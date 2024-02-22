Statesboro bests Chamblee Charter

Statesboro raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-24 win over Chamblee Charter at Statesboro High on Feb. 21 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Statesboro jumped in front of Chamblee Charter 17-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a massive 35-16 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Statesboro jumped to a 63-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Statesboro faced off against Waycross Ware County and Chamblee Charter took on Lithonia on Feb. 16 at Lithonia High School.
