5
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #4
240
46.03
3-7
Hebron Christian
Reg 8, #1
41
76.92
10-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
193
51.02
8-3
Stratford Academy
Reg 4, #2
303
37.53
5-6
Brookstone
Reg 3, #4
229
47.38
7-4
Aquinas
Reg 2, #1
76
69.32
8-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
George Walton Academy
Christian Heritage
Calvary Day
First Presbyterian
Whitefield Academy
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Reg 8, #3
103
63.41
9-2
George Walton Academy
Reg 5, #2
191
51.52
4-6
Holy Innocents
Reg 6, #4
347
30.00
3-5
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 7, #1
109
62.34
8-2
Christian Heritage
Reg 2, #3
378
25.07
1-9
Landmark Christian
Reg 3, #2
179
53.09
7-4
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #4
397
18.38
0-10
Heritage School
Reg 1, #1
237
46.78
7-5
First Presbyterian
Reg 3, #3
282
40.93
3-6
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
218
48.69
6-5
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #4
320
34.87
4-7
Tattnall Square
Reg 4, #1
142
58.55
9-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 5, #3
207
49.68
5-5
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 8, #2
85
68.06
9-2
Athens Academy
Reg 7, #4
309
36.64
1-7
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 6, #1
29
80.10
10-0
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fellowship Christian#1 (6 - A Private)10-080.1064.434.38933,959.05861,259.82589,064.130.70
Prince Avenue Christian#1 (8 - A Private)10-176.9269.913.67717,869.55645,818.32301,809.252.31
Eagle's Landing Christian#1 (2 - A Private)8-369.3272.972.56282,130.45219,749.7961,624.8615.23
George Walton Academy#3 (8 - A Private)9-263.4172.102.86743,497.8595,152.8224,681.2839.52
Savannah Christian#1 (3 - A Private)10-159.1672.012.58504,904.4268,431.378,270.66119.91
Wesleyan#1 (5 - A Private)10-259.0072.042.57495,095.5866,000.527,861.81126.20
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)#1 (4 - A Private)9-258.5572.722.1066,040.9531,743.765,472.53181.73
Calvary Day#2 (3 - A Private)7-453.0973.142.27256,502.1511,843.601,215.50821.71

