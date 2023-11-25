Marietta Walton prevails over Carrollton

Marietta Walton earned a convincing 56-35 win over Carrollton for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 24.
Marietta Walton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Carrollton through the first quarter.
The Raiders fought to a 35-21 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-28.
The Raiders held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 10, Carrollton faced off against Kennesaw Harrison and Marietta Walton took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Nov. 10 at Marietta Walton High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.