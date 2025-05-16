Lacrosse championships Day 1 coverage from Denmark High: West Forsyth girls win title

Their only losses were to 11-8 Milton, No. 3 in the nation, and 10-9 in overtime to Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), the No. 1 in the nation.

The Raiders were ranked No. 2 in Division III.

“It’s been seven years of hard work,” Grizzlies coach John Keifer said. “You know, we put a lot of work in this. These girls work really hard. They do their private lessons, they do weight training. I mean, it’s been a tough year, and we we came out on top. The toughest part of the year was just getting all these high level superstars to realize that they have to play together. Once you get them to play as a team, they’re unstoppable, which you saw.”

The Grizzlies trailed 1-0 30 seconds in, and 2-1 with 10:01 left in the first quarter. They took a 3-2 lead with 8:35 left in the quarter and never trailed again. They led 5-3 after the first quarter, then went on a 5-0 second-quarter run to take a 10-3 lead at halftime. They outscored Walton 4-1 third quarter to extend the lead to double-digits at 14-4, and never looked back.

Freshman Luca Diehl led the Grizzlies with six goals and junior Bryn Birkholz had five, including three in the final three minutes of the first half, which extended their lead to 10-3 heading into the locker room. Her sister, freshman Bryce Birkholz, and senior Alex Starke, each had two goals.

“To come out here with all that momentum and really step up was really exciting and fun,” Diehl said." It’s not only important to score goals, but also keeping your head up, keep feeding to your teammates, and sharing the love, because we win as a team."

The Raiders (17-4) were trying to win their second championship and first since beating Milton in 2016. They were led by sophomore Brook Friend, who scored four goals.