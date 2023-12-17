Sylvania Screven County’s speedy start jolts Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Sylvania Screven County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 46-17 on Dec. 16 in Georgia girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Sylvania Screven County a 26-5 lead over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.
The Yellowjackets stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 26-6.
Sylvania Screven County stormed to a 38-11 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Gamecocks held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
