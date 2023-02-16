X
Dark Mode Toggle

Toccoa Stephens County hustles by Hartwell Hart County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Toccoa Stephens County called “game” in the waning moments of a 52-41 defeat of Hartwell Hart County in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Strong signs of progress for Georgia basketball under Mike White7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech earns home win over Virginia Tech
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ian Anderson: ‘I feel the motivation’ after a year of struggles
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s basketball play improving lately
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s basketball play improving lately
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Michael Harris’ busy offseason includes jersey exchange with Hawks’ Murray
8h ago
The Latest

Decatur Southwest Dekalb defeats Stone Mountain in lopsided affair
25m ago
Woodstock River Ridge barely beats Canton Sequoyah
1h ago
Woodstock Etowah rains down on Rome
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
16h ago
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top