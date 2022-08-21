Suwanee North Gwinnett dances past Powder Springs McEachern 32-20

Powder Springs McEachern was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Suwanee North Gwinnett prevailed 32-20 in Georgia high school football action on August 20.
Suwanee North Gwinnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over Powder Springs McEachern through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 20-10 advantage at intermission over the Indians.
Powder Springs McEachern rallied in the third quarter by making it 26-20.
There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.