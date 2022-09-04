Irmo Dutch Fork overcomes Fairburn Creekside in seat-squirming affair

Irmo Dutch Fork topped Fairburn Creekside 21-13 in a tough tilt on September 3 in South Carolina football.
The Silver Foxes opened a close 14-6 gap over the Seminoles at the intermission.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.
