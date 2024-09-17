Week 5 Softball Rankings

Reigning Class 7A champion Buford remains atop Class 6A with a 14-1 overall record and 7-0 region in Region 6-6A. The Wolves lead East Coweta at a close No. 2 with Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown rounding out the top 5.

State 7A runner-up East Coweta is on a run at 22-0 including victories over Class 5A No. 7 Northgate 6-1, Alexander 16-4 and Class Division I No. 7 Bremen 13-1 in the past three contests.

The Indians travel to Carrollton Tuesday for a Region 2-6A game.