Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 11

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
9.2 - Grayson
11.1 - Buford
11.9 - Lowndes
12.0 - Hillgrove
13.6 - Carrollton
14.0 - North Gwinnett
14.2 - Douglas County
14.6 - Mill Creek
14.8 - Norcross
15.2 - Collins Hill
Class 5A
9.4 - Hughes
10.0 - Milton
12.3 - Coffee
13.6 - Sprayberry
14.2 - Jackson County
14.5 - Rome
14.9 - Woodward Academy
15.2 - East Paulding
15.4 - New Manchester
15.8 - Thomas County Central
Class 4A
3.7 - Marist
7.8 - Ola
9.7 - Cedartown
10.2 - North Oconee
10.3 - Cartersville
11.3 - Blessed Trinity
11.8 - Harris County
14.1 - Creekside
14.3 - St. Pius
14.4 - Eastside
Class 3A
8.4 - Calvary Day
9.8 - Douglass
10.0 - Long County
12.3 - Harlem
13.2 - Sandy Creek
13.7 - Oconee County
15.0 - Westside (Augusta)
15.0 - Liberty County
15.2 - Calhoun
15.3 - Jefferson
Class 2A
5.6 - Carver (Columbus)
6.9 - Pierce County
9.4 - Hebron Christian
10.1 - Sumter County
10.3 - Carver (Atlanta)
13.1 - Thomson
14.1 - North Cobb Christian
14.5 - Burke County
16.1 - Miller Grove
16.1 - Morgan County
Class A Division I
8.3 - Savannah Christian
9.1 - Fannin County
12.0 - Dublin
12.1 - Lamar County
12.4 - Mount Bethel Christian
12.6 - Toombs County
13.4 - Fitzgerald
13.4 - Jasper County
13.9 - Whitefield Academy
14.0 - Mount Paran Christian
Class A Division II
8.1 - Lincoln County
8.1 - Metter
8.8 - Wilcox County
9.0 - Manchester
10.6 - Johnson County
10.7 - Taylor County
11.7 - Miller County
12.1 - Greene County
12.3 - Emanuel County Institute
13.7 - McIntosh County Academy
