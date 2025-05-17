Lacrosse championships Day 1 coverage from Denmark High: Cambridge girls repeat

“It’s just not easy (to repeat as champions),” said Pam Masinko, Bears coach since 2007. “You’ve got a target on your back the whole time, and it’s a whole different mentality and it’s hard. But our girls are super talented... This is definitely one of the best seasons Cambridge has had in our history.”

The game was defined by Bears scoring runs of 7-0 and 8-0. The first run came after the Titans opened the game’s scoring on junior Maggie Sullivan’s goal with 8:50 left in the first. The Titans scored with 2:05 left in the half on sophomore Libby Vola’s goal to make it 7-2, but Bears senior Kylie Stitcher responded with one of her team-high five goals to give them an 8-2 lead heading into halftime.

The Bears led 14-2 after three quarters, ushering in a running clock. The game was a rematch from March 13, which Cambridge won 18-8.

Other multiple-goal scorers for the Bears were senior Jenna Lundstedt (three), junior Kasey Dwyer (three), junior Logan Collen (two) and sophomore Mia Johnson (two).

“We’ve had a love for each other throughout this whole season,” Stitcher said. “We’ve all had each other’s backs, and you can really tell that whenever we came out in this field, we love each other so much, and that’s what helped us to suceed. We had a lot of pressure on us this year coming as we had won last year, but we took that in stride and throughout the season, and we just got better and better, and we kept knocking down opponents until we got to this point.”

The Titans, ranked No. 2 in Division I, finish 13-7. The were trying to win their fourth title in five years (2021-23) and seventh in their past nine (2016-18).