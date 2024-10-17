Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 9

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
8.7 - Hillgrove
9.6 - Grayson
13.1 - Norcross
13.3 - Lowndes
13.3 - Buford
13.6 - Collins Hill
14.0 - Carrollton
14.1 - North Gwinnett
14.8 - South Gwinnett
15.9 - West Forsyth
Class 5A
10.8 - Lakeside (Evans)
11.3 - Milton
12.1 - Hughes
13.0 - New Manchester
13.6 - River Ridge
14.8 - Gainesville
14.8 - Lovejoy
14.9 - Coffee
15.0 - Woodward Academy
15.1 - Decatur
15.1 - East Paulding
Class 4A
3.9 - Marist
5.8 - Cartersville
7.6 - Ola
9.8 - Cedartown
10.6 - North Oconee
10.9 - Drew
11.9 - Harris County
12.6 - Northside (Columbus)
12.6 - St. Pius
14.4 - Jackson (Atlanta)
Class 3A
7.8 - Long County
8.7 - Sandy Creek
9.0 - Westside (Augusta)
10.0 - Calvary Day
11.4 - Douglass
14.6 - Cherokee Bluff
14.6 - Harlem
14.9 - LaGrange
15.1 - Oconee County
15.3 - Mary Persons
15.3 - Liberty County
Class 2A
6.3 - Carver (Columbus)
7.0 - Pierce County
8.6 - Sumter County
9.1 - Hebron Christian
10.9 - Carver (Atlanta)
11.7 - Lovett
13.3 - North Cobb Christian
14.7 - Burke County
15.5 - Thomson
15.9 - Miller Grove
15.9 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Class A Division I
7.7 - Savannah Christian
7.9 - Fannin County
9.5 - Jasper County
11.0 - Mount Bethel Christian
11.3 - Lamar County
12.2 - Toombs County
13.0 - Dublin
13.9 - Jeff Davis
14.1 - Mount Paran Christian
14.8 - Athens Academy
Class A Division II
7.8 - Metter
8.2 - Manchester
10.0 - Wilcox County
10.3 - Lincoln County
10.4 - Taylor County
10.9 - Miller County
11.0 - Greene County
11.7 - Emanuel County Institute
11.8 - Johnson County
13.7 - McIntosh County Academy
