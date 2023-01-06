ajc logo
Roanoke Handley posts win at Hogansville Callaway’s expense

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Roanoke Handley had its hands full but finally brushed off Hogansville Callaway 71-61 in Alabama boys basketball on January 5.

