Savannah Windsor Forest slips past Thomson

With little to no wiggle room, Savannah Windsor Forest nosed past Thomson 72-68 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
Savannah Windsor Forest opened with a 23-15 advantage over Thomson through the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 38-38 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Savannah Windsor Forest moved ahead over Thomson when the final quarter began 58-50.
The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 18-14 in the final quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 18, Savannah Windsor Forest faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County. For results, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.