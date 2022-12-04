ajc logo
Richmond Hill earns solid win over Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep

By Sports Bot
35 minutes ago

Saddled up and ready to go, Richmond Hill spurred past Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep 48-38 during this Georgia girls high school basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

