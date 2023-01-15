ajc logo
Rabun Gap gallops past Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

Sports
By Sports Bot
47 minutes ago

Rabun Gap dumped Rock Hill Legion Collegiate 57-40 in a South Carolina girls basketball matchup on January 14.

