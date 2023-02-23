X
Savannah Windsor Forest slips past Thomson

With little to no wiggle room, Savannah Windsor Forest nosed past Thomson 72-68 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

Savannah Windsor Forest opened with a 23-15 advantage over Thomson through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 38-38 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Savannah Windsor Forest moved ahead over Thomson when the final quarter began 58-50.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 18-14 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Savannah Windsor Forest faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County. For results, click here.

