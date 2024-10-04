Decatur High School football coach William Felton has demonstrated “exceptional leadership,” according to a Falcons Coach of the Week nomination.

“He actively engages with our local community, partnering with the recreation department to host summer camps that introduce youth to the game and inspire the next generation of athletes,” the nomination read. “Felton consistently seeks creative ways to raise funds for the program, using these opportunities to create team bonding experiences that enhance the players’ sense of unity and pride.”

Decatur football is currently 6-0 and plays Shiloh on Oct. 4.

Felton is the winner in this week’s Falcons Coach of the Week voting, the third in the 10-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama and each winning head coach receives a $1,000 grant for their football program and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at an end-of-season banquet.

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week winners

Week 1: Dustin Adkins, Ola High School

Week 2: Phillip Brown, Dodge County High School

Week 3: William Felton, Decatur High School