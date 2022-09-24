Score no more: Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian’s defense breaks down Anderson Cavaliers

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian stopped Anderson Cavaliers to the tune of a 25-0 shutout in a South Carolina high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian an 18-0 lead over Anderson Cavaliers.
Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian charged to a 25-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com