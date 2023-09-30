Leesburg Lee County squeezes past Erin Houston County

Leesburg Lee County finally found a way to top Erin Houston County 44-35 on Sept. 29 in Tennessee football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 28-28 as the third quarter started.

Erin Houston County had a 35-28 edge on Leesburg Lee County at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Bears had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 16-0 performance.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Erin Houston County faced off against Atwood West Carroll and Leesburg Lee County took on Lakeland Lake Gibson on Sept. 15 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

