Loganville Grayson routs Dallas North Paulding

Loganville Grayson controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-18 win against Dallas North Paulding for a Georgia high school football victory at Loganville Grayson High on Nov. 17.
The Rams’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-11 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.
In recent action on Nov. 3, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Marietta.
