Rabun Gap nets nifty victory over Asheville A.C. Reynolds

Rabun Gap surfed the tension to ride to a 37-28 win over Asheville A.C. Reynolds on September 9 in North Carolina football.
Rabun Gap opened with a 14-7 advantage over Asheville A.C. Reynolds through the first quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.
Asheville A.C. Reynolds fought back in the third quarter to make it 37-28.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
