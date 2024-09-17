Week 5 Softball Rankings

Reigning Class 7A champion Buford remains atop Class 6A with a 14-1 overall record and 7-0 region in Region 6-6A. The Wolves lead East Coweta at a close No. 2 with Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown rounding out the top 5.
State 7A runner-up East Coweta is on a run at 22-0 including victories over Class 5A No. 7 Northgate 6-1, Alexander 16-4 and Class Division I No. 7 Bremen 13-1 in the past three contests.
The Indians travel to Carrollton Tuesday for a Region 2-6A game.
Lassiter moved to the top of Class 5A with former No. 1 and now No. 2 Seckinger losing a 9-0 game to Class A Division I Gordon Lee 9-0 Saturday. Eastside leads Class 4A with Northside-Columbus, Harris County, Cartersville and Ola filling the top 5.
Appling County and Hebron remain No. 1-No. 2 in Class 2A ahead of Cook, Morgan County and Pike County in the top 5.
In Class A Division I, Gordon Lee took over the top spot after beating Class 5A’s former No. 1 Seckinger. Wesleyan slid to No. 2 after losing to Class 5A now-No. 1 Lassiter 10-3.
The Class A Division II top 5 did not change with top-ranked Lanier County leading Irwin County, Screven County, Glascock County and Wheeler County filling the top 5.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. Brookwood
4. North Cobb
5. Grovetown
6. North Paulding
7. Archer
8. Grayson
9. Denmark
10. Mill Creek
Class 5A
1. Lassiter
2. Seckinger
3. East Paulding
4. Pope
5. Greenbrier
6. Effingham County
7. Northgate
8. Houston County
9. Veterans
10. South Effingham
Class 4A
1. Eastside
2. Northside-Columbus
3. Harris County
4. Cartersville
5. Ola
6. Wayne County
7. East Forsyth
8. Allatoona
9. Kell
10. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Pickens
3. LaFayette
4. Southeast Bulloch
5. West Laurens
6. Peach County
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Harlem
9. Jefferson
10. LaGrange
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Cook
4. Morgan County
5. Pike County
6. Sonoraville
7. Prince Avenue Christian
8. Rockmart
9. Columbus
10. Stephens County
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Wesleyan
3. Banks County
4. Toombs County
5. Heard County
6. Social Circle
7. Bremen
8. East Laurens
9. Bacon County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Irwin County
3. Screven County
4. Glascock County
5. Wheeler County
6. Georgia Military
7. Emanuel County Institute
8. Wilcox County
9. Metter
10. Bowdon
