Powder Springs McEachern outlasts Covington Newton

Powder Springs McEachern grabbed a 31-21 victory at the expense of Covington Newton in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Powder Springs McEachern opened with a 13-7 advantage over Covington Newton through the first quarter.
The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 23-7 lead over the Rams at halftime.
Powder Springs McEachern charged to a 31-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rams closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
