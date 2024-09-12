Week 5 high school football schedule

Monday
Hart Co. 35, Flowery Branch 14
Holy Innocents’ 27, Morrow 7
Thursday
Armuchee at Gordon Lee
Callaway at Columbia
GMC Prep at Creekside Christian
Cherokee Christian at Mount Paran Christian
Clarkston at Tucker
Claxton at McIntosh County Academy
Creekside at Forest Park
Elbert County at Lincoln County
Hardaway at Shaw
Lakeside-Atlanta at Arabia Mountain
Stone Mountain at Miller Grove
Swainsboro at Thomson
Turner County at Wilcox County
Friday
ACE Charter at Wilkinson County
Allatoona at Cedartown
Appling County at DeLand, Fla.
B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Vernon
Bainbridge at Thomas County Central
Baldwin at Harlem
Banks County at Cherokee Bluff
Beach at Jenkins
Berkmar at Parkview
Bremen at Rabun County
Brookwood at North Gwinnett
Buford at Douglas County
Butler at Washington-Wilkes
Cairo at Cook
Calhoun at Cambridge
Calvary Day at Windsor Fores
Cedar Grove at Rockwall-Heath, Texas
Centennial at Chattahoochee
Central Gwinnett at Chapel Hill
Chamblee at Decatur
Chattooga at Gordon Central
Columbus at Jordan
Creekview at Riverwood
Crisp County at Dougherty
Dade County at Christian Heritage
Dalton at Cartersville
Denmark at Alpharetta
Dooly County at Irwin County
Drew at Midtown
Druid Hills at St. Pius
Duluth at Norcross
Dutchtown at Lovejoy
Eagle’s Landing at Ola
Early County at Miller County
East Paulding at Rome
Edmund Burke at Glascock County
Effingham County at Bradwell Institute
Emanuel County Institute at Jenkins County
Evans at Brunswick
Fannin County at Coosa
Fitzgerald at Brooks County
Forsyth Central at North Atlanta
Gadsden County, Fla. at Coffee
Gainesville at Carrollton
Gilmer at Westminster
Glynn Academy at Statesboro
Greater Atlanta Christian at Lumpkin County
Groves at Islands
Habersham Central at Loganville
Hancock Central at Warren County
Hapeville Charter at Heritage-Conyers
Heard County at Bowdon
Hebron Christian at Christ School, N.C.
Heritage-Newnan at Walker
Hillgrove at Osborne
Hiram at Cass
Houston County at Tift County
Hughes at Banneker
Jackson, Atlanta at M.L. King
Jackson County at Madison County
Jasper County at Jackson
Jefferson at North Oconee
Johns Creek at Prince Avenue Christian
Johnson-Savannah at Southeast Bulloch
Josey at Twiggs County
Kell at Lowndes
Kendrick at Sumter County
Kennesaw Mountain at New Manchester
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Washington
LaGrange at Fayette County
Lake Oconee Acad. at Glenn Hills
Lambert at West Forsyth
Landmark Christian at South Atlanta
Lanett, Ala. at Greenville
Laney at Greene County
Lanier at Dacula
Lanier County at Bacon County
Lassiter at Woodstock
Lee County at Colquitt County
Liberty County at Long County
Locust Grove at Hampton
Luella at Starr’s Mill
Macon County at Crawford County
Marietta at Etowah
Mays at Pace Academy
McEachern at Campbell
Meadowcreek at Peachtree Ridge
Milton at Blessed Trinity
Mitchell County at Clinch County
Monroe Area at Walnut Grove
Montgomery County at Taylor County
Morgan County at Cedar Shoals
Morrow at McIntosh
Mt. Bethel Christian at Cross Keys
Mt. Zion-Carroll at Baconton
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Stephenson
Mundy’s Mill at North Clayton
New Hampstead at Pierce County
Newnan at Northgate
North Hall at Chestatee
North Murray at Murray County
North Paulding at North Cobb
Northside-Col. at Carver-Columbus
Northside-W.R. at Burke County
Northview at Marist
Oconee County at Stephens County
Paulding County at South Cobb
Pebblebrook at Harrison
Perry at Veterans
Pope at River Ridge
Portal at Bryan County
Randolph-Clay at Calhoun County
Richmond Academy at Howar
Ringgold at North Cobb Christian
Riverdale at Redan
Rutland at Hawkinsville
Savannah at Metter
Savannah Christian at Fellowship Christian
Schley County at Chattahoochee County
Seminole County at Pelham
Sequoyah at Sprayberry
Shiloh at Woodward Academy
Sonoraville at Coahulla Creek
South Effingham at Lakeside-Evans
South Forsyth at North Forsyth
South Paulding at Lithia Springs
Southeast Whitfield at Northwest Whitfield
Southwest DeKalb at North Springs
Spalding at Trinity Christian
Spruce Creek, Fla. at Camden County
Stockbridge at McDonough
Terrell Academy at Pataula Charter
Toombs County at Charlton County
Towns County at Ware Shoals, S.C.
Treutlen at Johnson County
Tri-Cities at Dunwoody
Trion at LaFayette
Troup at Mary Persons
Union County at Rockmart
Union Grove at Jones County
Upson-Lee at Sandy Creek
Valdosta at South Gwinnett
Vidalia at Dodge County
Villa Rica at Alexander
Walton at Wheeler
Wayne County at Richmond Hill
West Laurens at Cross Creek
West Oak, S.C. at Franklin County
Westlake at Roswell
Westover at Griffin
Westside-Augusta at Hephzibah
Wheeler County at Atkinson County
White County at Pickens
Whitefield Academy at Darlington
Winder-Barrow at Seckinger
Woodland-Stock. at Eagle’s Landing Christian
