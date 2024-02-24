Tifton Tift County prevails over Brunswick Glynn

Tifton Tift County dominated Brunswick Glynn 65-37 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 23.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Brunswick Glynn faced off against Brunswick and Tifton Tift County took on Warner Robins Houston County on Feb. 15 at Warner Robins Houston County High School.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.