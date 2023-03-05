Macon Stratford slides past Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli in fretful clash

Macon Stratford walked the high-wire before edging Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli 65-64 on March 4 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
Macon Stratford opened with a 20-7 advantage over Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli through the first quarter.
The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 37-29 at half over the Eagles.
Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli moved ahead by earning a 50-48 advantage over Macon Stratford at the end of the third quarter.
The Vikings had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Eagles won the session and the game with a 17-14 performance.
