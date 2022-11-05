No mercy: Decatur Columbia shuts down Decatur Towers in defensive masterpiece

Decatur Columbia didn’t bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Decatur Towers’ attack in a virtuoso 44-0 performance at Decatur Columbia High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
The Eagles fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Titans’ expense.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
