Atlanta Hawks Hawks down Mavericks to grab NBA’s longest active winning streak Hawks pick up seventh straight victory, 124-112. Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, left, dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

The Hawks may have lost control of their matchup against the Mavericks in the second half of Tuesday’s outing. But they found the right defensive pressure to hold on to down the Mavericks 124-112. Tuesday’s win was the Hawks’ seventh straight victory. It becomes the NBA’s longest active winning streak. It’s the Hawks’ longest winning streak since the 2021-22 season.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 29 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Dyson Daniels had 14 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. CJ McCollum rounded out the starting five’s double-digit scoring with 13 points and nine rebounds. Key moment The Mavericks put up a strong fight, with Klay Thompson hitting a huge contested 3 with 9:34 to play in the game. Then Khris Middleton tied the game at 97 with a midrange jumper 32 seconds later. But the Hawks reset, with Johnson firing up the Hawks’ offense hitting a layup off a pass from Daniels. Then Johnson found Okongwu for a dunk, before hitting a 3-pointer that put the Hawks up 105-99. It did just enough to stifle the Mavericks’ push as the Hawks hit some key shots.

Highlight play Tuesday night saw two former No. 1 overall picks take the floor as the Hawks hosted Mavericks wing Cooper Flagg for the first time this season.