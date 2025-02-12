Greg Vandagriff hired as coach at Tennessee school after leaving Prince Avenue Christian

Greg Vandagriff, who resigned last week as Prince Avenue Christian’s football coach, was announced Wednesday morning as head coach at Lakeway Christian Academy in Lake Pine, Tennessee.
“It’s a program that’s just started up and hasn’t had a ton of success, and they want to make a financial commitment to being successful, and it starts with hiring a head coach,” Vandagriff told The AJC. “I look forward to going home and helping them be successful.”
The school is about 40 miles east of Knoxville, Vandagriff’s hometown.
Lakeway Christian has played five varsity seasons, never with a winning record, and finished 1-9 last season. About 400 students are in the high school.
Vandagriff’s Prince Avenue Christian record was 107-16 in nine seasons, with state titles in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The school promoted offensive coordinator Jon Richt to replace Vandagriff on Monday.
