Too much punch: Suwanee Lambert knocks out Cumming West Forsyth

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Suwanee Lambert still prevailed 73-61 against Cumming West Forsyth at Suwanee Lambert High on January 24 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn’t the problem for Cumming West Forsyth, as it began with an 18-16 edge over Suwanee Lambert through the end of the first quarter.
The Longhorns kept a 36-28 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.
Suwanee Lambert jumped to a 56-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolverines managed a 22-17 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
