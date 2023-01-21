Macon Westside imposes its will on Perry

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Macon Westside did exactly that with a 57-30 win against Perry for a Georgia girls basketball victory on January 20.
Macon Westside darted in front of Perry 16-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Seminoles’ offense darted in front for a 25-15 lead over the Panthers at the half.
Macon Westside charged to a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Seminoles held on with a 19-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 14, Perry faced off against Fort Valley Peach County. For results, click here.
