Breaking: Kemp requests $12.2 billion in federal aid for Hurricane Helene
High School Sports
High School Sports

Week 2 girls basketball rankings

Jackson-Atlanta's British McKinney (bottom) and Midtown's Devin Bockman (3) go for a loose ball during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 5A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024, in Macon. Jackson-Atlanta won 58-44 over Midtown. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jackson-Atlanta's British McKinney (bottom) and Midtown's Devin Bockman (3) go for a loose ball during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 5A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024, in Macon. Jackson-Atlanta won 58-44 over Midtown. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
31 minutes ago

North Forsyth remains atop Class 6A and leads Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and Lowndes in the top 5. North Paulding, Cherokee, Campbell, Hillgrove and Lambert round out the top 10 in the state’s highest class.

Woodward Academy is the top-ranked program in Class 5A with Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow chasing in the top 5. In Class 4A, Marist leads the way ahead of Creekside, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell.

Jefferson tops Baldwin, Pickens, Oconee County and Calhoun in the Class 3A top 5. Josey is the team to beat in Class 2A with Hardaway, Thomson, Carver-Columbus and Morgan County close behind.

Central-Macon is leading the Class A Division I standings ahead of Temple, Model, Dodge County and Fannin County. In Class A Division II, Taylor County tops Clinch County, Seminole County, Warren County and Terrell County. In Class 3A-1A Private, Hebron Christian is favorited at the top and leads St. Francis, Mount Paran, Southwest Atlanta Christian and Wesleyan.

Class 6A

1. North Forsyth

2. Carrollton

3. Norcross

4. Buford

5. Lowndes

6. North Paulding

7. Cherokee

8. Campbell

9. Hillgrove

10. Lambert

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy

2. Milton

3. River Ridge

4. Langston Hughes

5. Morrow

6. Creekview

7. Tri-Cities

8. Bradwell Institute

9. Sequoyah

10. New Manchester

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. Creekside

3. Midtown

4. North Oconee

5. Kell

6. Jackson-Atlanta

7. Dalton

8. Southwest DeKalb

9. Warner Robins

10. Cartersville

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

2. Baldwin

3. Pickens

4. Oconee County

5. Calhoun

6. Sandy Creek

7. Fayette County

8. Luella

9. Cross Creek

10. Monroe

Class 2A

1. Josey

2. Hardaway

3. Thomson

4. Carver-Columbus

5. Morgan County

6. Murray County

7. Sumter County

8. Butler

9. Columbia

10. Coahulla Creek

Class A Division I

1. Central-Macon

2. Temple

3. Model

4. Dodge County

5. Fannin County

6. Elbert County

7. Washington County

8. Banks County

9. Lamar County

10. Rabun County

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Clinch County

3. Seminole County

4. Warren County

5. Terrell County

6. Bryan County

7. Early County

8. Wilcox County

9. Macon County

10. Atkinson County

Class 3A-1A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. St. Francis

3. Mount Paran

4. Southwest Atlanta Christian

5. Wesleyan

6. Greenforest

7. Galloway

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Calvary Day

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 13
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through end of regular season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtery for the AJC

GHSA football playoff prediction: Class 6A final could be an all-Gwinnett game
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA

Paran continues streak, first-time champions emerge at GHSA cheerleading state...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bowdon, Manchester eyeing deep-playoff runs; cruise through first round contests38m ago
Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings
Cambridge sends message with first-round playoff win
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game