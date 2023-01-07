Roebuck Dorman gallops past Suwanee North Gwinnett

Roebuck Dorman called “game” in the waning moments of a 67-50 defeat of Suwanee North Gwinnett in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Roebuck Dorman opened with a 16-15 advantage over Suwanee North Gwinnett through the first quarter.
The Cavaliers’ offense moved in front for a 28-17 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Roebuck Dorman roared to a 45-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cavaliers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-20 fourth quarter, too.
