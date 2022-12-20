ajc logo
Perry prevails over McDonough

By Sports Bot
26 minutes ago

The force was strong for Perry as it pierced McDonough during Monday’s 41-19 thumping at Mcdonough High on December 19 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 6, McDonough squared off with Atlanta Lovett in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

