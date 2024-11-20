Week 2 girls basketball rankings

North Forsyth remains atop Class 6A and leads Carrollton, Norcross, Buford and Lowndes in the top 5. North Paulding, Cherokee, Campbell, Hillgrove and Lambert round out the top 10 in the state’s highest class.

Woodward Academy is the top-ranked program in Class 5A with Milton, River Ridge, Langston Hughes and Morrow chasing in the top 5. In Class 4A, Marist leads the way ahead of Creekside, Midtown, North Oconee and Kell.

Jefferson tops Baldwin, Pickens, Oconee County and Calhoun in the Class 3A top 5. Josey is the team to beat in Class 2A with Hardaway, Thomson, Carver-Columbus and Morgan County close behind.