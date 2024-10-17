High School Sports

Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 9

Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon talks with his team after the Hawks' 24-21 victory over Marietta on Sept. 6, 2024, in Powder Springs.

17 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

8.7 - Hillgrove

9.6 - Grayson

13.1 - Norcross

13.3 - Lowndes

13.3 - Buford

13.6 - Collins Hill

14.0 - Carrollton

14.1 - North Gwinnett

14.8 - South Gwinnett

15.9 - West Forsyth

Class 5A

10.8 - Lakeside (Evans)

11.3 - Milton

12.1 - Hughes

13.0 - New Manchester

13.6 - River Ridge

14.8 - Gainesville

14.8 - Lovejoy

14.9 - Coffee

15.0 - Woodward Academy

15.1 - Decatur

15.1 - East Paulding

Class 4A

3.9 - Marist

5.8 - Cartersville

7.6 - Ola

9.8 - Cedartown

10.6 - North Oconee

10.9 - Drew

11.9 - Harris County

12.6 - Northside (Columbus)

12.6 - St. Pius

14.4 - Jackson (Atlanta)

Class 3A

7.8 - Long County

8.7 - Sandy Creek

9.0 - Westside (Augusta)

10.0 - Calvary Day

11.4 - Douglass

14.6 - Cherokee Bluff

14.6 - Harlem

14.9 - LaGrange

15.1 - Oconee County

15.3 - Mary Persons

15.3 - Liberty County

Class 2A

6.3 - Carver (Columbus)

7.0 - Pierce County

8.6 - Sumter County

9.1 - Hebron Christian

10.9 - Carver (Atlanta)

11.7 - Lovett

13.3 - North Cobb Christian

14.7 - Burke County

15.5 - Thomson

15.9 - Miller Grove

15.9 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Class A Division I

7.7 - Savannah Christian

7.9 - Fannin County

9.5 - Jasper County

11.0 - Mount Bethel Christian

11.3 - Lamar County

12.2 - Toombs County

13.0 - Dublin

13.9 - Jeff Davis

14.1 - Mount Paran Christian

14.8 - Athens Academy

Class A Division II

7.8 - Metter

8.2 - Manchester

10.0 - Wilcox County

10.3 - Lincoln County

10.4 - Taylor County

10.9 - Miller County

11.0 - Greene County

11.7 - Emanuel County Institute

11.8 - Johnson County

13.7 - McIntosh County Academy

