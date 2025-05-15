Johnson-Gainesville boys win 3A soccer title 1-0 on goal in final minutes

Johnson’s players posed for photos postgame with the silver championship trophy while shouting “dynasty!”

“It was a matter of time of waiting for a good chance, and Danny did what he often does — taking advantage of a scoring opportunity,“ Johnson coach Frank Zamora said. ”Northwest Whitfield played us tough, and they didn’t give us a whole lot of space to work with, so we had to deviate from our style a little bit. We were able to create a few opportunities late, and when a good chance came, we knew we could count on Danny."

Trujillo said no matter how late it gets in a match, his team has a belief that someone will step up to make a big play.

“In the state finals, it comes down to heart and belief, and our team has so much passion for the game and really trusts each other,” Trujillo said. “We have a lot of experience on our team, and we always stay confident. ... We felt like a big moment was coming as the game went on, and I had a feeling I might get a chance to do something special.”

Northwest Whitfield ends its season at 17-3. The Bruins’ season ended in similar fashion as last year — a 1-0 loss to Johnson in the state semifinals.

Wednesday’s match was fitting for a game between familiar opponents with similar styles. Scoring chances were few, with the teams playing to a scoreless first half. At the break, Johnson had six shots (four on-frame) while Northwest Whitfield had six shots (two on-frame). The best scoring chance came late in the half, when Bruins goalkeeper Nery Martinez made a big save of a shot by Johnson striker Junior Castillo.

The second half was even more defensive-oriented, with each team only getting two shots on-frame. But it was Johnson’s final chance that proved to be the difference, when Yannick Niyibigira carried the ball deep into Bruins territory and got to the right corner of the box. He sent a pass to the middle, where Trujillo turned past his defender and slotted a hard, low shot into the lower left corner of the net from 15 yards out and a 1-0 lead, sending the large contingent of Johnson fans into a frenzy.

The Johnson defensive unit closed the door from there, recording the Knights’ ninth shutout. Goalkeeper Benjamin Villatoro finished with four saves.

State playoff games are becoming familiar territory for Johnson. Over the last decade, the Knights have made the postseason in all 10 full seasons. They have played in six championship matches and have now won four titles since 2018.

Zamora said it was a special feeling to see this particular team hoist the trophy.

“This was a sweet win,” Zamora said. “This team has showed so much resilience and overcome a lot of adversity. They have worked so hard and been really dedicated. They have a lot of heart.”