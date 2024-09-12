High School Sports

Week 5 high school football schedule

Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley (4) runs after a catch against Buford defenders during the first half against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Score Atlanta
18 minutes ago

Monday

Hart Co. 35, Flowery Branch 14

Holy Innocents’ 27, Morrow 7

Thursday

Armuchee at Gordon Lee

Callaway at Columbia

GMC Prep at Creekside Christian

Cherokee Christian at Mount Paran Christian

Clarkston at Tucker

Claxton at McIntosh County Academy

Creekside at Forest Park

Elbert County at Lincoln County

Hardaway at Shaw

Lakeside-Atlanta at Arabia Mountain

Stone Mountain at Miller Grove

Swainsboro at Thomson

Turner County at Wilcox County

Friday

ACE Charter at Wilkinson County

Allatoona at Cedartown

Appling County at DeLand, Fla.

B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Vernon

Bainbridge at Thomas County Central

Baldwin at Harlem

Banks County at Cherokee Bluff

Beach at Jenkins

Berkmar at Parkview

Bremen at Rabun County

Brookwood at North Gwinnett

Buford at Douglas County

Butler at Washington-Wilkes

Cairo at Cook

Calhoun at Cambridge

Calvary Day at Windsor Fores

Cedar Grove at Rockwall-Heath, Texas

Centennial at Chattahoochee

Central Gwinnett at Chapel Hill

Chamblee at Decatur

Chattooga at Gordon Central

Columbus at Jordan

Creekview at Riverwood

Crisp County at Dougherty

Dade County at Christian Heritage

Dalton at Cartersville

Denmark at Alpharetta

Dooly County at Irwin County

Drew at Midtown

Druid Hills at St. Pius

Duluth at Norcross

Dutchtown at Lovejoy

Eagle’s Landing at Ola

Early County at Miller County

East Paulding at Rome

Edmund Burke at Glascock County

Effingham County at Bradwell Institute

Emanuel County Institute at Jenkins County

Evans at Brunswick

Fannin County at Coosa

Fitzgerald at Brooks County

Forsyth Central at North Atlanta

Gadsden County, Fla. at Coffee

Gainesville at Carrollton

Gilmer at Westminster

Glynn Academy at Statesboro

Greater Atlanta Christian at Lumpkin County

Groves at Islands

Habersham Central at Loganville

Hancock Central at Warren County

Hapeville Charter at Heritage-Conyers

Heard County at Bowdon

Hebron Christian at Christ School, N.C.

Heritage-Newnan at Walker

Hillgrove at Osborne

Hiram at Cass

Houston County at Tift County

Hughes at Banneker

Jackson, Atlanta at M.L. King

Jackson County at Madison County

Jasper County at Jackson

Jefferson at North Oconee

Johns Creek at Prince Avenue Christian

Johnson-Savannah at Southeast Bulloch

Josey at Twiggs County

Kell at Lowndes

Kendrick at Sumter County

Kennesaw Mountain at New Manchester

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Washington

LaGrange at Fayette County

Lake Oconee Acad. at Glenn Hills

Lambert at West Forsyth

Landmark Christian at South Atlanta

Lanett, Ala. at Greenville

Laney at Greene County

Lanier at Dacula

Lanier County at Bacon County

Lassiter at Woodstock

Lee County at Colquitt County

Liberty County at Long County

Locust Grove at Hampton

Luella at Starr’s Mill

Macon County at Crawford County

Marietta at Etowah

Mays at Pace Academy

McEachern at Campbell

Meadowcreek at Peachtree Ridge

Milton at Blessed Trinity

Mitchell County at Clinch County

Monroe Area at Walnut Grove

Montgomery County at Taylor County

Morgan County at Cedar Shoals

Morrow at McIntosh

Mt. Bethel Christian at Cross Keys

Mt. Zion-Carroll at Baconton

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Stephenson

Mundy’s Mill at North Clayton

New Hampstead at Pierce County

Newnan at Northgate

North Hall at Chestatee

North Murray at Murray County

North Paulding at North Cobb

Northside-Col. at Carver-Columbus

Northside-W.R. at Burke County

Northview at Marist

Oconee County at Stephens County

Paulding County at South Cobb

Pebblebrook at Harrison

Perry at Veterans

Pope at River Ridge

Portal at Bryan County

Randolph-Clay at Calhoun County

Richmond Academy at Howar

Ringgold at North Cobb Christian

Riverdale at Redan

Rutland at Hawkinsville

Savannah at Metter

Savannah Christian at Fellowship Christian

Schley County at Chattahoochee County

Seminole County at Pelham

Sequoyah at Sprayberry

Shiloh at Woodward Academy

Sonoraville at Coahulla Creek

South Effingham at Lakeside-Evans

South Forsyth at North Forsyth

South Paulding at Lithia Springs

Southeast Whitfield at Northwest Whitfield

Southwest DeKalb at North Springs

Spalding at Trinity Christian

Spruce Creek, Fla. at Camden County

Stockbridge at McDonough

Terrell Academy at Pataula Charter

Toombs County at Charlton County

Towns County at Ware Shoals, S.C.

Treutlen at Johnson County

Tri-Cities at Dunwoody

Trion at LaFayette

Troup at Mary Persons

Union County at Rockmart

Union Grove at Jones County

Upson-Lee at Sandy Creek

Valdosta at South Gwinnett

Vidalia at Dodge County

Villa Rica at Alexander

Walton at Wheeler

Wayne County at Richmond Hill

West Laurens at Cross Creek

West Oak, S.C. at Franklin County

Westlake at Roswell

Westover at Griffin

Westside-Augusta at Hephzibah

Wheeler County at Atkinson County

White County at Pickens

Whitefield Academy at Darlington

Winder-Barrow at Seckinger

Woodland-Stock. at Eagle’s Landing Christian

