Rome Unity Christian takes quick lead, doesn’t look back to beat Marietta Dominion Christian

Rome Unity Christian grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 56-6 win over Marietta Dominion Christian.
The first quarter gave Rome Unity Christian a 24-0 lead over Marietta Dominion Christian.
The Lions’ offense roared in front for a 40-6 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Rome Unity Christian breathed fire to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
