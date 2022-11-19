ajc logo
Waycross Ware County rallies to rock Chamblee Charter

Sports
By Sports Bot
42 minutes ago

A deficit merely stoked the drama as Waycross Ware County flashed past Chamblee Charter 24-7 on Friday at Waycross Ware County High on November 18 in Georgia football action.

Chamblee Charter started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Waycross Ware County at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took a 7-3 lead over the Gators heading to the intermission locker room.

Waycross Ware County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-7 lead over Chamblee Charter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

