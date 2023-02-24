Martinez Augusta Christian thwarts Columbia Hammond’s quest

Martinez Augusta Christian stretched out and finally snapped Columbia Hammond to earn a 61-47 victory on Feb. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Martinez Augusta Christian faced off against Columbia Hammond . For results, click here. Martinez Augusta Christian took on Columbia Hammond on Feb. 10 at Martinez Augusta Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com