The Hiram defense stifles Morrow

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

A suffocating defense helped Hiram handle Morrow 48-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 9.

The Hornets opened a monstrous 34-0 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Hornets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hiram and Morrow squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hiram High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hiram faced off against Dallas East Paulding.

