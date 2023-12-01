Newnan Heritage overwhelms Macon Stratford

Newnan Heritage earned a convincing 70-37 win over Macon Stratford on Nov. 30 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
Newnan Heritage jumped in front of Macon Stratford 22-8 to begin the second quarter.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Eagles made it 32-22.
Newnan Heritage pulled to a 48-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-13 edge.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.