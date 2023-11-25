Marietta Walton prevails over Carrollton

By Sports Bot
58 minutes ago

Marietta Walton earned a convincing 56-35 win over Carrollton for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 24.

Marietta Walton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Carrollton through the first quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 35-21 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-28.

The Raiders held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Carrollton faced off against Kennesaw Harrison and Marietta Walton took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Nov. 10 at Marietta Walton High School.

