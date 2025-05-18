The Vikings (28-11) will play Walton (31-8) in a best-of-three series to decide the title for the state’s largest classification. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, with a third game scheduled for noon Wednesday, if needed.

State championships in all eight classifications will be determined this week at three neutral sites.

Class 6A, 5A and 4A will play at Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A farm team. Class 3A, 2A and Class A Division 1 will play at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, home of the Braves’ High-A farm team. The Class A Division 2 and Class 1-3A Private tournaments will be played at Georgia Southern.

Credit: Photo courtesy Lowndes High School Credit: Photo courtesy Lowndes High School

Lowndes and Lanier County in Class A Division 2 are the only defending champions to reach the final. Lowndes, with fans wearing T-shirts that say “Burn the Ships,” is playing in the final for the third straight year.

“Our kids are hungry,” Page said. “It’s a completely different group than the last two years that won the state title, so I think they want to prove themselves. I think they want to establish this isn’t the same team and that they can do it as well.”

This Lowndes team hasn’t dominated but has managed to win close games. The Vikings pitch well, field well and produce timely hits. After losing its second playoff game, Lowndes has won seven straight and swept Mill Creek, Brookwood and No. 1-ranked Etowah to reach the final.

“These kids are just so full of heart,” Page said. “Our pitchers don’t have big velocity and they’re not (MLB) draft kind of guys on the mound. They just understand how to pitch. They’re not chasing velocity; they’re chasing outs”

The No. 1 starter is sophomore lefty Brinson Rountree, the Region 1 Co-Pitcher of the Year, with senior right-hander Garrett Moon at No. 2. Each came up with complete-game wins in the sweep of Etowah.

Explore Roswell girls blank Northgate to win Class 5A championship

The offense is led by right fielder Coleman Lewis, a Georgia Tech commit, left fielder Matthew Kerrigan, an Auburn commit who returned from Tommy John surgery in 2023, and shortstop Cason Fletcher, a Mercer commit who has been a star in the playoffs.

“Hitting-wise we’ve done just enough; some days we swing it well and some days we couldn’t hit water if we fell out of a boat,” Page said. “But we’ve defended well, and at the high school level, if you don’t kick it around like a soccer ball you’ve got a shot.”

Noah Burnham has made the transition from catcher to second base and can handle the bat; he put down a perfect squeeze in the first win over Etowah. First baseman Derrick Carter brings additional power.

The starting catcher is freshman Hank Drew, son of former Lowndes great and longtime major leaguer Stephen Drew.

State playoff schedule

Live scoring and box scores for all games are available at GHSA.statbroadcast.com.

Class 6A at Coolray Field

Tuesday — Walton (31-8) vs. Lowndes (28-11), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 5A at Coolray Field

Monday — Houston County (33-5) vs. Newnan (30-5), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 4A at Coolray Field

Wednesday — Cartersville (31-8) vs. Blessed Trinity (30-8), 5 p.m. DH; Thursday — if necessary, noon.

Class 3A at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome

Tuesday — Cherokee Bluff (25-11) vs. Troup County (29-8), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 2A at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome

Wednesday — Franklin County (28-10) vs. Rockmart (29-5), 5 p.m. DH; Thursday — if necessary, noon.

Class A Division I at AdventHealth Stadium, Rome

Monday — Pepperell (27-7) vs. Gordon Lee (36-2), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.

Class A Division 2 at Georgia Southern

Tuesday — Lanier County (31-6) vs. Wilcox County (26-8), 5 p.m. DH; Wednesday — if necessary, noon.

Class 1-3A Private at Georgia Southern

Monday — Savannah Christian (24-13) vs. Calvary Day (27-7), 5 p.m. DH; Tuesday — if necessary, noon.