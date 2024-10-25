Q&A: Voice of Syrupmakers tells special story of dying father, another of Kirby Smart

3. What are some of your best memories, teams or players? Any good stories to tell? “There have been a ton of great memories through the years. Broadcasting in the Georgia Dome several times and broadcasting the state title games in 1990 and 2008 are just a few. In 2007 Cairo played in the last state championship game held in local schools at Cairo High School, the only state title game ever played in Cairo. We came up short to Carver [of Columbus] in the final minute of the game. I have enjoyed every coach I have worked with through the years. I have seen a lot of great players through the years – Joey Hester, Duke Donaldson, Trey Gainous in the ‘80s. The entire team in 1990 and 2007-08. Angelo Pease was the quarterback in 2007 and 2008 and was a lot of fun to call on the radio. Currently, Bryian Duncan, who is a sophomore and has already rushed for over 1,600 yards this season may turn out to be the best I have ever seen play the game.

“I once met Kirby Smart at the CHS Fieldhouse, and before I could introduce myself, he called me by name and said he used to listen to me on the radio growing up in Bainbridge. Very cool moment!

“I will always try to call as many names on the radio as I can because of one special story. A backup running back’s mother and father could not make it to the game in Albany one night because the father was dying of stage-four cancer. His widow told me later about her husband lying in bed that night with the radio on listening to my play by play of the game. She said his eyes were closed, and he was unresponsive. She knew his final hours were near. She turned the radio on by his bed and hoped he was listening. As the Syrupmakers got a big lead, we started subbing players, and his son went in the game, and I called his name on the radio. She said her husband smiled, and whispered, ‘That’s my boy.’ A few hours later he passed. For me, that makes every bit of this job worth it.”

4. Big game Friday. What are your thoughts on this year’s Cairo team and the big game against Peach County? “We have a pretty young team. We are playing a lot of sophomores on defense that have grown up some each week. We have an experienced offensive and defensive line that has helped lead this team. Of course we have Bryian Duncan, one of the top rushers in the state and one of the top sophomore rushers in the nation. However, he’s done all of that with less than half the carries on offense. We have about three other running backs that play as well and help share the load. Duncan also plays defense and returns punts. He is electric every time he touches the ball. For example, he had a 102-yard pick six the other night against Dougherty. We have a strong kicker as well in his first year as a kicker. He flips the field with his leg and is sure on extra points and has made a couple of long field goals.

“I think Peach County is a very good team. They are one of the top ranked teams in AAA in the state, and Friday night will be a huge challenge. They score a lot of points on offense, which scares me a bit. I think both Cairo and Peach County are a lot alike, so it should be exciting in a great atmosphere up at Peach County. Earlier, we faced Thomas County Central on the road and Cook on the road, which provided our guys a chance to play in some big environments on the road, so hopefully we will be ready.”