Suwanee Lambert posts win at Cumming West Forsyth’s expense

By Sports Bot
51 minutes ago

Suwanee Lambert notched a win against Cumming West Forsyth 11-5 in a Georgia boys lacrosse matchup on March 26.

The first quarter gave Suwanee Lambert a 2-1 lead over Cumming West Forsyth.

The Longhorns opened a modest 4-2 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.

Suwanee Lambert steamrolled to a 9-4 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

