Week 11 high school football schedule

Seckinger quarterback Julian Lapene (10) attempts a pass during the first half against Roswell at Roswell High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Roswell, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Seckinger quarterback Julian Lapene (10) attempts a pass during the first half against Roswell at Roswell High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Roswell, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Score Atlanta
22 minutes ago

Thursday

Bainbridge at Monroe

East Paulding at South Paulding

Eastside at Cedar Shoals

Liberty County at Beach

Lincoln County at Warren County

McNair at Towers

Northview at Southwest DeKalb

Riverdale at Cedar Grove

Shiloh at Lakeside-DeKalb

Spalding at Troup

Spencer at Columbus

Friday

ACE Charter at Bleckley County

Alcovy at Clarke Central

Alexander at Lithia Springs

Apalachee at Habersham Central

Appling County at Cook

Aquinas at West Laurens

Arabia Mountain at Tri-Cities

Archer at Heritage-Conyers

Armuchee at Gordon Central

Bacon County at Fitzgerald

Baconton at Pataula Charter

Banks County at Commerce

Berrien at Brantley County

Blessed Trinity at Centennial

Bradwell Institute at Lakeside-Evans

Brooks County at Charlton County

Buford at Mountain View

Butler at Burke County

Cairo at Peach County

Campbell at Osborne

Carver-Atlanta at Lovett

Cass at Allatoona

Central-Macon at Dublin

Central-Talbotton at Macon County

Chamblee at Dunwoody

Chattooga at Dade County

Cherokee at Marietta

Cherokee Bluff at Jefferson

Chestatee at White County

Claxton at Emanuel County Institute

Clinch County at Turner County

Coahulla Creek at North Murray

Collins Hill at Dacula

Colquitt County at Camden County

Coosa at Gordon Lee

Crawford County at Taylor County

Cross Keys at Skipstone Academy

Darlington at Temple

Discovery at Central Gwinnett

Dodge County at Northeast

Dooly County at Telfair County

Douglas County at Chapel Hill

Douglass at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Duluth at Brookwood

Dutchtown at McIntosh

Eagle’s Landing at Jones County

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Stockbridge

Early County at Mitchell County

East Coweta at Westlake

East Jackson at Prince Avenue Christian

East Laurens at Jefferson County

Episcopal School, Fla. at Savannah Country Day

Fannin County at Christian Heritage

Fayette County at Whitewater

Fellowship Christian at Wesleyan

Flowery Branch at North Oconee

Forest Park at Pace Academy

Forsyth Central at South Forsyth

Gainesville at Roswell

Gilmer at Adairsville

Glynn Academy at Effingham County

Grayson at South Gwinnett

Greenbrier at Evans

Greenville at Bowdon

Griffin at Central-Carrollton

Groves at Calvary Day

Haralson County at Bremen

Hardaway at Sumter County

Hart County at Stephens County

Heard County at Model

Hebron Christian at Franklin County

Hephzibah at Richmond Academy

Heritage-Ringgold at Calhoun

Hillgrove at Harrison

Hiram at Cartersville

Howard at Harlem

Jackson at Callaway

Jackson County at Loganville

Jackson-Atlanta at Creekside

Jeff Davis at Worth County

Jenkins County at Metter

Johns Creek at Milton

Johnson County at Glascock County

Johnson-Gainesville at North Hall

Johnson-Savannah at Windsor Forest

Jordan at Carver-Columbus

Kell at Cambridge

Kendrick at Shaw

Kennesaw Mountain at Villa Rica

KIPP Atlanta at Hapeville Charter

Lake Oconee Academy at Greene County

Lamar County at Social Circle

Lambert at Denmark

Laney at Glenn Hills

Lanier County at Irwin County

Lee County at Northside-W.R.

Locust Grove at Union Grove

Luella at Stephenson

Lumpkin County at Dawson County

M.L. King at Drew

Madison County at Walnut Grove

Manchester at Mt. Zion-Carroll

Marion County at Schley County

Marist at Lithonia

Mays at Midtown

McEachern at South Cobb

McIntosh County Academy at Savannah

Meadowcreek at Berkmar

Miller County at Pelham

Morgan County at Pike County

Morrow at Hughes

Mount Paran Christian at Landmark Christian

Mount Vernon at King’s Ridge

Mundy’s Mill at Harris County

New Manchester at Rome

Newnan at Banneker

Newton at Rockdale County

Norcross at North Gwinnett

North Cobb at Etowah

North Cobb Christian at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

North Forsyth at Alpharetta

North Paulding at Walton

Northgate at Lovejoy

Northside-Columbus at Jonesboro

Northwest Whitfield at Ridgeland

Oconee County at Monroe Area

Oglethorpe County at Providence Christian

Ola at Hampton

Peachtree Ridge at Parkview

Pebblebrook at Paulding County

Perry at Benedictine

Pickens at Greater Atlanta Christian

Putnam County at Jasper County

Rabun County at Athens Academy

Redan at Columbia

Richmond Hill at Lowndes

River Ridge at Creekview

Riverwood at Woodstock

Rockmart at Murray County

Sandy Creek at Mary Persons

Savannah Christian at Swainsboro

Screven County at Portal

Seckinger at Chattahoochee

Seminole County at Randolph-Clay

Sequoyah at Pope

Sonoraville at Union County

Southeast Bulloch at Long County

Southeast Whitfield at Towns County

Southwest at Washington County

Sprayberry at Lassiter

Spring Creek at Aucilla Christian, Fla.

St. Francis at Mount Pisgah Christian

St. Pius at Tucker

Statesboro at South Effingham

SW Georgia STEM at Chattahoochee County

Tattnall County at Pierce County

Thomas County Central at Houston County

Thomson at Josey

Tift County at Valdosta

Treutlen at Hawkinsville

Trinity Christian at Upson-Lee

Twiggs County at Hancock Central

Veterans at Coffee

Vidalia at Toombs County

Walker at Whitefield Academy

Warner Robins at Ware County

Washington at Holy Innocents’

Wayne County at New Hampstead

West Forsyth at North Atlanta

West Hall at East Hall

Westover at Dougherty

Westside-Augusta at Baldwin

Westside-Macon at Rutland

Wilcox County at Wheeler County

Wilkinson County at GMC Prep

Woodland-Cartersville at Cedartown

Woodland-Stockbridge at McDonough

Woodward Academy at Decatur

Saturday

Clarkston at Druid Hills

Islands at Jenkins

Miller Grove at Salem

