Perry comes back to beat Stone Mountain Stephenson

Perry trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 34-20 win over Stone Mountain Stephenson during this Georgia football game on Nov. 24.
Stone Mountain Stephenson showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Perry as the first quarter ended.
The Panthers kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Jaguars’ expense.
Perry steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Jaguars’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.
In recent action on Nov. 11, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Tunnel Hill Northwest and Perry took on Waynesboro Burke County on Nov. 11 at Perry High School.
