Week 2 girls basketball rankings

North Forsyth remains atop Class 6A and leads Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and Lowndes in the top 5. North Paulding, Cherokee, Campbell, Hillgrove and Lambert round out the top 10 in the state’s highest class.
Woodward Academy is the top-ranked program in Class 5A with Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow chasing in the top 5. In Class 4A, Marist leads the way ahead of Creekside, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell.
Jefferson tops Baldwin, Pickens, Oconee County and Calhoun in the Class 3A top 5. Josey is the team to beat in Class 2A with Hardaway, Thomson, Carver-Columbus and Morgan County close behind.
Central-Macon is leading the Class A Division I standings ahead of Temple, Model, Dodge County and Fannin County. In Class A Division II, Taylor County tops Clinch County, Seminole County, Warren County and Terrell County. In Class 3A-1A Private, Hebron Christian is favorited at the top and leads St. Francis, Mount Paran, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Wesleyan.
Class 6A
1. North Forsyth
2. Carrollton
3. Norcross
4. Buford
5. Lowndes
6. North Paulding
7. Cherokee
8. Campbell
9. Hillgrove
10. Lambert
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy
2. Milton
3. River Ridge
4. Langston Hughes
5. Morrow
6. Creekview
7. Tri-Cities
8. Bradwell Institute
9. Sequoyah
10. New Manchester
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. Creekside
3. Midtown
4. North Oconee
5. Kell
6. Jackson-Atlanta
7. Dalton
8. Southwest DeKalb
9. Warner Robins
10. Cartersville
Class 3A
1. Jefferson
2. Baldwin
3. Pickens
4. Oconee County
5. Calhoun
6. Sandy Creek
7. Fayette County
8. Luella
9. Cross Creek
10. Monroe
Class 2A
1. Josey
2. Hardaway
3. Thomson
4. Carver-Columbus
5. Morgan County
6. Murray County
7. Sumter County
8. Butler
9. Columbia
10. Coahulla Creek
Class A Division I
1. Central-Macon
2. Temple
3. Model
4. Dodge County
5. Fannin County
6. Elbert County
7. Washington County
8. Banks County
9. Lamar County
10. Rabun County
Class A Division II
1. Taylor County
2. Clinch County
3. Seminole County
4. Warren County
5. Terrell County
6. Bryan County
7. Early County
8. Wilcox County
9. Macon County
10. Atkinson County
Class 3A-1A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. St. Francis
3. Mount Paran
4. Southwest Atlanta Christian
5. Wesleyan
6. Greenforest
7. Galloway
8. Holy Innocents’
9. Calvary Day
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
