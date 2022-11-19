Waycross Ware County rallies to rock Chamblee Charter

A deficit merely stoked the drama as Waycross Ware County flashed past Chamblee Charter 24-7 on Friday at Waycross Ware County High on November 18 in Georgia football action.
Chamblee Charter started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Waycross Ware County at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 7-3 lead over the Gators heading to the intermission locker room.
Waycross Ware County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-7 lead over Chamblee Charter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
