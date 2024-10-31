Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 11

Breaking: DeKalb police investigate death in Stonecrest
Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

9.2 - Grayson

11.1 - Buford

11.9 - Lowndes

12.0 - Hillgrove

13.6 - Carrollton

14.0 - North Gwinnett

14.2 - Douglas County

14.6 - Mill Creek

14.8 - Norcross

15.2 - Collins Hill

Class 5A

9.4 - Hughes

10.0 - Milton

12.3 - Coffee

13.6 - Sprayberry

14.2 - Jackson County

14.5 - Rome

14.9 - Woodward Academy

15.2 - East Paulding

15.4 - New Manchester

15.8 - Thomas County Central

Class 4A

3.7 - Marist

7.8 - Ola

9.7 - Cedartown

10.2 - North Oconee

10.3 - Cartersville

11.3 - Blessed Trinity

11.8 - Harris County

14.1 - Creekside

14.3 - St. Pius

14.4 - Eastside

Class 3A

8.4 - Calvary Day

9.8 - Douglass

10.0 - Long County

12.3 - Harlem

13.2 - Sandy Creek

13.7 - Oconee County

15.0 - Westside (Augusta)

15.0 - Liberty County

15.2 - Calhoun

15.3 - Jefferson

Class 2A

5.6 - Carver (Columbus)

6.9 - Pierce County

9.4 - Hebron Christian

10.1 - Sumter County

10.3 - Carver (Atlanta)

13.1 - Thomson

14.1 - North Cobb Christian

14.5 - Burke County

16.1 - Miller Grove

16.1 - Morgan County

Class A Division I

8.3 - Savannah Christian

9.1 - Fannin County

12.0 - Dublin

12.1 - Lamar County

12.4 - Mount Bethel Christian

12.6 - Toombs County

13.4 - Fitzgerald

13.4 - Jasper County

13.9 - Whitefield Academy

14.0 - Mount Paran Christian

Class A Division II

8.1 - Lincoln County

8.1 - Metter

8.8 - Wilcox County

9.0 - Manchester

10.6 - Johnson County

10.7 - Taylor County

11.7 - Miller County

12.1 - Greene County

12.3 - Emanuel County Institute

13.7 - McIntosh County Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

